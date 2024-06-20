2024 has already proved to be a strong year for movies. After a huge summer at the Box Office in 2023, followed by an intensely analyzed awards season, 2024 is brimming with the best of a strong previous year and an intriguing set of new additions. The reputation streamers have for the quality of their catalogs has also increased, helped in no small part by the acquisition of some of 2023's best movies. So, with that in mind, here is a collection of the best movies on streaming this year.

'Dune: Part Two' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 8.6/10

It was always going to be a tough task to follow the success of the first Dune, with Dune: Part Two remarkably topping its predecessor in almost every department. The sequel stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, who, alongside Chani (Zendaya), must juggle the desperate urge to obtain revenge and the swift need to prevent the awful future he has foreseen. Backed by one of Hans Zimmer's best modern scores, Dune: Part Two is a swirling, immersive narrative shot with an incomprehensible sense of ambition and scope by director Denis Villeneuve. Part Two takes the intricacies of the original book and takes some creative liberties, making for an experience that will be enticing for both fans of the source material and non-fans alike.

Watch on Max

'Godzilla Minus One' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 98% | IMDb: 7.8/10

Godzilla: Minus One Godzilla: Minus One is the first Godzilla film since the release of Shin Godzilla in 2016 in the U.S. domestic market. The film brings things back to the start as the King of Monsters returns in destructive fashion. Release Date November 3, 2023 Director Takashi Yamazaki Cast Ryûnosuke Kamiki , Minami Hamabe , Yûki Yamada , Munetaka Aoki , Hidetaka Yoshioka , Sakura Andō , Kuranosuke Sasaki Runtime 124 minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi

The surprise hit of the 2023/24 awards season, Godzilla: Minus One, is a refreshing addition to the iconic Japanese mega-monster franchise. Co-written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki, the film follows Kamikaze pilot Shikishima (Ryunosuke Kamiki), a survivor of an attack by the monster in which his failure to distract causes the death of others. Feeling immensely guilty, he teams up with a group of veterans, each of them hell-bent on bringing down the beast. A powerful return to form for a fandom left so long frustrated, Godzilla: Minus One was a reminder to the world that adrenaline-fueled monster stories still have their place at the global box office. Simply put, this film is enthralling from start to finish.

Watch on Netflix

'Hit Man' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% | IMDb: 7.0/10

Hit Man 8 10 Inspired by an unbelievable true story, a strait-laced professor discovers his hidden talent as a fake hit man. He meets his match in a client who steals his heart and ignites a powder keg of deception, delight, and mixed-up identities. Release Date June 7, 2024 Director Richard Linklater Cast Glen Powell , Adria Arjona , Austin Amelio , Retta , Molly Bernard , Mike Markoff Runtime 113 minutes Main Genre Romantic Comedy Writers Richard Linklater , Glen Powell Studio(s) Aggregate Films , AGC Studios , BarnStorm Productions , Detour Filmproduction Distributor(s) Netflix Expand

Richard Linklater returns to comedy with this fast and fun flick. Hit Man stars Glen Powell as Gary Johnson, a man for whom life has stagnated and risks are never to be taken. After filling in for an undercover police officer, Johnson experiences what it's like to pretend to be someone else as he fakes being a hitman to try and capture a criminal. With his newfound talent, Johnson realizes that becoming someone new has plenty of perks, not least his ability to charm the beautiful Madison (Adria Arjona). A reminder that Powell is currently one of Hollywood's strongest leading men, this entertaining romp pits him alongside Arjona in a masterclass of casting, with the two oozing romantic chemistry. Littered with detailed comedy and an occasional steamy scene, Hit Man has something for everyone and is a reminder that not every movie must be packed with philosophy.

Watch on Netflix

'The Idea of You' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 82% | IMDb: 6.4/10

Based on the novel of the same name by Robinne Lee, The Idea of You has quickly become one of the year's biggest rom-coms. The movie follows Anne Hathaway's Solène as she takes her daughter to Coachella. While there, she unexpectedly bumps into Nicholas Galitzine's Hayes Campbell who, unbeknownst to her, is the frontman of the world-famous boy band, August Moon. After entering into a steamy relationship, their age difference soon catches the media's eye, with the fight for their burgeoning romance coming with plenty of collateral damage. A rom-com by every sense of the phrase, The Idea of You takes just as much time tackling the intricate growth of its central characters as it does showing off their impressive chemistry. Hathaway stands out among a great cast as the charming and independent Solène, with her choices plagued by the nuance of having to choose between your heart and your head. Harry Styles fan-faction has never looked so good.

Watch on Prime Video

'The First Omen' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 82% | IMDb: 6.5/10

The First Omen A young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, but encounters a darkness that causes her to question her faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate. Release Date April 5, 2024 Director Arkasha Stevenson Cast Ralph Ineson , Nell Tiger Free , Bill Nighy , sonia braga Main Genre Horror Writers Tim Smith , Arkasha Stevenson , Keith Thomas , Ben Jacoby , David Seltzer

A surprising horror smash hit, The First Omen is a prequel to the 1976 classic, The Omen, and follows Nell Tiger Free's Margaret, a woman sent to Rome to work in an orphanage and devote her life to the church. However, nothing is as it seems, with the terrifying conspiracy that hides in the walls waiting to be discovered. The horror prequel is a sub-genre that has often failed to impress, with The First Omen a shining example of the horror prequel done right. Tiger Free is captivating as Margaret, perfectly capturing the sheer terror she faces as the plot spirals into terrifying reality. By blending body and spiritual horror, The First Omen has something for every fan of the genre, especially those who already adore this iconic franchise.

Watch on Hulu

'Poor Things' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 7.9/10

Poor Things The incredible tale about the fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter. Release Date September 8, 2023 Director Yorgos Lanthimos Cast Mark Ruffalo , Willem Dafoe , Margaret Qualley , Emma Stone Runtime 142 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Tony McNamara Expand

Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone team up once again for Poor Things, a movie that follows Stone's Bella Baxter, a woman who has the brain of her unborn child placed in her mind. As a social experiment, the unorthodox Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe) nurses her every move, making sure she never experiences the outside world. However, after becoming infatuated with her, Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo) whisks her away on a journey into the unknown. One of the biggest talking points of the most recent awards season, Poor Things sees Stone deliver one of her best-ever performances under the guidance of Lanthimos at his enigmatic best, with the actress even picking up her second Best Actress Academy Award for the role. Packed full of quirks, comedy, and a large dose of existentialism, Poor Things is also a cinematic marvel, with each scene draped in the kind of avant-garde design that wouldn't feel out of place in the era of German expressionism. Truly, there is nothing else like Poor Things, except, perhaps, the rest of Lanthimos' filmography.

Watch on Hulu

'Late Night with the Devil' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% | IMDb: 7.0/10

Late Night With the Devil 8 10 A live television broadcast in 1977 goes horribly wrong, unleashing evil into the nation's living rooms. Release Date March 22, 2024 Director Cameron Cairnes , Colin Cairnes Cast David Dastmalchian , Laura Gordon , Ian Bliss , Fayssal Bazzi , Ingrid Torelli , Rhys Auteri , Josh Quong Tart , Georgina Haig Runtime 86 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Colin Cairnes , Cameron Cairnes Expand

Late Night with the Devil is horror at some of its very best. The film is set in 1977 and sees the rivalry between Johnny Carson and Jack Delroy (David Dastmalchian) take an unexpectedly sinister turn. Desperate to win the ratings war, Delroy puts on a live Halloween special for the nation, inadvertently unleashing evil into the homes of all who watch it. Unique and innovative, yet still bathed in the tropes of horror that make it so viscerally addictive, Late Night with the Devil is another perfect example of the genre's renaissance over recent years. With a cinematic style akin to a faux-documentary, the movie is soaked in an extra layer of realism that hammers home the brilliant moments of terror that punctuate this addictive flick.

Watch on Shudder

'The Iron Claw' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 89% | IMDb: 7.6/10

Sean Durkin's latest drama tells the incredible true tale of the Von Erich brothers, an iconic family that dominated professional wrestling in the 1980s. Inseparable in and out of the ring, this movie looks at the highs and lows that come with top-level sport, especially for a set of brothers coached by their browbeat father. Many superlatives have been used to describe The Iron Claw, all of them positive, and all of them correct. Full of intimate and captivating performances, highlighted by Zac Efron in a career-best outing, this movie is balanced between sporting triumph and emotional disaster. It is crucial to point out that being a wrestling fan is not a prerequisite heading into this flick, with this rollercoaster journey through the immersive lives of the Von Erich brothers able to transcend the sport they partook in.

Watch on Max

'American Fiction' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% | IMDb: 7.5/10

Winner of the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, American Fiction stars Jeffrey Wright as novelist Thelonious 'Monk' Ellison, a man who has become increasingly frustrated by the stereotypical and offensive portrayal of black people in the media. Intent on proving the problem, Monk adopts a pen name and writes a novel full of the very tropes he despises, only for this to lead to enormous success. A wonderfully nuanced tale that challenges its audience's moral code, American Fiction beautifully balances comedy and drama, with bursts of laughter coming as you wipe tears from your face. Astonishingly, this critical darling was director Cord Jefferson's feature debut, with his keen eye for cultural detail and ability to deftly analyze it making him seem like a seasoned professional in the director's chair. Adored by millions for good reason, American Fiction is one of the best movies of 2023.

Watch on Prime Video

'All of Us Strangers' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% | IMDb: 7.7/10

Inspired by Taichi Yamada's 1987 novel Strangers, All of Us Strangers follows Andrew Scott as Adam, a screenwriter for whom life feels stuck. On one normal night in his lonely London apartment, Adam forms an unlikely bond with his neighbor, Harry (Paul Mescal), which soon turns into a whirlwind romance in which Adam admits to the death of his parents many years before. However, Adam still visits his parents in their family home, with them both stuck at the very age he last remembers them. A thought-provoking, emotionally charged masterpiece, Andrew Haigh's All of Us Strangers peels back all the bells and whistles of modern cinema and speaks right to your soul. It is difficult to truly summarize this beautiful, thought-provoking story without accidentally spoiling it. So, with that in mind, the simplest and most effective form of praise would be to suggest this is a movie you must see as soon as possible.

Watch on Hulu

'Monkey Man' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 88% | IMDb: 6.9/10

Monkey Man 6 10 A recently released ex-felon living in India struggles to adjust to a world of corporate greed and eroding spiritual values. Release Date April 4, 2024 Director Dev Patel Cast Dev Patel , Sharlto Copley , Pitobash , Vipin Sharma , Sobhita Dhulipala Runtime 113 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Dev Patel Expand

Directed, co-written by, and starring Dev Patel, Monkey Man follows an anonymous protagonist known only as Kid, who spends his evenings wearing a mask and being beaten in an underground fight club for money. After many years of taking abuse, Kid decides enough is enough, and uses the power of his trauma to seek bloody revenge. Full of energy and verve, Monkey Man is a deliciously innovative and brilliantly gripping tale. Patel shines as the true brain behind the movie, with his well-discussed talent on full display in every scene. Visually, Monkey Man is a creative marvel, with this one of 2024's most visually delightful projects. Not for the faint-hearted, Monkey Man is certainly one to put on your watchlist.

Watch on Peacock

'The Zone of Interest' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% | IMDb: 7.4/10

The Zone of Interest 8 10 The commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife Hedwig, strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the camp. Release Date December 15, 2023 Director Jonathan Glazer Cast Sandra Hüller , Christian Friedel , Freya Kreutzkam , Max Beck Runtime 105 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Martin Amis , Jonathan Glazer Studio A24 Expand

One-half of Sandra Hüller's incredible 2023, The Zone of Interest, follows the Anatomy of a Fall star as Hedwig, wife of Rudolf, the commandant of Auschwitz. With their house positioned next to the concentration camp, Hedwig tends to her garden and dotes on her children, all in the shadow of one of history's greatest atrocities. By choosing to never directly address Auschwitz visually, Jonathan Glazer creates an atmosphere of ignorance, as if the audience is being punished for not standing actively against the horrors. Here, the underlying message of The Zone of Interest is at its most powerful, reminding viewers that tragedies occur now just as they did then, and we should avoid pruning our garden in ignorant bliss. Deeply immersive and bolstered by a thought-provoking ending that is impossible to see coming, The Zone of Interest rightfully earned much praise in the most recent awards season.

Watch on Max