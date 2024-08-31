Fresh off the heels of releasing The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, Prime Video is firing on all cylinders with its film lineup for September 2024. There aren't too many brand-new Amazon originals coming to the service this month. That being said, the vast majority of the films that are being added to Prime Video are all-time classics that subscribers have to see if they haven't already.

Several big titles are on the docket for Prime Video this September. This includes a beloved cult classic from the Coen Brothers, an adored science-fiction parody, and one of the best-animated films of the past decade. What films can you expect from Amazon's massively successful streaming platform this month? Here are just seven of the best movies coming to Prime Video in September 2024.

'Army of Darkness'

(1993)

Image via Universal Pictures

Available: September 1, 2024 Run Time 1 hour 21 minutes Director: Sam Raimi Cast: Bruce Campbell, Embeth Davidtz, MArcus Gilbert, Ian Abercrombie, and Richard Grove

Army of Darkness breaks all the rules of a successful horror sequel, yet somehow manages to work exceptionally well. It may be the third entry of the original Evil Dead trilogy, but Army of Darkness takes a much more action-packed approach to the legendary IP and can be watched and enjoyed without watching any prior knowledge of the Evil Dead saga. Following the events of Evil Dead II, the one-handed Deadite killer Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) is transported back to the Middle Ages - a time period where the charismatic supermarket employee feels entirely out of place. While he's desperate for a way back home, the only way to return to his timeline is to use the dreaded Necronomicon.

Army of Darkness will be available to stream on Prime Video on Sunday, September 1st, 2024.

'Galaxy Quest'

(1999)

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

Available: September 1, 2024 Run TIme: 1 hour 42 minutes Director: Dean Parisot Cast: Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Rony Shalhoub, Sam Rockwell, Daryl Mitchell, Enrico Colantoni, Robin Sachs, Patrick Breen, Missi Pyle, Jed Rees, and Justin Long

The sci-fi journey of Galaxy Quest should be instantly recognizable to Star Trek fans, mainly because the movie is a direct parody of Star Trek. Jason Nesmith (Tim Allen) is the star of a beloved classic series called Galaxy Quest, though he's in something of a slump in his career after learning he's being treated as a joke by the wider public. When he drunkenly takes on a gig from who he believes are Galaxy Quest superstars, he soon discovers that they are real-life aliens who think the dramatized events of Galaxy Quest actually happened. With the help of his fellow cast members, Nesmith embarks on an epic quest to fulfill his lifelong dreaam of being a true space explorer.

Galaxy Quest will be available to stream on Prime Video on Sunday, September 1st, 2024.

'The Big Lebowski'

(1998)

Close

Available: September 1, 2024 Run Time: 1 hour 57 minutes Directors: Joel Coen and Ethan Coen Cast: Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi, David Huddleston, Philip Seymour Hoffman, John Turturro, Tara Reid, and Peter Stormare

No film fits the term "cult classic" to a tee quite like The Big Lebowski. This masterpiece from the Coen Brothers is as surreal as it is entertaining, being widely praised as one of the best comedies from the 1990s. The Big Lebowski tells the ballad of The Dude (Jeff Bridges) - an easy-going drifter who just wants to find out why some guy broke into his house and peed on his rug. With the help of his friends, Walter (John Goodman) and Donny (Steve Buscemi), The Dude will not only find the answer, but he'll also become involved in a truly bizarre mystery.

The Big Lebowski will be available to stream on Prime Video on Sunday, September 1st, 2024.

'Snack Shack'

(2024)

Image via Paramount

Available: September 3, 2024 Run Time: 1 hour 52 minutes Director: Adam Rehmeier Cast: Conor Sherry, Gabriel LaBelle, Mika Abdalla, Nick Robinson, David Costabile, Gillian Vigman, and June Gentry

Get ready to party like it's 1991 with Snack Shack. This throwback comedy harkens back to the party animal comedy days of films like Animal House and Caddyshack with an absurd cast of characters getting into even more absurd trouble. Brothers and best friends A.J. (Conor Sherry) and Moose (Gabriel LaBelle) get the wild idea to buy the rundown snack shack at their local pool. This is frowned upon by their strict parents, but that doesn't stop them from following through with their plan to goof off over the summer.

Snack Shack will be available to stream on Prime Video on Tuesday, September 3rd, 2024.

'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish'

(2022)

Image via Universal Pictures

Available: September 12, 2024 Run Time: 1 hour 42 minutes Directors: Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado Cast: Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Harvey Guillén, Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone, Samson Kayo, John Mulaney, Wagner Moura, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Shrek fans were granted the greatest of surprises when Puss in Boots: The Last Wish hit theaters. The critically acclaimed sequel successfully breathed new life into the long-dormant franchise, telling a visually stunning and surprisingly mature story. Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) is back, but he's desperate for a miracle after losing eight of his nine lives. He seeks the power of the mythical "Last Wish", all while evading a determined Goldilocks (Florence Pugh), a deranged Jack Horner (John Mulaney), and a mysterious bounty hunter (Wagner Moura).

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will be available to stream on Prime Video on Thursday, September 12th, 2024.

'Everybody Wants Some!!'

(2016)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Available: September 15, 2024 Run Time: 1 hour 57 minutes Director: Richard Linklater Cast: Blake Jenner, Tyler Hoechlin, Ryan Guzman, Zoey Deutch, Juston Street, Wyatt Russell, and Glen Powell

A fantastic example of Richard Linklater's "slice of life" style of storytelling, Everybody Wants Some!! is a perfect title for the crowd-pleasing college film. A spiritual successor to one of Richard Linklater's most famous films, Dazed and Confused, Everybody Wants Some!! trades chilling high with partying drunk. Structure-wise, Everybody Wants Some!! is fairly straightforward, following a freshman frat pledge who has an unforgettable summer during the 1980s.

Everybody Wants Some!! will be available to stream on Prime Video on Sunday, September 15th, 2024.

'Paddington 2'

(2017)

Image via StudioCanal

Available: September 26, 2024 Run Time: 1 hour 43 minutes Director: Paul King Cast: Ben Whishaw, Hugh Grant, Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Michael Gambon, Imelda Staunton, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, and Julie Walters

What better way to end a list of great films with one of the most critically celebrated movies of all time? Paddington 2 is well-known on the internet for its impeccable track record on Rotten Tomatoes, and for good reason. The film is charming from start to finish, with the well-dressed and innocent bear Paddington (Ben Whishaw) doing battle with a charismatic con-artist named Phoenix Buchanan (Hugh Grant). Paddington has become so beloved that the beloved bear is returning to theaters soon with the upcoming Paddington in Peru.

Paddington 2 will be available to stream on Prime Video on Thursday, September 26th, 2024.

