The Best New Movies to Watch on Netflix in March 2020

The streaming wars are officially on! The upside is that between all those subscriptions, there’s a whole lot of content to chose from. The downside? There’s too much damn content to choose from! To help save you from the endless scroll through all the titles, we’ve put together a list of the best new movies on Netflix this month to add to your watchlist. As usual, the streaming service added a whole bunch of new titles at the beginning of March 2020 and we’ve picked through the list to recommend some of the highlights.

You’ll find a good deal of variety in the curated selections below, from new Netflix originals to nostalgic classics, and a pair of festival hits from last year I can wait for y’all to check out. Check out our list of the best new movies on Netflix in February 2020 below. And for a bigger selection, peruse our giant best movies on Netflix article.