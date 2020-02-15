The Best New Romance Movies & TV Shows on Netflix to Watch This Valentine’s Day

If you’re looking for something good to watch for Valentine’s Day, but you feel like you’ve scrolled the regular Netflix selection to death over the years, we’ve got you covered. To make the streaming selection easier as you settle in for the night, we’ve put together a list of recent romantic highlights in the Netflix library, from the much-hyped To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before followup to some Netflix Original Series highlights and a pair of old-fashioned sappy Nicholas Sparks romances that arrived on the streaming service just in time for V-Day.

There haven’t been a whole heck of a lot of romantic highlights on Netflix in the last few months, so if you don’t find what you’re looking for here, be sure to check out the Best Romantic Movies on Netflix, The Best Rom-Coms on Netflix and the Sexiest TV Shows on Netflix.