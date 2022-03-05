Spring is finally on the way! It’s getting warmer and sunnier and generally more delightful outside, which seems to historically have the opposite impact on spring film releases. This time of the year at the cinema is pretty infamous for releasing the duds that studios didn’t see fit to include in either the summer blockbuster season or the more prestigious fall/winter award-bait season. Disney+ is not confined by such problems, however, and there is some truly exciting content coming to the streaming platform this month! So, go have fun outside and look forward to enjoying these titles when you're ready for a break.

West Side Story

Director: Steven Spielberg

Writer: Tony Kushner

Cast: Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose

Available: March 2

Nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Steven Spielberg’s big screen adaptation of the 1957 stage musical is finally making its way to streaming. While the first Oscar-winning film version from 1961 remains a classic, Spielberg and screenwriter Tony Kushner prove why it can still be artistically fulfilling to revisit a classic from time to time. West Side Story isn’t just a remake for the sake of being a remake. Its familiarity is never comforting. Instead, this timeless re-imagining of Romeo & Juliet is potentially all the more heartbreaking for being a story we still haven’t entirely grasped in respect to honoring its lessons. Anchored by stunning performances from Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, and Mike Faist, grab a box of tissues and settle in.

Turning Red

Image via Disney



Director: Domee Shi

Writer: Domee Shi, Julia Cho

Cast: Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, Ava Morse

Available: March 11

Director Domee Shi made her big-screen Pixar debut with the short film "Bao," a funny, devastating, and truly surprising story. (For real, do you remember seeing "Bao" for the first time before Incredibles 2 and feeling so utterly unprepared?) Turning Red tells the story of Meilin “Mei” Lee, a 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian girl who discovers an unfortunate habit of turning into a giant red panda when stressed or excited. Given Pixar’s track record, expect gorgeous animation, hilarious jokes, and emotional depth that’ll knock the wind out of you. Also, Shi is the first sole female director of a Pixar animated feature!

Spidey & His Amazing Friends

Cast: Benjamin Valic, Jakari Fraser, Lily Sanfelippo

Available: March 16

Look, not every would-be Web Slinger is old enough to enjoy No Way Home just yet, and that’s okay! Disney+ has got you covered this month with five more entries in the Spidey & His Amazing Friends series that debuted on Disney Junior back in August 2021. This kids’ cartoon focuses on the adventures of Spidey alongside his friends Ghost-Spider (Gwen Stacey) and Miles Morales. Together, they are The Spidey Team! For the young and young at heart, this show is another reminder of the power and delight of Spider-Man as part of a team.

Cheaper by the Dozen

Image via Disney+

Director: Gail Lerner

Writer: Kenya Barris, Jenifer Rice-Genzuk

Cast: Gabrielle Union, Zach Braff

Available: March 18

Sometimes a reboot earns its excitement based on the strength of its cast and creative team. Were any of us really clamoring specifically for a new look at Cheaper by the Dozen, especially when the latest version was as recent as 2003? Maybe not. Is it exciting to see a take on this story drafted by co-writers Kenya Barris and Jenifer Rice-Genzuk? Yes! Barris is the creator of ABC’s black-ish and Rice-Genzuk is an executive producer and co-showrunner on Grown-ish. These are two masters of the modern family sitcom, and it’ll be very exciting to see what they do with the ultimate wacky family premise. Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff star as Zoe and Paul Baker, the parents of the titular dozen.

Parallels

Creator: Quoc Dang Tran

Cast: Jules Houplain, Guillaume Labbe

Available: March 23

So far this is all pretty familiar Disney+ territory: reboots, children turning into animals, Spider-Man… how about something totally different? Parallels is a French Disney+ Original Series created by Quoc Dang Tran, known for the Netflix horror series Marianne. According to the Parallels press release: “The six-part series follows four teenage friends, on the French-Swiss border, whose lives are turned upside down by an experiment of the LHC – the world’s biggest particle collider.” Sometimes the most exciting aspect of starting a new series is not really knowing what to expect. Parallels sounds enough outside-of-the-box for Disney+ to be very intriguing.

OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u

Director: Stacey Lee

Cast: Olivia Rodrigo

Available: March 25

In the proud tradition of Disney series stars turned pop music icons, Olivia Rodrigo took the world by storm last year with her debut album SOUR. The 19-year-old singer-songwriter doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. The documentary driving home 2 u promises to be “the story behind the #1 album.” Directed by Stacey Lee, driving home 2 u includes plenty of never-before-seen footage, ensuring that even Rodrigo’s most devoted fans will have something new to learn and experience.

Moon Knight

Cast: Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, F. Murray Abraham

Available: March 30

Marvel’s Phase 4 is here and it’s the most joyfully weird one we’ve had so far. While we all still catch our respective Spider-breath and get ready to get really mad with Doctor Strange, let’s all get better acquainted with Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac, getting another well-deserved shot at a big Disney franchise), a mercenary with dissociative identity disorder. In the comics, Marc suffers a mortal injury on a job and ends up being rescued/revived by the Egyptian moon god, Khonshu (voiced in the Disney+ series by none other than Academy Award-winner F. Murray Abraham). Honestly, if you’re not familiar with Moon Knight’s comic exploits thus far, it’s probably okay to skip the Wikipedia deep dive on this one and just sit back and enjoy what is sure to be a wild ride.

