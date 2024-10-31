It’s almost the end of 2024, but Paramount+ continues to whip up new additions to the streaming platform. Besides its latest additions like Hacksaw Ridge to its library catalog, Paramount+ is also gearing up for the premiere of new shows like the oil rig drama Landman and the espionage thriller The Agency - the latter starring two-time Academy Award nominee Michael Fassbender. Good news for boyband lovers as well. The latest boyband documentary Larger Than Life: Reign of the Boybands promises to take audiences through the A-Zs of boyband hysteria and the impact they’ve had on fans around the world.

Without further ado, stay warm and cozy this fall with these top 7 new movies and shows on Paramount+ this November.

‘Hacksaw Ridge’

Available on: November 1

Directed by: Mel Gibson

Cast: Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington, Luke Bracey, Teresa Palmer

Hacksaw Ridge chronicles the wild and almost surreal courage of Desmond T. Doss (Andrew Garfield), a pacifist medic who charges into the chaos of World War II armed with nothing but his faith in God and grit. Refusing to even touch a gun, Doss is constantly ridiculed by his fellow troops, who warn him that he’ll never make it past a second on the battlefield. Ultimately, Desmond proves everyone wrong at the Battle of Okinawa.

With bullets raining down and explosions around him, Doss rescued 75 men, hoisting them to safety despite his weak physique. He walked away with a Medal of Honor and a legacy as the first conscientious objector to earn that recognition. Hacksaw Ridge comes across as inspirational at certain points, but the film doesn’t sugarcoat the war’s brutality. While there’s a bit of Hollywood touch-up here and there, the film amplifies what it means to truly stand firm on enemy lines.

‘Letters from Iwo Jima’

Available on: November 1

Created by: Clint Eastwood

Cast: Ken Watanabe, Kazunari Ninomiya, Tsuyoshi Ihara, Ryō Kase, Shidō Nakamura

Casting a unique lens on World War II, Letters from Iwo Jima pulls viewers into the desperate defense of Iwo Jima from the Japanese side. Based on General Tadamichi Kuribayashi’s “Picture Letters from the Commander in Chief” and Kumiko Kakehashi’s “So Sad to Fall in Battle”, the movie focuses on two soldiers’ radically different experiences.

General Kuribayashi (Ken Watanabe) clashes with his superiors’ conventional strategy, determined to outsmart American forces, while Saigo (Kazunari Ninomiya), a reluctant soldier drafted from his life as a simple baker, fights just to survive each brutal day. Despite its creative liberties and the rather outdated cultural references instilled in the movie, Letters from Iwo Jima is a haunting reminder of the war’s brutal past and the human costs of war.

‘Larger Than Life: Reign of the Boybands’

Available on: November 12

Directed by: Tamra Davis

Cast: *NSYNC, 98 Degrees, Backstreet Boys, HANSON, New Edition, New Kids On The Block, The Osmonds, SEVENTEEN.

Boybands have become a household staple in all things pop culture. Whether it’s the belting vocal groups of the ‘80s to the K-pop groups of today’s generation, love them or hate them, these boybands are here to stay. On one hand, the public sees them as manufactured puppets designed to be money-making machines for labels. On the other hand, it’s hard to deny their significant impact on the world. Larger Than Life: Reign of the Boybands features heavy hitters from different periods, giving an all-around pop music discourse with members of *NSYNC, 98 Degrees, Backstreet Boys, HANSON, New Edition, New Kids On The Block, The Osmonds and SEVENTEEN.

Going all the way back to Beatlemania to the global spread of K-pop, Larger Than Life: Reign of the Boybands chronicles the evolution of boy bands as a cultural touchstone. But ultimately, what makes these groups smash hits are the loyal fans who’ve stuck by them through thick and thin. Although the allure of the stage and its screaming fans is all glitter and gold, the documentary also draws back the curtains and exposes the realities of the cutthroat music industry. From dealing with shady superiors to getting caught up in lawsuits, the life of a boy band member is anything but ordinary. As the Backstreet Boys famously sang, it’s “larger than life”.

‘Landman’

Available on: November 17

Created by: Taylor Sheridan, Christian Wallace

Cast: Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace

Between the long-running Yellowstone and the recently added Territory, there’s a new neo-noir series in town. Landman pulls viewers all the way to West Texas, where oil is abundant and everyone’s looking to get a piece of it. From ruthless billionaires to local roughnecks these folks are driving an oil boom so big, that it might just change the entire climate, economic, and geopolitical landscape of industry. Business just got a lot bigger. Based on the podcast “Boomtown”, Landman launches with its first two episodes on its initial premiere date.

‘The French Montana Story’

Available on: November 19

Directed by: Mandon Lovett

Cast: French Montana,

Every musician has a story, including diamond-selling recording artist French Montana. With 23.2 million listeners on Spotify, the hitmaker is best known for his single “Unforgettable”, which has acquired more than two billion plays on the streams. But before the public recognized him as French Montana, his family knew him as Karim Kharbouch, the son of a single mother who immigrated from Morocco to the Bronx. In the absence of his father, the would-be artist had to live a completely different life - one that is tied to his identity as an immigrant who is simply chasing the American dream, just like the rest of us. Chronicling his losses and sacrifices, The French Montana Story proves that it takes more than talent and star power to break into the industry and rise through the ranks - it takes sweat, determination, and sheer perseverance.

‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ (Season 7)

Available on: November 20

Created by: SallyAnn Salsano

Cast: Paul “Paul Dy” DelVecchio, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola

Spray, tan, and relive the glory days as Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 7 hits the beach and the strip. This, MTV’s favorite “family” is taking their antics coast to coast - from the neon glow of Las Vegas to Miami’s sun-drenched shores, with a few pit stops in New York City to shake things up. Of course, no family reunion is complete without some saucy drama - let alone the Jersey Shore circle. Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is back, and she’s finally reunited with her infamous ex, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, after a whole decade.

As the gang tries to party like it’s 2009, the Jersey Shore gang is still hit with the reality that they’re full-fledged adults. From balancing engagements, messy breakups, and the never-ending chaos that is parenthood, some of these notorious party kids are now responsible parents. Although Jersey Shore was a product of the late ‘00s, these self-proclaimed “guidos” and “guidettes” prove they still have a wild spark, even with the evolution of the reality TV landscape.

‘The Agency’

Available on: November 29

Produced by: George Clooney, Grant Heslov

Cast: Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith, Katherine Waterston, John Magaro

A brand new political thriller makes its rounds this fall. The Agency stars two-time Academy Award nominee Michael Fassbender as he slips into a covert CIA agent named Martian. He’s had his run as an undercover agent, but his tenure is almost up. Ordered to return to London Station, a peaceful life awaits him - that is until his previous love reappears out of nowhere. As his old flame reignites a romance once lost, Martian finds himself in a huge mental conflict as his career, real identity, and mission are put at risk. With his heart on his sleeve, Martian and his partner are pulled into a high-stakes game of espionage, where one wrong move could cost them their lives.

The Agency is based on the French drama Le Bureau des Legendes, which centers around the agents in France’s principal external security service and the missions they must tackle on. With most of the bureau’s staff leading double lives, these agents have spent long years creating false identities for themselves as a means of acquiring intel. The Agency officially debuts with two episodes on its premiere date.