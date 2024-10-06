It’s high time we escape the autumn chill with some spine-tingling entertainment on Paramount+. Spooky season finally dawns upon us this October. As the witching hour approaches, a brand new lineup of movies and shows also make their entrance onto the streaming platform. Whether you’re in the mood for reality TV or an action-packed series, these selections will keep you cozy as you curl up during these crisp nights.

Get ready for a hauntingly good time this season. Check out the seven best new movies and shows on Paramount+ this October.

‘SpongeBob SquarePants: Kreepaway Kamp’

Available on: October 10

Created by: Stephen Hillenburg

Cast: Tom Kenny Bill Fagerbakke, Rodger Bumpass

Pack your bags for a spook-tacular adventure with SpongeBob SquarePants: Kreepaway Kamp. In this brand-new Halloween special, SpongeBob and his pals head to Kamp Koral for a reunion that quickly takes a creepy twist. As they settle in, a mysterious figure lurks in the shadows, and campers start disappearing one by one. Will SpongeBob and the gang uncover the truth behind this spooky stalker before they become the next victims? Grab your Krabby Patties and find out in this hauntingly goofy special under the sea!

‘FBI True’ Season 5

Available on: October 15

Produced by: Mike Schultz

Season 5 of FBI True takes audiences behind the curtain of real-life crime-fighting like never before. The mind of an FBI agent never stops running. Whether they’re deep undercover, pulled into a critical hostage situation, or chasing down a killer, the show tells these stories straight from the source, with all the tension and drama that comes with the job. Each episode gets down to the nitty-gritty into the missions that the FBI tackles almost daily, offering fellow true crime enthusiasts the inside scoop on the chaos and the triumphs that follow. You think you know these cases, but you’ve never heard them told quite like this.

‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Season 11

Available on: October 16

Directed by: David Wolfgang

Cast: Erica Banks, Amy Luciani, Jessica White

The hustle never stops in Season 11 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. The drama and ambition come alive in the “dirty south” with the ups and downs of Atlanta’s fiercest rappers, singers, and socialites. Spice’s getting busy juggling tour life with activism, while Yandy and Mendeecees are flexing their mogul muscles with their businesses and political aspirations. Erica Banks is determined to rise back to the top, and Karlie Redd is laser-focused on her music career. All in all, everyone’s getting their bag this season, and these affluent individuals aren’t catching a break anytime soon.

‘Ink Master’ Season 16

Available on: October 23

Executive producer: Steven Weinstock

Cast: Joel Madden

Ink Master is back, and Season 16 is inked to be the wildest one yet. 16 fearless tattoo artists will storm the shop, ready to battle it out for a whopping $250,000 and the title of Ink Master. But with Joel Madden from Good Charlotte as the host, and judges like the legendary DJ Tambe, color master Nikko Hurtado, and the unstoppable Ryan Ashley, the tattoo station is about to get even more competitive.

These artists will face nerve-wracking challenges that will test their skills - and their sanity. From intricate designs to creative curveballs, it’s all about who can bring the artistry, impress the judges, and outlast the rest. With their reputations on the line, this season will serve up drama, creativity, and some of the wildest tattoos you’ve ever seen.

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Season 5 (Final Season)

Available on: October 24

Creator: Mike McMahan

Cast: Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero

The final frontier just got a lot more complicated in the fifth and final season of Star Trek: Lower Decks. The beloved underdogs aboard the U.S.S. Cerritos are up against their biggest mess yet - “space potholes” wreaking havoc across the Alpha Quadrant, furious Klingons, Orion war drama, and, naturally, a murder mystery or two. But that’s not all! The show’s fan-favorite lower deckers - Boiler, Mariner, Tendi, and Rutherford, are dangerously close to promotions. But it seems like these career aspirations could tear their tight-knit crew apart.

While Tendi’s off dealing with her sister’s Orion pirate shenanigans, the rest of the gang tries to keep the Cerritos from falling apart, literally and figuratively. Brace yourself for one more round of laughs, epic adventures, and heartwarming moments, as the unlikely crew blasts off in style. Starfleet may never be the same again after their one last send-off.

‘Transformers: EarthSpark’ Season 3

Image via Nickelodeon

Available on: October 25

Created by: Dale Malinowski

Cast: Sydney Mikayla, Zion Broadnax, Benni Latham, Jon Jon Briones

Season 3 of Transformers: EarthSpark continues to test the bonds between Transformers and humans. The next generation of Earth-born Transformers and their human allies face a new challenge as a massive dome splits the town of Witwicky, trapping the Decepticons inside. But this dome won’t hold forever, and conflicts arise as the Autobots and their human family, the Maltos, anticipate the worst. With the threat of the Decepticons looming above them, Season 3 promises more action-packed confrontations, growing alliances, and surprising new secrets. Most importantly, they’ll learn to strengthen their bond as a family all while defending their home against increasing dangers.

‘Lioness’ Season 2

Available on: October 27

Created by: Taylor Sheridan

Cast: Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez, Michael Kelly, Morgan Freeman, Nicole Kidman

The adrenaline-fueled ride that is Lioness makes a banging return with Season 2. With the tensions running wild, the emotions cut even deeper. Season 2 follows Cruz Manuelos (Oliveria), the show’s beloved Marine with a wild side, as she gets pulled back into the dangerous world of undercover ops. As part of the elite Lioness Engagement Team, Cruz is out to bring down a terrorist organization from the inside - but this mission might just be her most explosive yet.

Saldaña’s Joe, the ultimate badass station chief, is juggling more than just high-stakes missions - she’s also dealing with the personal cost of running a program that’s as intense as it gets. With Kidman’s ever-cool Kaitlyn and Kelly’s Byron backing her, they’ve got a new Lioness operative and a new enemy that’s way too close for comfort. From the same mind behind shows like Mayor of Kingstown, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and the upcoming Landman series, Lioness is just as heart-pumping and unforgiving.