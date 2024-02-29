Now that February has passed, we can look forward to enjoying horror movies that aren’t Valentine’s Day-related. The countdown started on November 1 of last year, but in case you need reminding, Halloween is only about 7 months away! This month, Shudder has added so many great horror movies to enjoy, along with a new episode of Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs and a new Shudder exclusive movie release. Regardless of if you’re new to the horror genre, or if you’re a lifetime fan, this article will help you find your next favorite horror movie to watch over and over again!

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs - The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (2024)

Image via Shudder

Available on: March 1 Director: Austin Jennings Sub-Genres: Variety, Comedy Cast: John Bloom, Diana Prince, John Brennan

Just a few days after the AMC premiere of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Joe Bob Briggs (John Bloom) will be hosting a live “watch along” show that details the first episode of the new spin-off series. The Ones Who Live is the seventh series in The Walking Dead franchise and had its premiere on February 25 on AMC. This new edition focuses mainly on the characters Rick Grimes and Michonne (played by Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira, respectively) as they continue to navigate the post-apocalyptic world filled with zombies. This episode of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs will be available to watch two days before the second episode airs on March 3. Episodes of The Ones Who Live will air weekly, with the first three episodes titled “Years,” “Gone,” and “Bye,” which sets an ominous and foreboding tone for the new series.

The Strangers (2008)

Image Via Universal Pictures

Available on: March 1 Director: Bryan Bertino Runtime: 85 minutes Sub-Genres: Home Invasion, Psychological Cast: Liv Tyler, Scott Speedman, Glenn Howerton, Gemma Ward, Laura Margolis, Kip Weeks

This psychological horror has plagued the minds of horror enthusiasts since 2008, due to the disturbing nature of the antagonists’ motives. The Strangers grew a cult following after its “sleeper hit” success at the box office. The movie centers on a couple staying at a friend’s remote vacation home after attending a wedding where Kristen (Liv Tyler) rejected her boyfriend James' (Scott Speedman) marriage proposal. They are then terrorized by a group of masked individuals who enter the home and torment the couple. Ten years after the release of this movie, a sequel, The Strangers: Prey At Night, was released and received mostly positive reviews. If you somehow haven’t seen this movie yet, now is the best time to do so before the third installment comes out in May 2024.

The Strange World of Coffin Joe (1968)

Image via Amazon

Available on: March 1 Director: Jose Mojica Marins Runtime: 80 minutes Sub-Genres: Anthology, Foreign Cast: Luiz Sérgio Person, Jose Mojica Marins, Vany Miller, Mário Lima

Don’t ignore this movie simply because of how old it is, The Strange World of Coffin Joe has been elusive on streaming platforms for some time. The film is an anthology of three separate (and disturbing) stories; The Dollmaker, Obsession, and Theory. The first is only 18 minutes long but tells a story about a man who is renowned for the lifelike dolls that he creates. When it comes to seeing “how the sausage (or doll) is made,” there’s an eerie and morbid explanation to behold. The second story, Obsession, involves stalking, fetishism, murder, and… necrophilia. The third story, Theory, is just as dark as the previous two and follows a professor who goes to extreme measures to prove his point about human nature by luring his rival into his home for a nice dinner. This brutal collection of short stories is also accompanied by the “Coffin Joe” film trilogy, At Midnight I’ll Take Your Soul, This Night I Will Possess Your Corpse, and Embodiment of Evil, which will all be available to stream on Shudder on the same day.

Grabbers (2012)

Available on: March 1 Director: John Wright Runtime: 94 minutes Sub-Genres: Comedy, Sci-Fi, Monsters Cast: Richard Coyle, Ruth Bradley, Russel Tovey, Killian Coyle, Stuart Graham, Michael Hough

The Irish are well known for their unique and dry sense of humor, and Grabbers fully embraces that stereotype… among others. This horror comedy features a stellar cast of Irish actors and follows the events that occur with their characters on a small island off the coast of Ireland. When a squadron of bloodsucking aliens fall from the sky, the marine researchers inadvertently find an unorthodox way to prevent attacks by the Grabbers and drive them away. Their theorized solution? To get bloody drunk. The Grabbers survive solely on blood and water, and a high BAC (blood alcohol content) seems to be the only way to keep these creatures at bay.

Satanic Hispanics (2022)

Image via DREAD

Available on: March 8 Directors: Alejandro Brugués, Mike Mendez, Gigi Saul Guerrero Runtime: 112 minutes Sub-Genres: Anthology, Folklore Cast: Efren Ramirez, Greg Grunberg, Sonya Eddy

Satanic Hispanics is an anthology film that covers five separate short stories based on Latin American legends. The movie centers on one character, “The Traveler,” who is played by Napoleon Dynamite’s iconic “Vote for Pedro” actor, Efren Ramirez. After police break into a house in El Paso, they discover several dead bodies and one lone survivor. When they take him in for questioning, he regales them with stories of his experience in the region as “The Traveler,” spanning decades and centuries. Filled with magic, mythology, portals to other worlds, demons, and the undead, this movie is a great start if you want to learn more about Latin American folklore and get a few good scares along the way.

The Sect (1991)

Image via Doppelganger Releasi

Available on: March 11 Director: Michele Soavi Runtime: 116 minutes Sub-Genres: Religion, Cult Cast: Kelly Curtis, Herbert Lom, Mariangela Giordano, Tomas Arana

If you were a fan of Shudder’s homage to Dario Argento last month, this is your next stop! Produced by Argento, The Sect, also known as The Devil’s Daughter, takes place in Frankfurt, Germany. Set in 1991, an American kindergarten teacher, Miriam (Kelly Curtis), finds herself isolated and lonely after taking on a job as a schoolteacher abroad. When Miriam discovers a secret well in the cellar of her home, she places a target on her back for a murderous satanic cult that has ties to a string of murders in Southern California 20 years prior.

You’ll Never Find Me (2023)

Image Via Shudder

Available on: March 22 Directors: Indianna Bell, Josiah Allen Runtime: 96 minutes Sub-Genres: Thriller, Mystery Cast: Brendan Rock, Jordan Cowan, Elena Carapetis

This Australian horror is considered a “hidden gem” of a movie, as the directorial debut of Indianna Bell and Josiah Allen. With a Rotten Tomatoes score of 100% and an average rating of 8/10, this Shudder exclusive should not be ignored when it makes its streaming premiere this month. With such a small cast, You’ll Never Find Me encompasses the claustrophobic nature that the film is based on. During a severe storm, a woman knocks on the door of Patrick’s (Brendan Rock) mobile home, seeking shelter. Despite his reclusive tendencies, he allows her to come inside. As the night goes on and the storm worsens, the woman (Jordan Cowan) and Patrick become more wary and uncertain of each other. Paranoia runs high in this thriller, causing you to wonder who is the villain and who is the prey, similar to 10 Cloverfield Lane.

Stay tuned next month to see what Shudder has to offer in April!