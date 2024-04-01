Shudder has a stacked list of new additions to the platform this month, allowing horror fans to relish in the knowledge of the fact that we are now officially closer to Halloween 2024 than we were last year. In addition to several new Shudder Originals and exclusives, Shudder will also be bringing back select past episodes of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs to accompany the addition of the movies they featured, such as House of the Devil, The Changeling, both of which will be available to stream on April 22, and Spookies which is available April 1. With a mixture of brand-new movies and beloved classics coming to Shudder this month, this article will help you find your next nightmare-inducing watch!

'Baghead' (2023)

Available on: April 5 Director: Alberto Corredor Runtime: 94 minutes Sub-Genres: Supernatural, Suspense Cast: Freya Allan, Jeremy Irvine, Ruby Barker, Peter Mullen, Anne Müller

From the producers of IT and Barbarian, comes a new supernatural horror movie set in Germany. Iris (Freya Allan) discovers that she has inherited a centuries-old pub from her estranged father (Peter Mullen) following his death. In a video he left for her to watch, she learns that there is an ancient shapeshifting creature known as Baghead (Anne Müller) who can change into the form of a deceased person. $2,000 buys you two minutes to speak to anyone you know who has passed away, but it comes with an added price if you surpass the two-minute limit. Her first customer, Neil (Jeremy Irvine), is desperate to speak with his late wife, breaks the time limit, and unleashes unspeakable consequences. The one most important rule that her father warned her about is that Baghead must never be allowed to leave the pub’s cellar.

'Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs' (2023)

Image via Shudder

Available on: April 12, 26 Director: Austin Jennings Runtime: N/A Sub-Genres: Variety, Comedy Cast: John Bloom, Diana Prince, John Brennan

The sixth season of Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs continues with slight changes to the format. Instead of a double feature, the show will have two separate episodes focusing on one featured movie each. The episodes will be available to watch live starting April 12 and April 26 and available to stream on Shudder on April 14 and April 28, respectively. While some fans of the show are torn about the decision to split the movies and episodes into separate sections, they do have more episodes to enjoy, and each episode will focus more on the specific movie chosen for that airing.

'Late Night With the Devil' (2023)

Available on: April 19 Directors: Colin & Cameron Cairnes Runtime: 93 minutes Sub-Genres: Supernatural, Suspense Cast: David Dastmalchian, Laura Gordon, Ian Bliss, Michael Ironside, Ingrid Torelli

Late Night With the Devil begins framed as a documentary investigating the harrowing events that took place on Halloween, 1977 during a live broadcast of the late-night talk show, “Night Owls with Jack Delroy.” After Jack (David Dastmalchian) suffers a tragedy, his ratings plummet. In an attempt to bring his numbers back up, he devises a plan to host an “occultist” special on the night of Halloween, bringing in a psychic, a skeptical magician, and a parapsychologist (Laura Gordon) and her subject, Lilly (Ingrid Torelli). Crazy and unexplainable events begin to occur, but Jack presses to continue the broadcast, further endangering everyone in the studio.

'Infested' (2023)

Available on: April 26 Director: Sébastien Vanicek Runtime: 106 minutes Sub-Genres: Foreign, Arachnids Cast: Théo Christine, Sofia Lessafre, Jérôme Neil

French director Sébastien Vanicek’s feature film debut is a must-see for fans of spider-based horror movies. Infested is a Shudder original that follows Kaleb (Théo Christine), a 29-year-old who is feeling isolated from his friends and family. When he finds a venomous spider, he captures it and brings it back to his apartment because he finds joy in collecting exotic insects as pets. The spider escapes its temporary enclosure and he (and the other tenants of the building) soon find out that this particular species of spider reproduces and grows at a rapid rate… as long as they have an ample supply of food. If Arachnophobia is too scary for you, you might want to consider skipping this movie. Or you can double down and face your fears on April 26 when Infested comes to Shudder!

'The Wind' (2018)

Available on: April 1 Director: Emma Tammi Runtime: 86 minutes Sub-Genres: Western, Supernatural Cast: Caitlin Gerard, Ashley Zukerman, Julia Goldani Telles, Miles Anderson

This dark supernatural western horror is set in New Mexico during the late 1800s. Lizzy Macklin (Caitlin Gerard) and her husband, Isaac (Ashley Zukerman) have just arrived from St. Louis at their new remote homestead, hoping to begin a settlement in the otherwise unpopulated area. Soon after their arrival, another couple, Emma (Julia Goldani Telles) and Gideon Harper (Miles Anderson), move into an abandoned cabin nearby. Lizzy and Emma quickly become friends, as they share intimate details about their lives and relationships with their husbands. However, Emma quickly becomes paranoid that she is being targeted by a supernatural presence. This compounds Lizzy’s experience with her previous pregnancy, which resulted in a stillbirth. She was convinced that a demon was stalking her because it wanted her unborn child and its presence would grow stronger and more violent whenever her husband traveled for a few days to the nearest town. As if life on the frontier wasn’t hard enough!

'Emelie' (2015)

Available on: April 4 Director: Michael Thelin Runtime: 82 minutes Sub-Genres: Thriller, Mystery Cast: Sarah Bolger, Joshua Rush, Carly Adams, Thomas Bair

When Emelie (Sarah Bolger) shows up as a couple’s last-minute replacement babysitter on the night of their 13th anniversary, she claims her name is Anna, a friend of the usual babysitter. All seems well as she is introduced to their three young children, 4-year-old Christopher (Thomas Bair), 9-year-old Sally (Carly Adams), and 11-year-old Jacob (Joshua Rush), unbeknownst to the parents that Emelie and a male accomplice had kidnapped the real Anna earlier that night. As the night goes on, Emelie begins to torment the children in a series of increasingly twisted activities. Jacob discovers Emelie is not who she says she is and must find a way to get help and save his two younger siblings before she executes her nefarious plan.

'The Innkeepers' (2011)

Available on: April 22 Director: Ti West Runtime: 101 minutes Sub-Genres: Supernatural, Ghosts Cast: Sara Paxton, Pat Healy, Kelly McGillis, Brenda Cooney

Before Ti West directed the A24 hit horror film X and its prequel, Pearl, he created a harrowing movie that features a haunted hotel called the Yankee Pedlar Inn. On the last week that the once-grand hotel is open for business, the only two employees working are Claire (Sara Paxton) and Luke (Pat Healy). Both of them share a passion for ghost-hunting and are fascinated by the haunted history of the Yankee Pedlar, specifically the story of Madeline O’Malley (Brenda Cooney), a woman who hung herself after being abandoned at the altar. According to their research, the owners of the hotel hid Madeline’s body somewhere in the basement of the hotel to avoid their business being connected to such a tragedy. Claire and Luke discover too late that some parts of history are best left alone.

Stay tuned next month to see what horrors Shudder will have to offer in May!