Spice up your summer with some hot new additions to Paramount+ this July! As the days get longer and the sun shines brighter, this lineup of movies and shows will cool you down anytime you need to relax from the summer fun! Offering fresh new releases to keep you energized for the month, July has everything from an action-adventure classic to the season finale of a fan-favorite crime thriller.

Check out these 7 best new movies and shows on Paramount+ this July.

‘Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life’

Available on: July 1 | Directed by: Simon West

Cast: Angelina Jolie, Gerard Butler, Noah Taylor

Lara Croft (Angelina Jolie) is no ordinary member of the British aristocracy - she’s the ultimate daredevil archaeologist, crisscrossing the globe in pursuit of ancient, powerful artifacts. Based on the popular video game series that took the world by storm, Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life kicks off Lara is assigned by MI6 to recover the legendary Pandora’s Box, an artifact capable of unleashing a deadly plague upon the world. But they’re not the only ones chasing after it.

Crime lord Chen Lo (Simon Yam) also has his eyes on the box and plans to sell it to Dr. Jonathan Reiss (Ciarán Hinds), a bio-terrorist intent on using the artifact to unleash hell. Relying on her unmatched hand-to-hand combat skills, expert weapons training, and ability to adapt to dangerous territories, Lara must race against the clock before the artifact falls into the wrong hands.

'Criminal Minds: Evolution' (Season 2, New Episodes)

Available on: Every Thursday starting July 4 | Showrunner: Erica Messer

Cast: Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness

Serving as the mind-boggling sequel to the original Criminal Minds series, which concluded in 2020, Criminal Minds: Evolution takes place in the chaotic post-pandemic era where crime rates are soaring to unprecedented heights. The Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) faces an enemy unlike any other as they uncover a network of serial killers who exploited the pandemic to carry out their hidden operations.

Desperate times call for desperate measures. The BAU simply has no other choice but to team up with the captured serial killer Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) to track down the mysterious Gold Starkillers. This uneasy alliance doesn’t sit well with everyone, especially David Rossi (Joe Mantegna), who has a personal vendetta against Voit in the past. With the series renewed for a third season just one day before the Season 2 premiere, the show promises to deliver more criminal suspense and jaw-dropping twists.

'Mayor of Kingstown' (Season 3 Finale)

Available on: July 8 | Created by: Taylor Sheridan, Hugh Dillon

Cast: Jeremy Renner, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa

Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner) is back, and he’s not pulling any punches in Season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown. After a series of explosions rocks the town, Mike is on a relentless mission to restore peace. But with a new player from the Russian mob stirring up trouble and a drug war pushing chaos to the brink, both inside and outside the prison walls, Mike has his work cut out for him.

As with previous seasons, the fan-favorite series isn’t shy to bring up themes of gang-related violence, racism, politics, and the unjust realities of the corrupt prison system. Season 3 also marks the return of Renner after his near-fatal accident in January 2023. Despite the injuries sustained, Renner has stated that his transition back to Mike McLusky is seamless, knowing that it’s a character that Renner is confident can do very well.

‘Melissa Etheridge: I'm Not Broken’

Available on: July 9 | Directed by: Brian Morrow, Amy Scott

Cast: Melissa Etheridge

Grammy-winning rockstar Melissa Etheridge shifts the spotlight from her to the lives of incarcerated women in her Kansas hometown. The singer’s two-part docuseries Melissa Etheridge: I'm Not Broken, is a testament to the Women’s Prison Association’s mission to empower incarcerated women, advocating for their freedom, safety, and independence.

Moved by heartfelt letters from five women at the Topeka Correctional Facility, Etheridge turns their stories into an original song, performing it for them in a powerful act of connection and empathy. Threading through tough topics such as female incarceration, addiction, and redemption, the singer uses her voice to amplify those who have been left unheard and forgotten by society.

‘Kamp Koral: Spongebob's Under Years’ (Season 2)

Image via Paramount+

Available on: July 10 | Executive produced by: Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller

Cast: Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Rodger Bumpass

Summer’s about to get much more fun under the sea with Season 2 of Kamp Koral: Spongebob’s Under Years. Celebrating the 25th anniversary of Nickelodeon’s childhood classic Spongebob Squarepants, the sophomore season presents 13 brand-new episodes where ten-year-old SpongeBob and his pals go on a summer of wild adventures at the wackiest camp in the kelp forest.

This season, SpongeBob and his friends return to Kamp Koral for another unforgettable summer. Their camp agenda is full of fun activities, including taking monster lessons, digging up prehistoric creatures, and making the best memories ever! These new episodes will also join other SpongeBob-related offerings on Paramount+, including the first 12 seasons of Spongebob Squarepants and The Spongebob Squarepants Movie.

‘Mafia Spies’

Available on: July 16 | Directed by: Tom Donahue

Based on the best-selling book by Thomas Maier, Mafia Spies is a gripping six-part espionage docuseries that untangles the complicated web of real-world spies, gangsters, honeypots, and mistresses as they clash with the CIA and the Chicago moob in a high-stakes plot to assassinate Fidel Castro. Taking place during the peak of the Cold War, the series goes further into President Kennedy’s stark warning about the impossibility of coexisting with Castro’s missiles.

Exploring one of America’s most notorious espionage cases, the series offers first-hand accounts of the historical moment, alongside expert insights from historians and notable journalists. With cinematic recreations bringing the era to life, the show takes viewers on a game of cat and mouse that transcends different cities, from Vegas, a pit stop at Miami, to the island city of Havana.

‘RuPaul's Drag Race’ (Season 16)

Available on: July 24 | Cast: RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley

Good luck, and don’t eff it up! RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 walks its way onto the scene with 14 fabulously fierce and competitive queens, all vying for the coveted title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar”. Celebrating the 15th anniversary of this global phenomenon of a show, this milestone season promises glitz, glamor, and a whole lot of drama as these queens strut and tuck through dazzling style, sensational song, and undeniable sagger for a chance to win a whopping $200,000 cash prize.

But what’s a season of Drag Race without some delicious drama? With new challenges and surprise twists, the stakes get even hire. To top it all off, Season 16 features a star-studded lineup of guest judges, including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Charlize Theron, and Carson Kressley. These queens will need to bring their A-game at any given second, or risk being told to sashay away.