May is heating up, and Paramount+ is here to turn up the temperature with a sizzling selection of new movies and shows. From the gripping finale of Evil to the adrenaline-pumping last eight episodes of The Chi, our lineup is guaranteed to set your screens on fire. No need for endless scrolling - dive straight into a world of pure entertainment with these hot additions to the streaming service.

Without further ado, here are the top 7 must-watch movies and shows coming to Paramount+ this May 2024. Get ready to turn up the excitement!

Behind the Music (Season 2)

Available on: May 1

Executive produced by: Bruce Gillmer and Michael Maniaci

Cast: Bell Biv DeVoe, Trace Adkins and Wolfgang Van Halen

Based on the original VH1 show from 1997, the Paramount+ reboot of Behind the Music returns for Season 2. Each episode of the documentary series follows a musician or musical group as they recount the highs and lows of their success stories. From their underground days to their rise to popularity, the show offers a behind-the-scenes look into the makings of a superstar. Season 2 profiles Bell Biv DeVoe, a subunit formed by three members of New Edition, country music singer Trace Adkins, and rock musician Wolfgang Van Halen, who’s famously known as the son of the late Eddie Van Halen.

In this season, Behind the Music takes a look at the beginnings of Bell Biv DeVoe. After New Edition’s fame began to plummet in the late ‘80s, members Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell, and Michael Bivins, saw this as a chance to create something fresh under the name Bell Biv DeVoe. Despite their constant falling outs with critics and record execs, the trio managed to win the public with their album “Poison”. As for Adkins, a near-fatal shooting didn’t stop the singer from dominating the country music charts, thanks to his album “Dreamin’ Out Loud”. But following his success, Adkins hit an all-time low with his lackluster sophomore album and bouts of alcoholism. As for Wolfgang, growing up with a rockstar father shaped his love for music. However, when Eddie’s passing in 2020 shook Wolfgang’s world, it was uncertain whether he’d maintain his passion for music ever again. It took a couple of years, but Wolfgang is back with his own sound while ensuring his father’s legacy remains.

Star Trek: Discovery (Season 5 New Episodes)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Available on: May 2

Created by: Bryan Fuller, Alex Kurtzman

Cast: Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, Blu del Barrio, David Ajala, Callum Keith Rennie

Set in the 23rd century, Star Trek: Discovery takes place a decade before Star Trek: The Original Series, long before Kirk, Spock, and the Enterprise explored the galaxies. In the fifth and final installment of Star Trek: Discovery, Captain Burnham (Martin-Green) goes on a sweeping odyssey across the stars in pursuit of an ancient power shrouded in secrecy for centuries. But Burnham and her crew are not alone in their pursuit. Evil adversaries lurk in the cosmic shadows, driven by a hunger to claim this power for themselves.

Determined to unravel the mystery, our team confronts sinister foes, navigates shifting alliances, and avoids treachery at all costs. With time slipping away and unforeseen threats emerging, the Discovery crew must tread the universe carefully. Don’t miss out on the last 5 episodes this May, with the season finale on May 30, 2024.

A Gentleman in Moscow (New Episodes)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Available on: May 3

Directors: Sam Miller, Sarah O’Gorman

Cast: Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Alexa Goodall, Johnny Harris, Fehinti Balogun

Post-Revolutionary Russia is a very sensitive period. But for the aristocratic Count Alexander Rostov (McGregor), he tries to make the best out of it. As punishment for his noble background, Rostov is trapped in the luxurious Hotel Metropol until further notice. Failure to stay in the hotel earns him a swift death. Although he’s confined to the hotel’s spaces, Rostov makes the most out of his circumstances. Throughout his stay, Rostov has made friends along the way, including Nina Kulikova (Leah Balmforth), the curious daughter of a hotel employee.

Taking inspiration from Russia’s rich yet tumultuous history, A Gentleman in Moscow lays the stage for human connection even when Rostov is disconnected from the outside. Through encounters with love, friendship, and fleeting romance, Rostov learns that there’s so much life to be found within the constraints of his world.

Kiss the Future

Available on: May 7

Directed by: Nenad Cicin-Sain

Cast: Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, Christine Amanpour, Bill Clinton

Kiss the Future, a documentary produced by Oscar-winning duo Ben Affleck and Matt Damon shines a light on the unbreakable spirit of Sarajevo’s residents during the bloody Balkan civil war of the early 1990s. Despite the grim realities of war, the Sarajevan civilians continue to display a remarkable sense of resilience through various means, one of them through an underground movement centered on art and music. Their perseverance and creativity soon garnered widespread attention, prompting an American aid worker to enlist the support of the band U2 in raising awareness about the conflict. U2’s historic concert, attended by over 45,000 locals in a liberated city, stands as a testament to the battles the Sarajevan community has endured.

The Chi (Season 6 Part 2)

Image via Showtime

Available on: May 10

Created by: Lena Waithe

Cast: Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, Curtiss Cook, Genesis Denise Hale, (Judae’a Brown)

Part 2 of of The Chi Season 6 delivers another rollercoaster ride for the residents of Chicago’s South Side. First premiering on August 6, 2023, this season sees Emmett (Latimore) and Kiesha (Baker) find their once blissful relationship tested by Emmet’s risky partnership with Douda (Cook), who grapples with the aftermath of Q’s murder and its impact on his inner circle’s loyalties. Victor (James), faces challenges coming from his complicated past as he steps into his new role as a city councilman.

Meanwhile, newlyweds Jada (Ross) and Darnell (Boyce) anxiously watch over their son Emmett after he makes a worrying decision. As for Rob (Shumpert) and Tiff’s(Hall) cannabis business and Jake’s (Epps) apparel line, things are starting to take off. Papa continues to wrestle with the grief of losing his father (Brown Jr.). Maisha (Hale) pursues her career aspirations despite distractions from her manager Jemma (Brown). As everyone is busy with their own lives, little do they know that an impending danger threatens the safety of everyone, all of which culminates in Season 6’s last eight episodes.

The X Files (Season 1)

Available on: May 13

Created by: Chris Carter

Cast: David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson, Mitch Pileggi

The X-Files follows FBI agents Fox Mulder (Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Anderson) as they dive into the weird and unexplained, encountering out-of-this-world phenomena that challenge human logic. Mulder’s all-in belief in the paranormal clashes with Scully’s skeptic and scientific approach, setting the stage for TV’s favorite dynamic duo. From uncovering government cover-ups to having close encounters with the extraterrestrial kind, they face dangers that not only threaten their careers but also shake their personal beliefs. With an infectious on-screen personality and enviable chemistry, Duchovny and Anderson have cemented themselves as one of TV’s most memorable pairs.

Evil (Season 4)

Image via CBS

Available on: May 23

Created by: Robert and Michelle King

Cast: Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Kurt Fuller, Andrea Martin, Christine Lahti, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, Dalya Knapp

When a forensic psychologist, a Catholic seminarian, and a tech contractor come together, you know it’s serious business. The fourth and final season of Evil is making rounds again as the trio uncovers paranormal phenomena, occult conspiracies, and eerie occurrences, blending science and spirituality into their investigations.

In its final season, Evil amps up the stakes as Kristen (Herbers), David (Colter), and Ben (Mandvi) tackle cases involving rogue tech, possessed animals, demonic forces, and sinister relics. Amidst their cases, they have their own personal trials to face: Kristen goes head-to-head with Leland, David struggles with a Vatican assignment dealing with paranormal surveillance, and Ben faces a jinn. With their team facing dissolution due to funding cuts, the trio races against time to confront Evil’s ultimate manifestations.