Fresh off the heels of releasing The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, Prime Video is firing on all cylinders with its film lineup for September 2024. There aren't too many brand-new Amazon originals coming to the service this month. That being said, the vast majority of the films that are being added to Prime Video are all-time classics that subscribers have to see if they haven't already.

Several big titles are on the docket for Prime Video this September. This includes a beloved cult classic from the Coen Brothers, an adored science-fiction parody, and one of the best-animated films of the past decade. What films can you expect from Amazon's massively successful streaming platform this month? Here are just seven of the best movies coming to Prime Video in September 2024.

'Army of Darkness'

(1993)

Army of Darkness - 1992 - poster (1)
Image via Universal Pictures

Available:

September 1, 2024

Run Time

1 hour 21 minutes

Director:

Sam Raimi

Cast:

Bruce Campbell, Embeth Davidtz, MArcus Gilbert, Ian Abercrombie, and Richard Grove

Army of Darkness breaks all the rules of a successful horror sequel, yet somehow manages to work exceptionally well. It may be the third entry of the original Evil Dead trilogy, but Army of Darkness takes a much more action-packed approach to the legendary IP and can be watched and enjoyed without watching any prior knowledge of the Evil Dead saga. Following the events of Evil Dead II, the one-handed Deadite killer Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) is transported back to the Middle Ages - a time period where the charismatic supermarket employee feels entirely out of place. While he's desperate for a way back home, the only way to return to his timeline is to use the dreaded Necronomicon.

Army of Darkness will be available to stream on Prime Video on Sunday, September 1st, 2024.

army-of-darkness-movie-poster-1.jpg
Army of Darkness
Release Date
October 31, 1992
Director
Sam Raimi
Cast
Bruce Campbell , Embeth Davidtz , Marcus Gilbert , ian abercrombie , Richard Grove , Timothy Patrick Quill
Main Genre
Horror
Writers
Sam Raimi , Ivan Raimi

Watch on Prime Video

'Galaxy Quest'

(1999)

The cast of the fictional TV series Galaxy Quest, featuring Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Tony Shalhoub, Sam Rockwell, and Daryl Mitchell pose in their space suits in rocky terrain from the movie Galaxy Quest.
Image via DreamWorks Pictures 

Available:

September 1, 2024

Run TIme:

1 hour 42 minutes

Director:

Dean Parisot

Cast:

Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Rony Shalhoub, Sam Rockwell, Daryl Mitchell, Enrico Colantoni, Robin Sachs, Patrick Breen, Missi Pyle, Jed Rees, and Justin Long

The sci-fi journey of Galaxy Quest should be instantly recognizable to Star Trek fans, mainly because the movie is a direct parody of Star Trek. Jason Nesmith (Tim Allen) is the star of a beloved classic series called Galaxy Quest, though he's in something of a slump in his career after learning he's being treated as a joke by the wider public. When he drunkenly takes on a gig from who he believes are Galaxy Quest superstars, he soon discovers that they are real-life aliens who think the dramatized events of Galaxy Quest actually happened. With the help of his fellow cast members, Nesmith embarks on an epic quest to fulfill his lifelong dreaam of being a true space explorer.

Galaxy Quest will be available to stream on Prime Video on Sunday, September 1st, 2024.

galaxy-quest-movie-poster.jpg
Galaxy Quest
Release Date
December 23, 1999
Director
Dean Parisot
Cast
Tim Allen , Sigourney Weaver , Alan Rickman , Tony Shalhoub , Sam Rockwell , Daryl Mitchell
Main Genre
Adventure
Writers
David Howard , Robert Gordon

Watch on Prime Video

'The Big Lebowski'

(1998)

Available:

September 1, 2024

Run Time:

1 hour 57 minutes

Directors:

Joel Coen and Ethan Coen

Cast:

Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi, David Huddleston, Philip Seymour Hoffman, John Turturro, Tara Reid, and Peter Stormare

No film fits the term "cult classic" to a tee quite like The Big Lebowski. This masterpiece from the Coen Brothers is as surreal as it is entertaining, being widely praised as one of the best comedies from the 1990s. The Big Lebowski tells the ballad of The Dude (Jeff Bridges) - an easy-going drifter who just wants to find out why some guy broke into his house and peed on his rug. With the help of his friends, Walter (John Goodman) and Donny (Steve Buscemi), The Dude will not only find the answer, but he'll also become involved in a truly bizarre mystery.

The Big Lebowski will be available to stream on Prime Video on Sunday, September 1st, 2024.

The Big Lebowski Film Poster
The Big Lebowski

Jeff "The Dude" Lebowski, mistaken for a millionaire of the same name, seeks restitution for his ruined rug and enlists his bowling buddies to help get it.

Release Date
March 6, 1998
Director
Joel Coen , Ethan Coen
Main Genre
Comedy
Writers
Ethan Coen , Joel Coen

Watch on Prime Video

'Snack Shack'

(2024)

Conor Sherry and Gabriel LaBelle sitting at a table in a bright kitchen eating chicken 
Image via Paramount

Available:

September 3, 2024

Run Time:

1 hour 52 minutes

Director:

Adam Rehmeier

Cast:

Conor Sherry, Gabriel LaBelle, Mika Abdalla, Nick Robinson, David Costabile, Gillian Vigman, and June Gentry

Get ready to party like it's 1991 with Snack Shack. This throwback comedy harkens back to the party animal comedy days of films like Animal House and Caddyshack with an absurd cast of characters getting into even more absurd trouble. Brothers and best friends A.J. (Conor Sherry) and Moose (Gabriel LaBelle) get the wild idea to buy the rundown snack shack at their local pool. This is frowned upon by their strict parents, but that doesn't stop them from following through with their plan to goof off over the summer.

Snack Shack will be available to stream on Prime Video on Tuesday, September 3rd, 2024.

Snack Shack 2024 Film Promo Image
Snack Shack

Nebraska City, 1991, two best friends get the chance to run the swimming pool snack shack, that later comes to be the perfect scenario for transgression, fun, personal discovery and romance.

Release Date
March 15, 2024
Director
Adam Rehmeier
Cast
Conor Sherry , Nick Robinson , David Costabile , Gillian Vigman , Mika Abdalla
Main Genre
Cmedy
Writers
Adam Rehmeier

Watch on Prime Video

'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish'

(2022)

Puss meets Death, a wolf with a frightening smile and red eyes, at a bar in 'Puss In Boots: The Last Wish.'
Image via Universal Pictures

Available:

September 12, 2024

Run Time:

1 hour 42 minutes

Directors:

Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado

Cast:

Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Harvey Guillén, Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone, Samson Kayo, John Mulaney, Wagner Moura, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Shrek fans were granted the greatest of surprises when Puss in Boots: The Last Wish hit theaters. The critically acclaimed sequel successfully breathed new life into the long-dormant franchise, telling a visually stunning and surprisingly mature story. Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) is back, but he's desperate for a miracle after losing eight of his nine lives. He seeks the power of the mythical "Last Wish", all while evading a determined Goldilocks (Florence Pugh), a deranged Jack Horner (John Mulaney), and a mysterious bounty hunter (Wagner Moura).

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will be available to stream on Prime Video on Thursday, September 12th, 2024.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish poster
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Animation
Adventure
Comedy
Family
Fantasy
Release Date
September 23, 2022
Director
Joel Crawford , Januel Mercado
Writers
Christopher Meledandri , Chris Miller

Watch on Prime Video

'Everybody Wants Some!!'

(2016)

The cast of Everybody Wants Some!!
Image via Paramount Pictures

Available:

September 15, 2024

Run Time:

1 hour 57 minutes

Director:

Richard Linklater

Cast:

Blake Jenner, Tyler Hoechlin, Ryan Guzman, Zoey Deutch, Juston Street, Wyatt Russell, and Glen Powell

A fantastic example of Richard Linklater's "slice of life" style of storytelling, Everybody Wants Some!! is a perfect title for the crowd-pleasing college film. A spiritual successor to one of Richard Linklater's most famous films, Dazed and Confused, Everybody Wants Some!! trades chilling high with partying drunk. Structure-wise, Everybody Wants Some!! is fairly straightforward, following a freshman frat pledge who has an unforgettable summer during the 1980s.

Everybody Wants Some!! will be available to stream on Prime Video on Sunday, September 15th, 2024.

everybody-wants-some-poster.jpg
Everybody Wants Some!!
Release Date
March 30, 2016
Director
Richard Linklater
Main Genre
Comedy
Writers
Richard Linklater

Watch on Prime Video

'Paddington 2'

(2017)

Paddington riding a train in Paddington 2
Image via StudioCanal

Available:

September 26, 2024

Run Time:

1 hour 43 minutes

Director:

Paul King

Cast:

Ben Whishaw, Hugh Grant, Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Michael Gambon, Imelda Staunton, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, and Julie Walters

What better way to end a list of great films with one of the most critically celebrated movies of all time? Paddington 2 is well-known on the internet for its impeccable track record on Rotten Tomatoes, and for good reason. The film is charming from start to finish, with the well-dressed and innocent bear Paddington (Ben Whishaw) doing battle with a charismatic con-artist named Phoenix Buchanan (Hugh Grant). Paddington has become so beloved that the beloved bear is returning to theaters soon with the upcoming Paddington in Peru.

Paddington 2 will be available to stream on Prime Video on Thursday, September 26th, 2024.

Paddington 2 poster
Paddington 2
Release Date
November 9, 2017
Director
Paul King
Cast
Michael Gambon , Imelda Staunton , Ben Whishaw , Madeleine Harris , Samuel Joslin , Sally Hawkins
Main Genre
Family
Writers
Paul King , Simon Farnaby , Michael Bond

Watch on Prime Video