Spring has sprung on Peacock, bringing with it dozens of new film titles that cover a wide range of genres and interests. From ever-iconic characters played by Marlon Brando and Tom Cruise to hilarious movies by Kristen Wiig and Adam Sandler, there's plenty of great storytelling to choose from. Here are seven of our picks for what to watch this April.

'Bridesmaids' (2011)

Image via Universal Pictures

Available: April 1 Director: Paul Feig Cast: Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ellie Kemper, Melissa McCarthy, and Chris O'Dowd Rating: R Runtime: 125 minutes

Bridesmaids was a box office and critical hit when it premiered in 2011, and is now considered a classic comedy film. The flick stars Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live) as Annie, a woman who feels threatened when her best friend, Lillian (May Rudolph), includes a beautiful, seemingly perfect bridesmaid, Helen (Rose Bryne), as one of her bridesmaids. Annie feels she pales in comparison to the flawless Helen, especially because her life is already in shambles when she's asked to be Lillian's Maid of Honor. A terribly-timed, but hilarious rivalry erupts between the two that threatens to sabotage Lillian's big day.

Bridesmaids has an unforgettable ensemble cast with its co-stars Melissa McCarthy (The Heat), Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs), and Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt). The film not only reminds us of the power of well-executed physical comedy but also has many heart-warming moments that make it an endlessly rewatchable delight.

'The Godfather' Trilogy (1972-1990)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Available: April 1 Director: Francis Ford Coppola Cast: Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Diane Keaton, Robert De Niro, Talia Shire, Robert Duvall, and Andy García Rating: R Runtime: 175 minutes (Part 1); 202 minutes (Part 2); 162 minutes (Part 3)

Having all three of The Godfather films in one place is an offer you can't refuse. Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, the franchise debuted its first film, The Godfather, in 1977, which had a show-stopping gross of $250 million worldwide against its $6 million budget. Following the fictional Italian American mafia family, the Corleones, the films deal with the horrors of crime and the importance of family. The Godfather won three Academy Awards, including "Best Picture" and "Best Actor in a Leading Role" for Marlon Brando.

The second film in the franchise, The Godfather: Part II, premiered in 1974, and was at the same time a prequel and a sequel as it worked with two separate timelines in the Corleone family history. The Godfather: Part II won six Academy Awards, again scoring another "Best Picture" win. In 1990 came The Godfather: Part III, which catches up with an older Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) as he attempts to free his family from their endless life of crime.

The Godfather Don Vito Corleone, head of a mafia family, decides to hand over his empire to his youngest son, Michael. However, his decision unintentionally puts the lives of his loved ones in grave danger. Release Date March 14, 1972 Director Francis Ford Coppola Cast Marlon Brando , Al Pacino , James Caan , Richard S. Castellano , Robert Duvall , Sterling Hayden Runtime 175 minutes Main Genre Crime Writers Mario Puzo , Francis Ford Coppola Tagline An offer you can't refuse. Production Company Paramount Pictures, Alfran Productions

'Migration' (2023)

Image by Illumination Studios, Universal Pictures

Available: April 19 Director: Benjamin Renner Cast: Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Keegan-Michael Key, Awkwafina, Carol Kane, David Mitchell, Isabela Merced, Caspar Jennings, Trensi Gazal, and Danny DeVito Rating: PG Runtime: 83 minutes

Written by Mike White (School of Rock), Migration proved that audiences will still flock to theaters for a good family-friendly film, even if they don't know the characters yet. Migration tells the story of overprotective duck dad Mack (Kumail Nanjiani) as he is forced by his family to go on the trip of a lifetime. While his children are thrilled about this much-needed change of scenery, Mack wants to stay put in his home in New England and is less than thrilled when they accidentally wind up in New York City.

With a fun score by John Powell (How to Train Your Dragon) and characters voiced by comedians like Danny DeVito (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Carol Kane (The Princess Bride), and Keagan-Michael Key (Key & Peele), the film is just as fun for younger viewers as it is for adults.

'Just Go With It' (2011)

Image via Sony Pictures

Available: April 1 Director: Dennis Dugan Cast: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman, Nick Swardson, Brooklyn Decker, Kevin Nealon, Rachel Dratch, and Dave Matthews Rating: PG-13 Runtime: 117 minutes

When Just Go With It hit theaters in 2011, audiences weren't yet familiar with the comedy chemistry actors Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston possess, or that the two would go on to make more romantic comedies together. The film follows playboy Danny (Sandler) as he desperately attempts to convince his new girlfriend, Palmer (Brooklyn Decker) that he wasn't lying about getting divorced just to make her go out with him.

This lie causes Danny to end up on a Hawaiian vacation with Palmer, his work assistant Katherine (Anniston), who is posing as Danny's soon-to-be-ex-wife, and Katherine's two children. The film has lots of funny moments and classic Sandler humor, alongside supporting actors like Nicole Kidman (Moulin Rouge!), Kevin Nealon (Saturday Night Live), Rachel Dratch (Saturday Night Live), and even singer Dave Matthews.

Just Go With It Release Date February 10, 2011 Director Dennis Dugan Cast Nick Swardson , Brooklyn Decker , Bailee Madison Adam Sandler , Jennifer Aniston , Nicole Kidman Runtime 110 Main Genre Comedy Writers Allan Loeb , Timothy Dowling , I.A.L. Diamond , Abe Burrows , Pierre Barillet , Jean-Pierre Grédy Tagline Sometimes a guy's best wingman...Is a wingwoman. Website http://www.justgowithit-movie.com/?hs308=JGW6186

'Mission: Impossible' (1996)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Available: April 1 Director: Brian De Palma Cast: Tom Cruise, Jon Voight, Henry Czerny, Emmanuelle Béart, Jean Reno, Ving Rhames, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Vanessa Redgrave Rating: PG-13 Runtime: 110 minutes

Based on the 1966 television series of the same name, Mission: Impossible hit theaters in 1996 and starred Tom Cruise as agent Ethan Hunt. The story follows Hunt as he is wrongly accused of killing the members of his team, and his journey to track down the real traitor on his own. The film was an absolute box office hit when it premiered, grossing $457 million worldwide against its $80 million budget, and spawning a franchise that continues today with just as much popularity as ever. The most recent installment, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, earned $567 million worldwide as well as two Academy Award nominations, including "Best Achievement in Visual Effects."

'Community' Seasons 1-6 (2009)

Image via NBC

Available: April 1 Creator: Dan Harmon Cast: Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Donald Glover, Ken Jeong, Chevy Chase, and Jim Rash Rating: TV-14 Seasons: 6

It's always great news for fans when their favorite series can be found all in one place. This is the case for the hit comedy Community as all six seasons of the show make their way onto Peacock this April. Created by Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty), the series is inspired by Harmon's personal experience attending Glendale Community College in California.

The show initially focuses on the character of Jeff (Joel McHale) after he is disbarred for lying about earning his Bachelor's degree. After Jeff hastily enrolls in community college, he meets his quirky classmates, played by Yvette Nicole Brown (Disenchanted), Gillian Jacobs (Invincible), Danny Pudi (DuckTales), Alison Brie (GLOW), Ken Jeong (The Afterparty), and Donald Glover (Atlanta). The show became so popular over its run that it developed a cult following, and, although it aired its finale years ago, there has been plenty of talk about an upcoming Community movie.

'Night Swim' (2024)

Image via Universal Pictures

Available: April 5 Director: Bryce McGuire Cast: Wyatt Russell, Kerry Condon, Amélie Hoeferle, Gavin Warren, Jodi Long, and Nancy Lenehan Rating: PG-13 Runtime: 98 minutes

Night Swim follows the story of a family that is being haunted by an evil spirit living within the swimming pool of their new home. Based on a 2014 short film of the same name, the movie is co-written by Bryce McGuire and Rod Blackhurst, who created the original short a decade ago. McGuire directed the film in addition to his role as co-writer, teaming up with producers Jason Blum (Get Out) and James Wan (Saw).

Night Swim stars Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Solider), Kerry Condon (The Banshees on Inisherin), Amélie Hoeferle (Better Call Saul), and Gavin Warren. Other cast members include Nancy Lenehan (Catch Me If You Can), Ben Sinclair (High Maintenance), Jodi Long (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), and Ellie Araiza (Legion).