For the shortest month of the year, Shudder made sure to pack its streaming catalog with a plethora of new horror movie additions. In addition to four new Shudder Original releases this month, Valentine and Queen of the Damned will be available to stream on Shudder for February only, so if you’re looking for a horror movie with a slight romantic undertone to watch on Valentine’s Day, this is the chance for you to check these titles out! Otherwise, this article will help guide your Cupid’s arrow toward your new favorite horror movie!

Dario Argento Panico (2023)

Available on: February 2

Director: Simone Scafadi | Runtime: 98 minutes | Sub-Genres: Documentary

Cast: Dario Argento, Asia Argento, Fiore Argento, Guillermo del Toro, Gaspar Noè

If you enjoy documentaries, Dario Argento Panico will be coming to Shudder on February 2, 2024, and will highlight Argento’s influence on Giallo and horror movies in general over his career. Directed by Simone Scafidi (Fulci for Fake), the documentary follows Dario Argento as he works on a new script, examining his writing style and influences. Famous for isolating himself in hotel rooms, as he writes, Argento’s agent suggested he allow a film crew to document and interview him during his process as he completes his latest work of art. In addition to Argento himself, the Shudder Original documentary features interviews with Asia Argento, Fiore Argento, Nicolas Winding Refn, Gaspar Noè, Guillermo del Toro, Michel Savia, Lamberto Bava, and Franco Ferrini.

Skeletons in the Closet (2024)

Available on: February 9

Director: Asif Akbar | Runtime: 98 minutes | Sub-Genres: Supernatural, Possession

Cast: Terrence Howard, Cuba Gooding Jr., Udo Kier, Valery M. Ortiz, Michelle Jubilee Gonzalez

Skeletons in the Closet was originally set to be directed by Lance Kawas (Clown Motel) but he ultimately left the project due to creative differences. He was then replaced by Asif Akbar (MR-9: Do or Die). Filming took place in Las Vegas in February 2022 and wrapped in just under 2 months. Starring Terrence Howard and Cuba Gooding Jr., Skeletons in the Closet features a young woman who is plagued by a malevolent spirit from her past. When she learns that her daughter is terminally ill, she agrees to let herself become possessed in order to save her daughter’s life.

Joe Bob’s Very Violent Valentine Special (2024)

Available on: February 9

Director: Austin Jennings | Runtime: N/A | Sub-Genres: Comedy, Variety

Cast: Joe Bob Briggs, Diana Prince

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs is gearing up for its sixth season. Host Joe Bob Briggs joins co-host Darcy the Mail Girl (Diana Prince) as they select two specially picked horror movies to watch and discuss with various guests. On February 9, Joe Bob will reveal the two movies he has chosen for his annual Valentine’s Day special, which starts at 9 p.m. Joe Bob announced the date and time for the special in a tweet on January 18, stating that the double feature consists of “two movies that will scare your crotchless panties off.”

History of Evil (2024)

Available on: February 23

Director: Bo Mirhosseni | Runtime: 97 minutes | Sub-Genres: Supernatural, Thriller

Cast: Paul Wesley, Jackie Cruz, Murphee Bloom

Following a special screening at the Shudder Showcase at the IFC Center in NYC on Tuesday, February 13, History of Evil will be added to Shudder’s streaming platform on February 23. The film is set in the near future and follows a family on the run from a corrupt government. They hunker down in a remote farmhouse, but the evil history of the property puts them in an even more dangerous predicament than the state officials chasing them.

Videodrome (1983)

Available on: February 1

Director: David Cronenberg | Runtime: 89 minutes | Sub-Genres: Sci-Fi, Body Horror

Cast: James Woods, Debbie Harry, Sonja Smits, Peter Dvorsky

This classic sci-fi horror movie follows Max Renn (James Woods) as a TV station programmer who is determined to find the producers of an exceptionally bizarre and provocative broadcast. The station he works for, CIVIC-TV, is known specifically for its adult entertainment content, but when Max discovers Videodrome, a collection of plotless snuff films that depict people being tortured, mutilated, and eventually murdered, he orders Harlan (Peter Dvorsky) to broadcast it via the station’s unauthorized satellite. As Max tries to figure out who the creators of this content are, he is pulled down the rabbit hole of something far more sinister.

Werewolves Within (2021)

Available on: February 1

Director: Josh Ruben | Runtime: 97 minutes | Sub-Genres: Comedy, Mystery

Cast: Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, George Basil, Sarah Burns, Michael Chernus

Adapted from the video game of the same name, Werewolves Within, this comedic horror movie features a group of residents in a small Vermont town who get trapped in a snowstorm. Newly appointed forest ranger Finn Wheeler (Sam Richardson) teams up with mail carrier Cecily (Milana Vayntrub) to get to know the town and its residents, but tensions arise as they discover pets and people who have been mauled by some kind of large animal. Friends and family turn on each other as they try to figure out who the werewolf is before it kills again. Fortunately, as they all live in an extremely rural town, everybody is well-equipped with plenty of guns and ammunition! They hunker down inside a large old building after the power goes out, and the generators have been destroyed and prepare for “a good old-fashioned sleepover…with guns.”

The Others (2001)

Available on: February 15

Director: Alejandro Amenábar | Runtime: 104 minutes | Sub-Genres: Mystery, Supernatural

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Fionnula Flanagan, Christopher Eccleston, James Bentley, Alakina Mann

Nicole Kidman stars in The Others as Grace, a single mother in the aftermath of WWII. She lives with her two young children, who have a strange affliction that causes their skin to react badly when exposed to sunlight. The three of them live a reclusive lifestyle in their darkened manor in the Channel Islands as they await the return of their father from the war. Soon, they become convinced that their home is haunted, as they witness strange occurrences like pianos playing by themselves, disembodied voices, and the sound of footsteps at all hours of the night. Grace’s daughter also claims to have been visited by a young boy named Victor, his parents, and an elderly blind woman. Struggling with her strict Catholic faith, Grace has to find a way to make the haunting events stop to protect her children and her sanity.

