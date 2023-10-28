Looking to escape the autumn chill with Paramount+ this November? As the autumn leaves start falling and the cozy season makes its entrance, the month marks the perfect opportunity to curl up and unwind during these crisp days. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with our November-inspired selections! Whether it’s an addictive competition series to nostalgic revivals, this month is filled with the latest additions that cater to all the flavors of autumn.

Grab your favorite spiced drink, snuggle up in your warm blanket, and immerse yourself in the 7 best new movies and shows on Paramount+ this November.

‘Ink Master’ Season 15

Available on: 1 November | Executive producer: Steven Weinstock

Cast: Joel Madden

The hit reality competition series Ink Master makes a return with Season 15. Hosted by Good Charlotte frontman-slash-entrepreneur Joel Madden, the new season invites 15 of the best tattoo artists to battle it out for a grand prize of $250,000. But getting the grand title of Ink Master is no easy feat. These chosen artists must test out their artistic creativity and capabilities through a series of challenges. From Flash Challenges, where contestants must create sculptures from toothpicks, to actually tattooing someone on human canvas, be prepared to be blown away with what these artists can come up with.

What’s a competition show with its panel of esteemed judges? Ink Master Season 15 is joined by returning judges Ryan Ashley, the first female contestant to win the competition, Nikko Hurtado, regarded as one of the world’s best artists specializing in color-realism, and three-time Ink Master champion DJ Tambe.

‘Frasier’ (New Episodes)

Available on: 2 November | Director: James Burrows

Cast: Kelsey Grammer, Jack Cutmore-Scott, Nicholas Lyndhurst

A reboot of the 1993 Frasier show, Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) has been living it up since making the move back home from Seattle to Boston. Just like the original series, the Frasier reboot sees the doctor getting himself into random shenanigans. Upon returning to Boston, Dr. Frasier is set on reconnecting with his estranged son, all while forging new relationships and even applying for a teaching job. The reboot also promises cameos from the folks at Cheers.

So far, the first few episodes of the show follow Frasier Crane making a trip to Boston to deliver a guest lecture at Harvard University, at the invocation of his college classmate Alan Cornwall (Nicholas Lyndhurst). While in town, Frasier decides to pay his son Frederick (Jack Cutmore-Scott), a.k.a. Freddy, a much overdue visit. Their reunion isn’t as sweet as Frasier hoped for, especially since Freddy decided to drop out of Harvard and pursue a questionable career as a Boston firefighter. Despite their rocky beginnings, the two are willing to give their father-son relationship another shot, with its hiccups and all.

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Season 4 (Final Episode)

Available on: 2 November | Creator: Mike McMahan

Cast: Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero

The final episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 is just around the corner! From the mind of shows like Rick and Morty and Solar Opposites, this season of Star Trek: Lower Decks follows the crew of the USS Cerritos as they encounter an unfamiliar force that’s been disrupting the peace in the galaxies and destroying any starship in sight. But the crew knows they’re not that important to be dealing with trivial stuff like that.

In Season 4, the crew has been working hard in tending to their duties at the Starfleet, from dealing with random aliens to making sure that their computers don’t get stuck in caves again. Plus, creator Mike McMahan previously teased some “really cool stuff” for the final two episodes of Season 4. McMahan’s been purposefully holding back “a big swing for the fences”. Judging from previous season finales with the appearance of guest stars like Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis, fans wouldn’t want to miss the season finale of Star Trek: Lower Decks.

'Lawmen: Bass Reeves'

Available on: 5 November | Creator: Chad Feehan

Cast: David Oyelowo, Dennis Quaid, Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton

Based on a true story, Lawmen: Bass Reeves follows frontier hero Bass Reeves (David Oyelowo) and his legacy in the wild, Wild West. Born into enslavement, Reeves forged his path into the world of law enforcement as the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi.

His journey is far from peaceful - he’s been drafted into the Civil War, in which he made his escape to the Indian Territory, picked up the Native American languages (which became a huge advantage), and gone off to make a whopping 3,000 arrests in his career. But the weight of his badge comes with heavy responsibilities on his shoulders, not to mention a family he has to tend to.

'De La Calle'

Available on: 7 November | Executive producer: Nick Barili

Cast: Nick Barili, Jessie Reyez, Fat Joe

First premiered at the 2023 Tribeca Festival, De La Calle is a celebration of Latin music and the people breathing life into it. Exploring the evolution of Urbano music and cultures, the series goes into a deep dive into its influence and how it revolutionized Rap, Reggaeton, Bachata, Latin trap, Cumbia, and other genres that continue to define the community. Featuring a multitude of musicians and cultural icons, audiences can expect guest appearances from N.O.R.E., Villano Antillano, Princess Nokia, and more as they share tales of the forces that define Latin music, one hit at a time.

'Colin From Accounts'

Available on: 9 November | Creators: Harriet Dyer, Patrick Brammall

Cast: Harriet Dyer, Patrick Brammall

Real-life couple Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall join forces in Colin From Accounts, a zany tale of a chance encounter courtesy of an unwanted nipple flash, a car accident, and an injured dog. A love story unlike any other, the show follows singletons Ashley (Dyer) and Gordon (Brammall) who navigate their newfound relationship and learn to embrace their flaws and all. Heartwarming and endearing, the series goes to show that love is all about having fun and staying authentic to our true selves, even when we’re at our lowest points. Plus, nobody can say no to their cute dog Zac.

'Good Burger 2'

Available on: November 22 | Executive producers: Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell

Cast: Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell are serving up ‘90s realness with Good Burger 2. Based on the original sketch from the Nickelodeon series All That, the film sequel sees the reunion of Dexter Reed (Thompson) and cashier Ed (Mitchell) in a present-day fast-food restaurant filled with an ensemble of equally hilarious employees. Also included in the cast are Lil Rel Howery, Kamaia Fairburn, Jillian Bell, and more. Better order up! This meat patty isn’t gonna eat by itself.