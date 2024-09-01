Swap out your shades for cozy sweaters and grab a warm drink, because September is here, and so is a fresh batch of content on Paramount+. As the cool breeze starts rolling in and the final traces of summer fade away, it’s the perfect time to unwind with some new binge-worth entertainment. Whether you’re enjoying the crisp fall air outside or getting cozy indoors, this month’s lineup has something for everyone - from family favorites to the reboot of a beloved Emmy-nominated classic.

Keep the fun going as we welcome fall with these top 7 new movies and shows on Paramount+ this September.

‘DORA’ Season 2

Available: September 13, 2024 Creators: Chris Gifford, Valerie Walsh Valdes Starring: Diana Zermeño, Asher Colton Spence

Dora the Explorer is back for new adventures in Season 2 of DORA. Featuring 26 CG-animated 11-minute episodes, TV’s most favorite bilingual explorer Dora is all set to return to the mystical and magical rainforest. Joined by her reliable monkey best friend, Boots, the pair will go head-to-head with new challenges, take on harder obstacles, and visit beautiful territories unlike anything they’ve seen. Making new friends along the way, Dora and Boots’ journey isn’t complete without helping those in need, teaching valuable lessons to viewers through songs and cheerful laughter. Series regular Zermeño returns as the voice of Dora, while Spence reprises his role as Boots. Season 2 also features guest stars, including Taboo as Quickatoo, Kate del Castillo as Ale the Alebrije, and Orange is the New Black’s Dascha Polanco as La Reina.

Since its inception in 2000, Dora the Explorer has quickly won the hearts of its viewers thanks to its universal message about friendship. Taking strong inspiration from the character’s Latina roots, the show takes pride in highlighting elements of its culture to audiences all over the globe. For more than two decades, the show has been viewed in more than 150 countries and territories, and translated in 32 languages, cementing Dora’s status as a cross-cultural pop-culture phenomenon that everyone can relate to irregardless of their background.

‘Tulsa King’ Season 2

Available: September 15, 2024 Creator: Taylor Sheridan Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Vincent Piazza

The stakes are even higher in Season 2 of Tulsa King. Coming in with a Band, former New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) is starting to get the hang of his unlikely criminal establishment he set up in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Although the events of Season 1 left a bad taste in Dwight, especially after learning that the mob family might not completely be on his side, Dwight has come to realize that he has what it takes to make it on his own. He might have been out of the game for the past 25 years due to his prison sentence, but the old man still has his chops.

But just as Dwight is about to enjoy the fruits of his labor, a new rival appears on the horizon. The Kansas City mob is eyeing Dwight’s growing empire; from the looks of it, a certain powerful businessman is planning to swipe everything Dwight has built. With his unconventional mob crew behind his back, Dwight must do everything in his power to protect not only the people who work for him but also his family as well. If that’s not enough, Dwight’s got some unfinished business to tend to back in New York.

‘Nöthin' But a Good Time: The Uncensored Story of '80s Hair Metal’

Available: September 17, 2024 Director: Jeff Tremaine Starring: Bret Michaels, Stephen Pearcy, Nuno Bettencourt, Dave "Snake" Sabo, Riki Rachtman, Corey Taylor, Steve-O

Sex, blood, and rock ‘n roll! The ‘80s was an era of skin-tight leather pants, larger-than-life tousled hair, and most importantly, some of the most legendary bands to ever exist on the planet. Based on the New York best-selling book, Nöthin' But a Good Time: The Uncensored Story of '80s Hair Metal is a candid, unfiltered documentary about the wild era, shared by the musicians who lived and breathed the scene. Featuring some of the biggest names in rock, including Guns N’ Roses, Def Leppard, Poison, and more, the three-part series offers a behind-the-scenes look at the sheer insanity during one of music's most iconic eras.

Get a backstage pass to see what went down on stage. From Vixen drummer Roxy Petrucci playing the drums so hard until her hands bled, to W.A.S.P. frontman Blackie Lawless attaching an explosive on his codpiece, these hardcore stories will have audiences questioning just how mundane everyday life is. But every high has a comedown. As their blazing ambitions continue to soar, the risk of falling into failure keeps getting bigger. As these titular bands overcome the obstacles that come their way, be it personal matters or fluctuating changes in the music landscape, these pioneers have stood the test of time, laying down their legacy for years to come. Love them or hate them, they could care less about what you think.

‘Frasier’ Season 2

Available: September 19, 2024 Creators: Chris Harris, Joe Cristalli Starring: Kelsey Grammer, Jack Cutmore-Scott, Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salgueiro

"I'm Doctor Frasier Crane, and I'm listening." Kelsey Grammer is all suited up and ready to reprise his titular role in Season 2 of Frasier. A reboot of the Emmy-winning 1993 series, the show’s sophomore season follows the continuation of Dr. Frasier’s journey as he begins a new chapter of his life in Boston, Massachusets. Last season, Dr. Frasier reconnected with his college classmate Alan Cornwall (Nicholas Lyndhurst) after delivering a guest lecture at Harvard University. While in town, the old man decides to pay an overdue visit to his estranged son Frederick (Jack Cutmore-Scott). Although things started rocky and awkward, the two chose to give their relationship a second shot.

Frasier Season 2 sees Dr. Frasier making a quick homecoming trip to KACL in Seattle - the place where it all began. Amplifying the nostalgia, the upcoming season is set to bring in more memorable faces from the past. Long-time fans of the show can expect guest stars reprising their original Frasier characters, including Dan Butler as Bob "Bulldog" Briscoe, Edward Hibbert as Gil Chesterton and Harriet Sansom Harris as Frasier’s cheeky agent, Bebe Glazer.

‘Dreaming of a Freaking Fairy Tale’

Available: September 26, 2024 Creator: Baek Mi-kyung Starring: Pyo Ye-jin, Lee Jun-young

Everyone dreams of having a happily ever after like Cinderella. But if there’s one thing we’ve learned about life, is that it’s anything but a fairytale. Dreaming of a Freaking Fairy Tale follows Shin Jae-Rim (Pyo Ye-Jin), a manager of an exclusive social club, who is highly optimistic about meeting the love of her life. When she’s not busy tending to high-profile guests, she secretly dreams of meeting her Prince Charming and climbing her way out of poverty.

That’s when she meets the cold Moon Cha-Min (Lee Jun-Young), the son of a wealthy conglomerate family. He just so happens to be the CEO where Jae-Rim works. Unlike the blindly optimistic Jae-Rim, the arrogant Cha-Min is not only disillusioned by love - he simply doesn’t care for it. But when these two polar opposites butt heads with each other, it’s only a matter of time until they fall heads over heels with each other.

‘Colin from Accounts’ Season 2

Available: September 26, 2024 Creators: Harriet Dyer, Patrick Brammall Starring: Harriet Dyer, Patrick Brammall

Love can be found in the most unexpected of places: in this case, through a car accident and an injured dog. Colin from Accounts is a light-hearted, sweet take on the messy complexities of modern love. When singles Gordon (Brammall) and Ashley (Dyer) are brought together by fate over a shocking nipple flash and a series of hilariously unfortunate events, the two eventually find comfort and companionship in each other.

Season 2 follows their relationship as they take it to the next level: living together under one roof. As they learn more about each other quirks and what makes them tick, they’d also have to retrieve their beloved special needs dog, Colin, back from his new owners. Adorably funny and all-too-relatable, Colin from Accounts delightfully shows that nobody is too zany, too weird, or too flawed to be loved.

‘Apartment 7A’

Image via Paramount+

Available: September 27, 2024 Director: Natalie Erika James Cast: Julia Garner, Dianne Wiest, Jim Sturgess, Kevin McNally, Marli Siu

How far are you willing to go to make your dreams come true? The upcoming psychological thriller Apartment 7A shows what happens when you let suspicious strangers meddle in your personal affairs. Serving as the canon story before the legendary horror classic Rosemary's Baby, the film follows promising young dancer Terry Gionoffrio (Garner) as she tries her luck in the industry in 1965 New York City.

But following an injury that costs Terry her career, an older wealthy couple feels sorry for her and decides to take her into their home in the Bramford, a luxury building that has become an iconic horror staple in Rosemary’s Baby. When Terry encounters a Broadway producer in the building, Terry believes she has a second shot at fame. But following a mysterious evening that she can’t remember, Terry soon learns that something sinister is lurking not just in Apartment 7A, but also within the corridors of the Bramford.