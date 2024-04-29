Peacock is adding a fun new slate of films and television shows to its catalog this May. From family favorites like Spy Kids to classics like Jurassic Park, and a new original series, The Tattooist of Auschwitz, there really is something for everyone. One of the most exciting additions to the service this month is the live stream of the international music competition Eurovision, which begins May 7 and will be available to view until its conclusion on May 11. For the best of what's coming in each genre, check out the list below.

'The Tattooist of Auschwitz' (2024)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Available: May 2 Genre: History, Drama, War Episodes: 6 Cast: Jonah Hauer-King, Melanie Lynskey, Harvey Keitel, Anna Próchniak

The Tattooist of Auschwitz follows Lali Sokolov, a Jewish prisoner trapped in the Auschwitz concentration camp during the height of World War II. Lali is given the task of tattooing identification numbers on his fellow prisoners' arms, and in the process, meets a beautiful woman named Gita. While Lali is a prisoner himself, he learns to navigate his time in the camp while he witnesses the horrific treatment of those around him. The official plot synopsis reads:

Based on the eponymously titled novel, this is the powerful real-life story of Lale Sokolov, a Jewish prisoner who was tasked with tattooing ID numbers on prisoners' arms in the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp during World War Two.

A Peacock original series, The Tattooist of Auschwitz is based on the novel of the same name by Heather Morris. The book, which has sold over 12 million copies around the world, is based on the true story of two incredible Holocaust survivors and their enduring love. The television adaptation of the novel recently released its emotional trailer and stars Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid), Anna Próchniak, Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), and Harbeu Keitel (Reservoir Dogs). The first episode of The Tattooist of Auschwitz premieres on May 2, 2024.

'Spy Kids' Franchise (2001-2011)

Close

Available: May 1 Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy, Family Director: Robert Rodriquez Cast: Alexa Vega, Daryl Sabara, Danny Trejo, Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino, Rowan Blanchard, Mason Cook, Alan Cumming, Steve Buscemi, Jessica Alba, Joel McHale, Sylvester Stallone

Carmen and Juni Cortez are two kids who think their parents are living normal lives; that is, until they find out that they're actually spies. When their parents' mission goes awry, it's up to Carmen and Juni to learn how to be Spy Kids to save their parents from a gruesome fate. With each film adding more crazy antics than the last, the Spy Kids films are fun not just for kids, but adults too.

Not only is Peacock bringing audiences the original Spy Kids film, starring Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino, Alexa Vega, and Daryl Sabara, but its sequels, Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams, and Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over. Additionally, newer audiences will enjoy the addition of the 2011 legacy sequel, Spy Kids: All the Time in the World, starring Jessica Alba, Joel McHale, Rowan Blanchard, and Mason Cook. The quirky, wacky, family-friendly films by visionary Robert Rodriguez are packed with action, adventure, and lots of nostalgia.

'The 40-Year-Old Virgin' (2005)

Image via Universal Pictures.

Available: May 1 Genre: Romantic Comedy Director: Judd Apatow Cast: Steve Carell, Catherine Keener, Paul Rudd, Seth Rogen, Romany Malco, Leslie Mann, Elizabeth Banks, Jane Lynch

2005's The 40-Year-Old-Virgin tells the story of Andy, an employee at an electronic store whose friends won't let him forget that he's never had sex before. Andy and his friends set off on a mission to find a woman for Andy to sleep with, and when Andy meets a single mother named Trish, he feels he may have finally found someone special. As Andy and Trish grow closer, Andy's secret begins to wear on him, and it's only a matter of time before Trish finds out what he is too afraid to tell her.

While Steve Carell already had his role as Michael Scott on the American version of The Office when The 40-Year-Old-Virgin premiered, it was the Judd Apatow film that catapulted him into the public eye. Carell isn't the only comedy icon in the star-studded cast, as the movie co-stars Paul Rudd (Anchorman), Seth Rogen (Knocked Up), Elizabeth Banks (Pitch Perfect), Leslie Mann (This is 40), and Jane Lynch (Role Models). A box office success, The 40-Year-Old-Virgin is considered one of the funniest comedies of the early 2000s.

'Jurassic Park' (1993)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Available: May 1 Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi Director: Steven Spielberg Cast: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborough, Wayne Knight, BD Wong, Samuel L. Jackson

Hold on to your butts, Jurassic Park is stomping its way onto Peacock. Based on the Michael Crichton novel of the same name, the Sci-Fi adventure tells the story of a wealthy businessman and a team of genetic scientists as they attempt to create a wildlife park filled with un-extinct dinosaurs. After sabotage causes the park's power to shut down, security and safety are a thing of the past as the current group of visitors attempts to survive. No matter how many times fans have seen the film, they still find themselves on the edge of their seats during some of the most iconic scenes in film history.

Directed by Steven Spielberg, Jurassic Park was an incredible box office success, grossing $1 billion upon its release. The animatronics used for the dinosaurs, coupled with the computer-generated special effects by Industrial Light & Magic made for a groundbreaking viewing experience for everyone who saw the film upon its premiere in 1993. Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill (Hunt for the Wilderpeople), Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Jeff Goldblum (The Grand Budapest Hotel), and Richard Attenborough (Gandhi). The film's score by John Williams still stands as one of the most instantly recognizable in the entirety of cinema and decade after decade, Jurassic Park refuses to become extinct.

'Eurovision Song Contest' (2024)

Image via Peacock

Available: May 7

Once a year, the whole world is treated to Eurovision, an international song competition where each participating country submits an original song. Then each competing country casts their votes for other countries' songs to find out who the winner is. Last year, Sweden took the top prize with their song, "Tattoo," performed by Loreen, who co-wrote the song with Jimmy Thörnfeldt. As it's traditional that the next year's competition is hosted by the previous winner, the 2024 competition will take place in Sweden.

Inspired by Italy's Sanremo Music Festival, Eurovision has been a tradition since its premiere in 1956, solidifying the show as the longest-running televised international music competition. In addition to the original songs, more well-known artists perform at the event, with past artists including Rita Ora, Justin Timberlake, Cirque du Soleil, and Madonna. Peacock will be streaming the entirety of this year's competition, which begins on May 7 and concludes on May 11, 2024.

'Life of Pi' (2012)

Image via Fox Productions.

Available: May 1 Genre: Adventure, Drama Director: Ang Lee Cast: Suraj Sharma, Irrfan Khan, Tabu, Rafe Spall, Gérard Depardieu

Life of Pi tells the story of two survivors of a shipwreck as they attempt to live on a lifeboat that is stranded in the Pacific Ocean. The big twist? One of those survivors is a sixteen-year-old boy named Pi, while the other is a Bengal tiger named Richard. This unlikely combination is due to Pi's parents owning a zoo, and having put all the animals aboard a ship to Canada from their home in India. The shipwreck causes Pi to lose his entire family, left with their one surviving zoo animal, Richard. A story of perseverance and hope, Pi and Richard's unlikely bond is inspiring.

Directed and produced by Ang Lee, Life of Pi is based on Yann Martel's novel of the same name. Of its whopping eleven Academy Award nominations, Life of Pi won four, including "Best Director" for Lee, "Best Cinematography" by Claudio Miranda, and "Best Music" for Mychael Danna's score, for which the film also won a Golden Globe Award. Life of Pi is a fantastic example of how adaptations from a book can truly bring new life to an already incredible story.

'The Mummy' (1999)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Available: May 1 Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy Director: Stephen Sommers Cast: Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, John Hannah, Arnold Vosloo, Kevin J. O'Connor, Jonathan Hyde

In 1999's The Mummy, adventure-loving Rick O'Connell travels to the City of the Dead, where he accidentally awakens Imhotep, a cursed mummy with supernatural powers. Now Rick, alongside a librarian and her brother, must stop Imhotep from wreaking havoc on the world around them before it's too late. Equal parts, action, comedy, horror, and adventure, Rick's story is a non-stop thrill from start to finish, as he realizes his own strength as well as that of those around him.

Based on the 1932 film of the same name, Action/Adventure hit The Mummy was directed by Stephen Sommers (Van Helsing) and stars Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Rachel Weisz (The Constant Gardener), and John Hannah (Four Weddings and a Funeral). With an iconic performance by Frasier and incredible action sequences, The Mummy is just the right amount of spooky, mysterious, and fun.