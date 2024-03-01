March into the new month with a fresh batch of movies and shows on Paramount+! As March unfolds, get ready for some thrilling new content hitting your screens. Our carefully curated lineup ensures you don’t miss out on the best picks for the month ahead. From brand new episodes of Halo Season 2 to the Paramount+ original movie Little Wing, these options suit anyone with different tastes. Bid farewell to endless scrolling, and dive straight into relaxation with these newest additions to the streaming platform.

Without further ado, here are the seven best new movies and shows on Paramount+ this March 2024.

The Equalizer (Season 4, New Episodes)

Available on: Mondays throughout March | Creators: Marcus Sloan, Richard Lindheim

Cast: Queen Latifah, Laya DeLeon Hayes, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira

Robyn McCall (Latifah), known as “The Equalizer”, balances her life as a single mom while secretly aiding those in dire need. While she may seem like an ordinary mom raising her daughter, she’s a guardian angel to a select few, dedicated to righting wrongs and seeking redemption. The shocking season finale left fans reeling as the team faced a fiery fate, as well as a long-awaited declaration of love for Robyn. As Season 4 of The Equalizer unfolds, Robyn races to save her team from danger orchestrated by her former CIA ally. Meanwhile, she’s knee-deep in uncovering the truth behind a tragic CIA mission in Venezuela. With high stakes and unanswered questions, the new season promises thrilling twists and turns.

The Thundermans Return

Available on: March 7 | Directors: Trevor Kirschner

Cast: Kira Kosarin, Jack Griffo, Addison Riecke, Diego Velazquez, Maya Le Clark, Chris Tallman, Rosa Blasi

Prepare for an epic reunion as The Thundermans sitcom cast comes together for a feature-length film, continuing the saga of a superhero family blending into suburban life. In The Thundermans Return, after three action-packed years in Metroburg, the Thundermans face an unexpected twist when they’re sent back to their hometown, Hiddenville. While parents Hank (Tallman) and Barb (Blasi) embrace the nostalgia, twins Phoebe (Kosarin) and Max (Griffo) are set on reclaiming their superhero status. Meanwhile, Chloe (Clark) finds her groove with new friends, and Billy (Velazquez) and Nora (Riecke) navigate the ups and downs of high school life. Packed with fan-favorite characters, familiar settings, and fresh villains, get ready for an action-packed walk down memory lane.

Halo (Season 2, New Episodes)

Available on: Every Thursday throughout March | Showrunner: David Wiener

Cast: Pablo Schreiber, Joseph Morgan, Cristina Rodlo, Jen Taylor

Season 2 of Halo follows Master Chief John-117 (Schreiber) gear and his elite Spartan team as they gear up to face the formidable Covenant threat. Following a harrowing event on a barren planet, John senses a looming change in war and risks it all to uncover a chilling truth: the Covenant is poised to strike humanity’s stronghold. Last season, audiences witnessed the United Nations Space Command as they wage war on two fronts. While the Covenant seeks galactic domination, a human rebellion strikes the UNSC’s authority. As Season 1 concludes with Cortana (Taylor) seizing control of Master Chief’s body, the upcoming season continues to go deeper into the repercussions for Chief and his relationships.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion (Season 3)

Available on: March 13 | Executive Producers: Morgan J. Freeman, Dia Sokol Savage, and Larry Musnik

Cast: Maci and Taylor McKinney, Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra, Jade Cline and Sean Austin, Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge, Cheyenne and Zach Davis, Kayla Sessler and Ryan Leigh, Mackenzie McKee and Khesanio Hall, Briana Dejesus, Leah Messer, and Kiaya Elliot

Teen Mom: Family Reunionreturns for an explosive Season 3. The couples from Teen Mom are going back to the spotlight as they learn to forge healthy relationships and confront their turbulent pasts. Over the past decade, these moms have grappled with a myriad of challenges, from addiction to intergenerational trauma and infidelity, all in their quest for love. Now, with the guidance of two seasoned relationship coaches, Dr. Mike Dow and Micahiah Dominguez, the moms and dads embark on a journey to overcome the obstacles in their romantic lives. As they navigate this transformative process, the cast members find solace in each other’s company, drawing strength from their shared experiences. While each relationship is unique, these couples bond over their need to grow and heal.

Little Wing

Available on: March 13 | Director: Dean Israelite

Cast: Brian Cox, Kelly Reilly, Brooklynn Prince, Che Tafari

Inspired by Susan Orlean’s compelling article in The New Yorker on pigeon racing, Little Wing tells the story of Kaitlyn (Prince), a teenager grappling with her parents’ divorce and the imminent loss of her home. In a desperate bid to alleviate her mother’s financial struggles, Kaitlyn and her best friend hatch a plan to steal a valuable bird. However, Kaitlyn’s encounter with the bird’s owner, Jaan (Cox), unexpectedly transforms her outlook on life. A heartfelt exploration of resilience and redemption, the Paramount+ original movie is penned by Academy Away nominee John Gatins and directed by Emmy Award nominee Israelite.

A Gentleman in Moscow

Available on: March 29 | Directors: Sam Miller, Sarah O’Gorman

Cast: Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Alexa Goodall, Johnny Harris, Fehinti Balogun

Set against the backdrop of the Russian Revolution, A Gentleman in Moscow follows Count Alexander Rostov (McGregor), whose privileged past suddenly becomes his biggest liability. As a result, the county is confined to the luxurious Hotel Metropol. Threatened with death if he dares to step outside, Rostov grapples with his newfound limitations while witnessing the tumultuous events shaping Russian history. Despite his constrained circumstances, Rostov embarks on a journey of emotional exploration, discovering the profound significance of friendship, family, and love within the confined of the hotel. As the years unfold, Rostov learns to embrace the enduring power of the human spirit.

Ghosts (Season 3, New Episodes)

Available on: Thursdays throughout March | Developers: Joe Port, Joe Wiseman

Cast: Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Danielle Pinnock

Ghost follows young couple Sam (McIver) and Jay (Ambudkar), who find themselves entangled in a web of supernatural intrigue as they navigate life in their haunted mansion. With Sam gaining the ability to see ghosts after a fateful fall, the couple’s plans to transform the estate into a B&B take an unexpected turn. Meanwhile, the ghosts face challenges, including solving a century-old mystery surrounding a dearth in the mansion. In Season 3, Sam, Jay, and their spectral housemates uncover which ghost has passed into the afterlife, all while discovering the ghosts’ ability to enter the dreams of the living. On top of that, two of the ghosts believe they may have unlocked the secret to moving on.