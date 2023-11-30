Just because horror is your favorite genre doesn’t mean you still can't get into the Spirit of the Season! It’s no secret that there are a plethora of holiday-themed horror movies that will simultaneously chill and warm horror fans’ dark little hearts. Between traveling, gift-buying and wrapping, and interacting with family members you only have to get to see once a year... sometimes it’s nice to unwind and enjoy a nice Santa-themed slasher.

This December, Shudder is bringing two new additions to its catalog and other holiday-adjacent horror movies to spread the dread of the season. This handy guide will help you find your next favorite “I watch this every December” movie from the “Hallmark Channel of Horror.”

It’s A Wonderful Knife (2023)

Available on: December 1

Director: Tyler MacIntyre | Runtime: 87 minutes | Sub-Genres: Comedy, Slasher

Cast: Jane Widdop, Joel McHale, Justin Long, Katherine Isabelle

Satirical holiday horror movies have been gaining popularity lately, using as many puns and vague references to the source material as possible to get a laugh out of horror fans. The Mean One, starring Terrifier’s David Howard Thornton is a perfect example of how Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas could easily take a dark turn. If you haven’t already guessed, It’s A Wonderful Knife follows the same infallible formula. Loosely based on the storyline from the Christmas classic, It’s A Wonderful Life, this film focuses on heroine Winnie Carruthers (Jane Widdop), who singlehandedly stopped a psychotic killer from slaughtering the people in her small town one year prior. After she says out loud that she wishes she had never been born, her wish comes true and Winnie finds herself in an alternate reality where she doesn’t exist, and the killer is free to slaughter away.

Black Christmas (2006)

Available on: December 1

Director: Glen Morgan | Runtime: 90 minutes | Sub-Genres: Slasher

Cast: Michelle Trachtenberg, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Lacey Chabert, Katie Cassidy

After a traumatic and extremely abusive childhood, Billy Lenz (Robert Mann) brutally murders his mother and her boyfriend before getting hauled off to a mental asylum. Fifteen years later, he escapes and returns to his childhood home, where he suffered at the hands of his mother, only to discover the house had been turned into a sorority house. One by one, he begins to murder the sorority sisters. With the police unable to get to the house due to a snowstorm, the remaining women have to find a way to stop him themselves.

The Sacrifice Game (2023)

Available on: December 8

Director: Jenn Wexler | Runtime: 90 minutes | Sub-Genres: Holiday, Home-Invasion

Cast: Mena Massoud, Olivia Scott Welch, Gus Kenworthy, Chloë Levine, Madison Baines

Set at a boarding school, students Samantha (Madison Baines) and Clara (Georgia Acken) are unable to return home for the holidays. When a group of people shows up at the front door, they allow them to come inside only to discover that they are a murderous gang who have a cult-like mentality about how religion ties to Christmas. Led by the charismatic Jude (Mena Massoud), they ritualistically sacrifice people around the holiday season as a means to gain God’s attention. Will the girls be able to outsmart their tormentors, or will they fall victim to The Sacrifice Game?

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula - Season 5

Available on: December 5

Directors: The Boulet Brothers | Runtime: 35-65 minute episodes | Sub-Genres: Reality Competition

Cast: Blackberri, Cynthia Doll, Fantasia Royale Gaga, Jay Kay, Throb Zombie

The fifth season of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula show kicks off on December 5, with new episodes airing weekly every Tuesday except for December 26 and January 2 for a holiday break. The reality competition show features multi-talented drag artists who create themed costumes in hopes of winning a cash prize. In order to win, they have to highlight their special effects makeup skills through live performances and other challenges based on the four principles of the show: “Drag,” “Filth,” “Horror,” and “Glamour.”

I Trapped the Devil (2019)

Available on: December 11

Directors: Josh Lobo | Runtime: 82 minutes | Sub-Genres: Supernatural, Mystery

Cast: A. J. Bowen, Scott Poythress, Susan Burke, Jocelin Donahue, Chris Sullivan

When Steve (Scott Poythress) gets an unexpected Christmas visit from his brother Matt (A. J. Bowen) and sister-in-law Karen (Susan Burke), he tries to send them away. Steve, who is not known for his mental stability, eventually allows them inside his home, where they discover his basement door has been padlocked with a crucifix attached. When they hear a man’s voice calling out for help from behind the door, he desperately tries to convince them that the man is actually the devil, having taken the form of a human in an attempt to trick them. Convinced that Steve is insane, Karen wants to leave and not be held as an accomplice to a crime, but Matt tries to understand and help his brother. Similar to They Look Like People, this film will keep you guessing if what Steve claims is real or a result of mental illness.

The Gingerdead Man (2005)

Available on: December 18

Directors: Charles Band | Runtime: 75 minutes | Sub-Genres: Comedy, Fantasy

Cast: Gary Busey, Robin Sydney, Ryan Locke

Gary Busey is terrifying enough on his own, for a multitude of reasons. However, in The Gingerdead Man, he is imprisoned after opening fire at a diner, killing all but two members of the Leigh family, young Sarah, and her mother Betty. Sarah identifies him as the shooter, and as a result, he is sentenced to death via electric chair. After his death, he is cremated and his ashes are sent to his mother, who practices witchcraft. She incorporates his ashes into a gingerbread spice mix, which is then sent to the surviving members of the Leigh family who run a local bakery. When he returns, he only has one thing on his mind: seeking revenge on the person who sent him to his death, Sarah Leigh (Robin Sydney).

Barbarians (2021)

Available on: December 25

Directors: Charles Dorfman | Runtime: 89 minutes | Sub-Genres: Suspense, Thriller

Cast: Iwan Rheon, Tom Cullen, Inès Spiridonov, Catalina Sandino Moreno

Although this movie has nothing to do with Christmas, the film will be added to Shudder’s catalog on Christmas Day. Starring Game of Thrones’ Iwan Rheon and Tom Cullen (My Happy Ending), this thriller starts off as a power play between two couples who are involved in the development and ownership of a property built on neo-pagan religious grounds. Lucas (Cullen) and his girlfriend Chloe (Inès Spiridonov) visit current leaseholder Adam (Rheon) and his girlfriend Eva (Catalina Sandino Moreno) to celebrate Adam’s birthday over dinner. Tension is palpable between the two couples, but is exacerbated when a group of masked assailants enter the home with the intent of punishing them all for consecrating the land by building a house on it.

