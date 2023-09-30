Looking to escape the autumn chill with some thrilling entertainment on Paramount+ this October? As the leaves turn and the spooky season takes center stage, the lineup of movies and shows undergoes a transformation, offering the perfect choices to cozy up and unwind during these crisp days. Don't fret; we've got you covered with our fall-inspired selection! Our curated list showcases the latest movies and shows that cater to all autumnal tastes and moods. Bid farewell to endless scrolling and embrace a captivating entertainment experience for this cozy fall season with these exciting additions to the streaming platform.

Grab your favorite pumpkin spice latte, snuggle up in your coziest nook, and immerse yourself in the seven best new movies and shows on Paramount+ this October.

RELATED: What's New on Paramount+ in October 2023

'Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices'

Available on: October 4 | Director: Charlie Lightening

Cast: Louis Tomlinson

Calling all Directioners! Get ready to dive deep into Louis Tomlinson's musical journey with Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices, a documentary that offers an authentic and unfiltered peek into his life and career. Unlike your typical glossy showcase—the film is a real, raw look at what it's like to be a musician in today's fast-paced world, and it's backed by never-before-seen home videos, including behind-the-scenes footage from his One Direction days and the buzz of his 2022 World Tour.

Tomlinson's journey reflects a rollercoaster ride, moving through the highs of superstardom and grappling with personal struggles, showcasing his resilience and unshakable determination. The documentary maps out his transformation, transitioning from being a One Direction member to establishing himself as a solo artist, vividly portraying the peaks and valleys that shaped his star-studded trajectory.

'Bargain'

Available on: October 5 | Director: Jeon Woo-sung

Cast: Jin Sun-kyu, Jun Jong-seo, Chang Ryul

Bargain is an adaptation of director Lee Chung-hyun's short film from 2015, sharing the same title. In this South Korean drama, unsuspecting men are enticed to a remote hotel, lured by the promise of sexual encounters. However, they become victims of a trafficking ring, where their organs are auctioned off to the highest bidder.

But when an unexpected earthquake hits their auction, everyone’s trapped under the rubble - that includes the victims, traffickers, and buyers. Isolated from the outside world in a crumbling building, they are forced to fight for survival, all while facing brutal realities and desperate measures to stay alive.

'Monster High 2'

Available on: October 5 | Director: Todd Holland

Cast: Miia Harris, Nayah Damasen, Ceci Balagot, Salena Qureshi

Get ready for the ultimate school year at Monster High, where Clawdeen (Harris), Draculaura (Damasen), and Frankie (Balagot) are geared up for an incredible time. Stepping into their sophomore year at Monster High, the trio's unbreakable bond is challenged as they grapple with heightened hurdles—a fresh influx of students, newfound powers, evolving friendships, and a looming peril that threatens not just their friendship but the entire world.

In Monster High 2, things take a turn when an unexpected arrival shakes things up — the spirited British were-cat Toralei Stripe (Qureshi) is back after a year abroad in Scaris, France. Following the success of Monster High The Movie, which premiered on Oct. 6, 2022, and swiftly became the #1 kids and family movie on Paramount+ during its launch week, Monster High 2 promises to be an exciting sequel on par with its preceding film.

'Pet Sematary: Bloodlines'

Available on: October 6 | Director: Lindsey Anderson Beer

Cast: Jackson White, Forrest Goodluck, Jack Mulhern

Set in 1969, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines acts as a prequel to the 2019 film, delving into the backstory of Ludlow, Maine. The film follows a young Jud Crandall (White) yearning to escape Ludlow, but as he peels back the layers of ancient and unsettling secrets intertwined with his family's history and the town itself, his journey takes a dark turn. United with childhood friends, Jud battles an age-old malevolent force that has haunted Ludlow from its earliest days, revealing the chilling origins of the town's horrors.

The original 2019 film Pet Sematary offers a modern take on Stephen King's iconic horror novel, centering on the Creed family's move to rural Maine in search of a fresh start. Their discovery of a mysterious burial ground with the unnatural ability to resurrect the dead leads to a harrowing confrontation with the blurred boundaries between life and death, as they grapple with the temptation and dire consequences that follow.

'Frasier' (2023)

Available on: October 12 | Director: James Burrows

Cast: Kelsey Grammer, Jack Cutmore-Scott, Nicholas Lyndhurst

Good morning, Boston. Frasier's listening. The eagerly awaited 2023 reboot of Frasier opens a new chapter in the life of Dr. Frasier Crane, portrayed by Grammer, as he sets out on a return to Boston and reconnect with his son. In this fresh narrative, Frasier grapples with unfamiliar challenges, forges new relationships, and endeavors to revive old dreams.

The original Frasier show, airing from 1993 to 2004, emerged as a spin-off of the beloved sitcom Cheers. It follows the life of Dr. Frasier Crane, a psychiatrist and radio host, as he makes a move from Boston to Seattle. Whether it's dispensing psychological advice to his listeners or the sharp and often amusing exchanges between Frasier and Niles, the series ventured into real-life themes, tackling relationship dynamics, family intricacies, the challenges of aging, and the ups and downs of a career.

RELATED: What the Hell Does 'Frasier's Theme Song Even Mean?

'The Burning Girls'

Available on: October 19 | Director: Charles Martin

Cast: Samantha Morton, Ruby Stokes

The Burning Girls is an eerie new series adapted from C.J. Tudor's novel of the same title. Lead by Morton from Fantastic Beasts and Stokes from Bridgerton, the show centers around a Vicar and her daughter seeking a new beginning in a new village. However, as they settle in, they quickly grasp that this seemingly tranquil village holds a grim history.

The series delves into a village marked by a haunting and troubled past. Morton takes on the role of Reverend Jack Brooks, a single parent haunted by a past tragedy, while Stokes portrays Flo, her independent-minded teenage daughter. Together, they venture to Chapel Croft, aspiring for a fresh start, only to uncover a community teeming with secrets and hidden agendas.

'Milli Vanilli'

Available on: October 24 | Director: Luke Korem

Cast: Robert “Rob” Pilatus, Fabrice “Fab” Morvan

Explore the depths of music's most infamous scandal through Milli Vanilli, a feature-length documentary chronicling the story of Robert Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan, childhood friends from Germany. Under the moniker Milli Vanilli, their debut album achieved an astounding six times platinum status in the U.S., propelled by the mega-hit "Girl You Know It’s True" that sold over 30 million singles worldwide. Yet their rapid rise came at a tremendous cost, ultimately culminating in their infamous downfall.