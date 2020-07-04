The Best New Movies & TV Shows Streaming for the Holiday Weekend

Who doesn’t love a long weekend? But with COVID-19 reaching terrifying new numbers across the nation, hopefully, you’re staying home and keeping safe over the holiday. That might be kind of a bummer on what’s usually the holiday weekend of the summer, but it also means it’s a prime time to squeeze in some binge-watching.

Whether you’re looking for a new series to sink your teeth into or something that’s a bit less of a commitment there’s a whole bunch of exciting new titles streaming for the holiday weekend and we’ve put together a handy list so you don’t have to spend all that time scrolling. From Netflix to HBO Max, horror to teen comedy to the musical of the century, and everything in between, here are the best new movies and TV shows you can watch this weekend.