2024 has already proved to be a strong year for movies. After a huge summer at the Box Office in 2023, followed by an intensely analyzed awards season, 2024 is brimming with the best of a strong previous year and an intriguing set of new additions. The reputation streamers have for the quality of their catalogs has also increased, helped in no small part by the acquisition of some of 2023's best movies. So, with that in mind, here is a collection of the best movies on streaming this year.
'Dune: Part Two' (2024)
Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 8.6/10
Dune: Part Two
Paul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family.
- Release Date
- March 1, 2024
- Director
- Denis Villeneuve
- Cast
- Timothee Chalamet , Stellan Skarsgård , Florence Pugh , Zendaya , Rebecca Ferguson , Javier Bardem
- Runtime
- 166 minutes
- Main Genre
- Sci-Fi
- Writers
- Frank Herbert , Jon Spaihts , Denis Villeneuve
It was always going to be a tough task to follow the success of the first Dune, with Dune: Part Two remarkably topping its predecessor in almost every department. The sequel stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, who, alongside Chani (Zendaya), must juggle the desperate urge to obtain revenge and the swift need to prevent the awful future he has foreseen. Backed by one of Hans Zimmer's best modern scores, Dune: Part Two is a swirling, immersive narrative shot with an incomprehensible sense of ambition and scope by director Denis Villeneuve. Part Two takes the intricacies of the original book and takes some creative liberties, making for an experience that will be enticing for both fans of the source material and non-fans alike.
'Godzilla Minus One' (2023)
Rotten Tomatoes: 98% | IMDb: 7.8/10
Godzilla: Minus One
Godzilla: Minus One is the first Godzilla film since the release of Shin Godzilla in 2016 in the U.S. domestic market. The film brings things back to the start as the King of Monsters returns in destructive fashion.
- Release Date
- November 3, 2023
- Director
- Takashi Yamazaki
- Cast
- Ryûnosuke Kamiki , Minami Hamabe , Yûki Yamada , Munetaka Aoki , Hidetaka Yoshioka , Sakura Andō , Kuranosuke Sasaki
- Runtime
- 124 minutes
- Main Genre
- Sci-Fi
The surprise hit of the 2023/24 awards season, Godzilla: Minus One, is a refreshing addition to the iconic Japanese mega-monster franchise. Co-written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki, the film follows Kamikaze pilot Shikishima (Ryunosuke Kamiki), a survivor of an attack by the monster in which his failure to distract causes the death of others. Feeling immensely guilty, he teams up with a group of veterans, each of them hell-bent on bringing down the beast. A powerful return to form for a fandom left so long frustrated, Godzilla: Minus One was a reminder to the world that adrenaline-fueled monster stories still have their place at the global box office. Simply put, this film is enthralling from start to finish.
'Hit Man' (2024)
Rotten Tomatoes: 96% | IMDb: 7.0/10
Hit Man
Inspired by an unbelievable true story, a strait-laced professor discovers his hidden talent as a fake hit man. He meets his match in a client who steals his heart and ignites a powder keg of deception, delight, and mixed-up identities.
- Release Date
- June 7, 2024
- Director
- Richard Linklater
- Cast
- Glen Powell , Adria Arjona , Austin Amelio , Retta , Molly Bernard , Mike Markoff
- Runtime
- 113 minutes
- Main Genre
- Romantic Comedy
- Writers
- Richard Linklater , Glen Powell
- Studio(s)
- Aggregate Films , AGC Studios , BarnStorm Productions , Detour Filmproduction
- Distributor(s)
- Netflix
Richard Linklater returns to comedy with this fast and fun flick. Hit Man stars Glen Powell as Gary Johnson, a man for whom life has stagnated and risks are never to be taken. After filling in for an undercover police officer, Johnson experiences what it's like to pretend to be someone else as he fakes being a hitman to try and capture a criminal. With his newfound talent, Johnson realizes that becoming someone new has plenty of perks, not least his ability to charm the beautiful Madison (Adria Arjona). A reminder that Powell is currently one of Hollywood's strongest leading men, this entertaining romp pits him alongside Arjona in a masterclass of casting, with the two oozing romantic chemistry. Littered with detailed comedy and an occasional steamy scene, Hit Man has something for everyone and is a reminder that not every movie must be packed with philosophy.
'The Idea of You' (2024)
Rotten Tomatoes: 82% | IMDb: 6.4/10
The Idea of You (2024)
Solène, a 40-year-old single mom, begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet.
- Release Date
- May 2, 2024
- Director
- Michael Showalter
- Cast
- Anne Hathaway Nicholas Galitzine , Ella Rubin , Annie Mumolo , Reid Scott , Perry Mattfeld , Jordan Aaron Hall , Mathilda Gianopoulos
- Runtime
- 115 Minutes
- Main Genre
- Drama
- Writers
- Robinne Lee , Michael Showalter , Jennifer Westfeldt
Based on the novel of the same name by Robinne Lee, The Idea of You has quickly become one of the year's biggest rom-coms. The movie follows Anne Hathaway's Solène as she takes her daughter to Coachella. While there, she unexpectedly bumps into Nicholas Galitzine's Hayes Campbell who, unbeknownst to her, is the frontman of the world-famous boy band, August Moon. After entering into a steamy relationship, their age difference soon catches the media's eye, with the fight for their burgeoning romance coming with plenty of collateral damage. A rom-com by every sense of the phrase, The Idea of You takes just as much time tackling the intricate growth of its central characters as it does showing off their impressive chemistry. Hathaway stands out among a great cast as the charming and independent Solène, with her choices plagued by the nuance of having to choose between your heart and your head. Harry Styles fan-faction has never looked so good.
'The First Omen' (2024)
Rotten Tomatoes: 82% | IMDb: 6.5/10
The First Omen
A young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, but encounters a darkness that causes her to question her faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate.
- Release Date
- April 5, 2024
- Director
- Arkasha Stevenson
- Cast
- Ralph Ineson , Nell Tiger Free , Bill Nighy , sonia braga
- Main Genre
- Horror
- Writers
- Tim Smith , Arkasha Stevenson , Keith Thomas , Ben Jacoby , David Seltzer
A surprising horror smash hit, The First Omen is a prequel to the 1976 classic, The Omen, and follows Nell Tiger Free's Margaret, a woman sent to Rome to work in an orphanage and devote her life to the church. However, nothing is as it seems, with the terrifying conspiracy that hides in the walls waiting to be discovered. The horror prequel is a sub-genre that has often failed to impress, with The First Omen a shining example of the horror prequel done right. Tiger Free is captivating as Margaret, perfectly capturing the sheer terror she faces as the plot spirals into terrifying reality. By blending body and spiritual horror, The First Omen has something for every fan of the genre, especially those who already adore this iconic franchise.
'Poor Things' (2023)
Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 7.9/10
Poor Things
The incredible tale about the fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter.
- Release Date
- September 8, 2023
- Director
- Yorgos Lanthimos
- Cast
- Mark Ruffalo , Willem Dafoe , Margaret Qualley , Emma Stone
- Runtime
- 142 minutes
- Main Genre
- Horror
- Writers
- Tony McNamara
Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone team up once again for Poor Things, a movie that follows Stone's Bella Baxter, a woman who has the brain of her unborn child placed in her mind. As a social experiment, the unorthodox Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe) nurses her every move, making sure she never experiences the outside world. However, after becoming infatuated with her, Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo) whisks her away on a journey into the unknown. One of the biggest talking points of the most recent awards season, Poor Things sees Stone deliver one of her best-ever performances under the guidance of Lanthimos at his enigmatic best, with the actress even picking up her second Best Actress Academy Award for the role. Packed full of quirks, comedy, and a large dose of existentialism, Poor Things is also a cinematic marvel, with each scene draped in the kind of avant-garde design that wouldn't feel out of place in the era of German expressionism. Truly, there is nothing else like Poor Things, except, perhaps, the rest of Lanthimos' filmography.
'Late Night with the Devil' (2023)
Rotten Tomatoes: 97% | IMDb: 7.0/10
Late Night With the Devil
A live television broadcast in 1977 goes horribly wrong, unleashing evil into the nation's living rooms.
- Release Date
- March 22, 2024
- Director
- Cameron Cairnes , Colin Cairnes
- Cast
- David Dastmalchian , Laura Gordon , Ian Bliss , Fayssal Bazzi , Ingrid Torelli , Rhys Auteri , Josh Quong Tart , Georgina Haig
- Runtime
- 86 Minutes
- Main Genre
- Horror
- Writers
- Colin Cairnes , Cameron Cairnes
Late Night with the Devil is horror at some of its very best. The film is set in 1977 and sees the rivalry between Johnny Carson and Jack Delroy (David Dastmalchian) take an unexpectedly sinister turn. Desperate to win the ratings war, Delroy puts on a live Halloween special for the nation, inadvertently unleashing evil into the homes of all who watch it. Unique and innovative, yet still bathed in the tropes of horror that make it so viscerally addictive, Late Night with the Devil is another perfect example of the genre's renaissance over recent years. With a cinematic style akin to a faux-documentary, the movie is soaked in an extra layer of realism that hammers home the brilliant moments of terror that punctuate this addictive flick.
'The Iron Claw' (2023)
Rotten Tomatoes: 89% | IMDb: 7.6/10
The Iron Claw (2023)
The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.
- Release Date
- December 22, 2023
- Director
- Sean Durkin
- Cast
- Zac Efron , Jeremy Allen White , Harris Dickinson , Maura Tierney
- Runtime
- 130 minutes
- Main Genre
- Drama
- Writers
- Sean Durkin
- Production Company
- A24, Access Entertainment, Access Industries
Sean Durkin's latest drama tells the incredible true tale of the Von Erich brothers, an iconic family that dominated professional wrestling in the 1980s. Inseparable in and out of the ring, this movie looks at the highs and lows that come with top-level sport, especially for a set of brothers coached by their browbeat father. Many superlatives have been used to describe The Iron Claw, all of them positive, and all of them correct. Full of intimate and captivating performances, highlighted by Zac Efron in a career-best outing, this movie is balanced between sporting triumph and emotional disaster. It is crucial to point out that being a wrestling fan is not a prerequisite heading into this flick, with this rollercoaster journey through the immersive lives of the Von Erich brothers able to transcend the sport they partook in.
'American Fiction' (2023)
Rotten Tomatoes: 93% | IMDb: 7.5/10
American Fiction
A novelist who's fed up with the establishment profiting from "Black" entertainment uses a pen name to write a book that propels him to the heart of hypocrisy and the madness he claims to disdain.
- Release Date
- December 22, 2023
- Director
- Cord Jefferson
- Cast
- Jeffrey Wright , Tracee Ellis Ross , Sterling K. Brown , Issa Rae , John Ortiz , Adam Brody , Leslie Uggams , erika alexander , Keith David
- Runtime
- 117 minutes
- Main Genre
- Comedy
- Writers
- Cord Jefferson , Percival Everett
- Producer
- Ben LeClair, p.g.a., Nikos Karamigios, p.g.a., Cord Jefferson, p.g.a., Jermaine Johnson, p.g.a.
- Studio(s)
- Orion Pictures , Amazon MGM Studios
Winner of the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, American Fiction stars Jeffrey Wright as novelist Thelonious 'Monk' Ellison, a man who has become increasingly frustrated by the stereotypical and offensive portrayal of black people in the media. Intent on proving the problem, Monk adopts a pen name and writes a novel full of the very tropes he despises, only for this to lead to enormous success. A wonderfully nuanced tale that challenges its audience's moral code, American Fiction beautifully balances comedy and drama, with bursts of laughter coming as you wipe tears from your face. Astonishingly, this critical darling was director Cord Jefferson's feature debut, with his keen eye for cultural detail and ability to deftly analyze it making him seem like a seasoned professional in the director's chair. Adored by millions for good reason, American Fiction is one of the best movies of 2023.
'All of Us Strangers' (2023)
Rotten Tomatoes: 96% | IMDb: 7.7/10
All of Us Strangers
A screenwriter drawn back to his childhood home enters into a fledgling relationship with a mysterious neighbor as he then discovers his parents appear to be living just as they were on the day they died, 30 years before.
- Release Date
- January 26, 2024
- Director
- Andrew Haigh
- Cast
- Andrew Scott , Paul Mescal , Jamie Bell , Claire Foy
- Runtime
- 105 minutes
- Main Genre
- Drama
- Writers
- Andrew Haigh
Inspired by Taichi Yamada's 1987 novel Strangers, All of Us Strangers follows Andrew Scott as Adam, a screenwriter for whom life feels stuck. On one normal night in his lonely London apartment, Adam forms an unlikely bond with his neighbor, Harry (Paul Mescal), which soon turns into a whirlwind romance in which Adam admits to the death of his parents many years before. However, Adam still visits his parents in their family home, with them both stuck at the very age he last remembers them. A thought-provoking, emotionally charged masterpiece, Andrew Haigh's All of Us Strangers peels back all the bells and whistles of modern cinema and speaks right to your soul. It is difficult to truly summarize this beautiful, thought-provoking story without accidentally spoiling it. So, with that in mind, the simplest and most effective form of praise would be to suggest this is a movie you must see as soon as possible.
'Monkey Man' (2024)
Rotten Tomatoes: 88% | IMDb: 6.9/10
Monkey Man
A recently released ex-felon living in India struggles to adjust to a world of corporate greed and eroding spiritual values.
- Release Date
- April 4, 2024
- Director
- Dev Patel
- Cast
- Dev Patel , Sharlto Copley , Pitobash , Vipin Sharma , Sobhita Dhulipala
- Runtime
- 113 minutes
- Main Genre
- Action
- Writers
- Dev Patel
Directed, co-written by, and starring Dev Patel, Monkey Man follows an anonymous protagonist known only as Kid, who spends his evenings wearing a mask and being beaten in an underground fight club for money. After many years of taking abuse, Kid decides enough is enough, and uses the power of his trauma to seek bloody revenge. Full of energy and verve, Monkey Man is a deliciously innovative and brilliantly gripping tale. Patel shines as the true brain behind the movie, with his well-discussed talent on full display in every scene. Visually, Monkey Man is a creative marvel, with this one of 2024's most visually delightful projects. Not for the faint-hearted, Monkey Man is certainly one to put on your watchlist.
'The Zone of Interest' (2023)
Rotten Tomatoes: 93% | IMDb: 7.4/10
The Zone of Interest
The commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife Hedwig, strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the camp.
- Release Date
- December 15, 2023
- Director
- Jonathan Glazer
- Cast
- Sandra Hüller , Christian Friedel , Freya Kreutzkam , Max Beck
- Runtime
- 105 minutes
- Main Genre
- Drama
- Writers
- Martin Amis , Jonathan Glazer
- Studio
- A24
One-half of Sandra Hüller's incredible 2023, The Zone of Interest, follows the Anatomy of a Fall star as Hedwig, wife of Rudolf, the commandant of Auschwitz. With their house positioned next to the concentration camp, Hedwig tends to her garden and dotes on her children, all in the shadow of one of history's greatest atrocities. By choosing to never directly address Auschwitz visually, Jonathan Glazer creates an atmosphere of ignorance, as if the audience is being punished for not standing actively against the horrors. Here, the underlying message of The Zone of Interest is at its most powerful, reminding viewers that tragedies occur now just as they did then, and we should avoid pruning our garden in ignorant bliss. Deeply immersive and bolstered by a thought-provoking ending that is impossible to see coming, The Zone of Interest rightfully earned much praise in the most recent awards season.