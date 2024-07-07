Now that we're firmly in July, it's time to celebrate Shark Week. Disney+ and Hulu have released seven fantastic documentaries about the majestic creatures, giving you and your family plenty of great options for some educational television this summer. These are the new nature docs to watch in July 2024.

'Attack of the Red Sea Sharks'

Three people are killed in the waters around resorts in the Red Sea in less than a year. The gruesome attacks are captured by multiple witnesses, and the videos quickly go viral—sparking confusion and hysteria. Is this attack part of a growing trend that is becoming more common worldwide?

Attack of the Red Sea Sharks (2024) Attack of the Red Sea Sharks is a gripping documentary film that investigates the alarming surge in shark attacks in the Red Sea. Through expert analysis and personal accounts, the film delves into the reasons behind this trend, exploring the behavioral patterns of these formidable predators. Combining compelling storytelling with scientific inquiry, it illuminates the broader implications for marine life and human interactions in these waters. Release Date July 7, 2024 Director Peter Gauvain , Alex Tate Cast Demetri Goritsas Runtime 44 Minutes Main Genre Documentary

'Baby Sharks in the City'

Baby Sharks in the City is a documentary about discovering a nursery for Atlantic great white sharks near New York City. The film follows shark biologists Greg Skomal and Megan Winton as they investigate the behaviors and patterns of these young sharks. This exploration sheds light on the surprising proximity of these predators to urban areas, offering insights into their life cycle and the impact of human activity on their habitats.

Baby Sharks in the City (2024) For the first time, shark biologists uncover the secret life of baby great whites off the coast of New York City. Release Date July 2, 2024 Director Nick Stringer Cast James Seawood Runtime 44 Minutes Main Genre Documentary

'Shark Attack 360'

Shark Attack 360 investigates why sharks bite humans, with an international team of experts analyzing evidence and personal accounts. Using advanced VFX technology in a 360-shark lab, they aim to understand shark behavior in forensic detail. This series dives deep into the causes and patterns of shark attacks, seeking to unravel the mysteries behind these incidents and provide insights into shark behavior and human interactions.

Shark Attack 360 (2024) When Sharks Attack 360 investigates why sharks bite humans. An international team of experts hunts for the clues. They unravel the surprising threads that link them. Release Date July 3, 2024 Main Genre Documentary Seasons 1 Creator(s) Dr. Diva Amon

'Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie'

Anthony Mackie, a passionate angler and proud New Orleans native, is on a personal mission to uncover the truth behind stories of sharks stealing from fishermen as they move closer to our cities.

Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie (2024) Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie is a documentary special where actor Anthony Mackie explores the rising shark encounters in the Gulf of Mexico. Raised in New Orleans and an avid boater and fisherman, Mackie investigates a phenomenon known as depredation, where sharks prey on fish caught by fishermen before they can be retrieved. This leads him to uncover broader environmental issues affecting the region. Release Date January 6, 2024 Director Matt Kay Cast Anthony Mackie Runtime 44 Minutes Main Genre Documentary

'Shark vs. Ross Edgley'

After an inspirational encounter with a shark on his swim around Great Britain. Ross Edgley tests his body in four challenges to see who can eat more, turn on a dime, leap higher out of the water, and swim faster to see just how shark-like he can become.

Shark vs. Ross Edgley (2024) SHARK VS. ROSS EDGLEY chronicles the thrilling encounter between endurance athlete Ross Edgley and the apex predators of the ocean. In this gripping documentary, Edgley takes on an unprecedented challenge, swimming through shark-infested waters. The film blends high-stakes adventure with expert commentary, revealing the intricate dynamics between humans and these magnificent, often misunderstood creatures. Release Date June 30, 2024 Director Dominic Weston Cast Ross Edgley Runtime 44 Minutes Main Genre Documentary

'Sharks Gone Viral'

Comedians Helen Hong, Keon Polee, and the Sklar Brothers deep dive into the Internet's wildest shark videos – from lightning-fast shark attacks to sharks living on a golf course - while a panel of experts explores the stunning science behind social media's most influential fish.

'Supersized Sharks'

Norfolk Island is home to the largest tiger sharks on Earth, but why are they so big? Suspecting an unusual diet of discarded beef, scientists investigate the makings of these supersized creatures.

Supersized Sharks (2024) Supersized Sharks investigates why the world's largest tiger sharks are attracted to Norfolk Island, located 800 miles off the coast of Australia. Scientists, including Lauren Meyer, Charlie Huveneers, and Adam Barnett, study these massive sharks to uncover the surprising reasons behind their presence in such high numbers. The documentary explores the possibility that the island serves as a feeding ground due to the carcasses of dead cows and other unexpected factors. Release Date July 1, 2024 Director Mark Woodward Runtime 44 Minutes Main Genre Documentary

