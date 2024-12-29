At an end-of-year period where reflection is common, the thought of looking forward can be daunting. The cold, dreary nights of January seem much less appealing when compared to the cozy evenings of its Christmas predecessor, but, alas, the time must come for the New Year to chime. If you're looking for the perfect antidote for those January blues, look no further than Apple TV+, with the streamer following a December stuffed with festive classics with a January filled with exciting new and returning shows including Primetime Emmy winners and beloved comedies. So, without further ado, here's a look at the best shows coming to Apple TV+ in January 2025.

Fancy a better look at the impressive range of movies and shows Apple TV+ has to offer? Why not check out the handy Collider links below?

'Severance' (Season 2)

Available: Friday, January 17, 2025 Genre: Dystopian, Sci-fi, Drama Created By: Dan Erickson Cast: Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Jen Tullock

One of Apple TV+'s strongest shows, the return of Severance has been hotly-anticipated ever since the critically acclaimed first season ended. After the Innies finally revolted in the finale of Season 1, the entire structure of the system looked ready to break. However, as revealed in the trailer, Season 2 sees Mark (Adam Scott) wake up in the Lumon elevator and rush to discover he has new coworkers as the cycle looks doomed to repeat. That being said, Season 2 will find some progression for the central trio as a world outside their corporate cubicles looks destined to bring chaos.

A winner of two Primetime Emmys, Severance managed to deliver on its highly unique premise with a set of bold scripts bursting with wit and drama. The pensive approach to the unfolding of this tale worked wonders in Season 1, with more puzzles waiting patiently to be unwrapped as Severance returns in time for Christmas. Season 2 is directed and executive-produced by Ben Stiller alongside creator, writer, and executive producer Dan Erickson.

Watch on Apple TV+

'Prime Target'

Image via Apple TV+

Available: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 Genre: Drama Created By: Steve Thompson Cast: Leo Woodall, Quintessa Swindell, Aso Sherabayani

Apple TV+'s most exciting new addition this December stars One Day's Leo Woodall as genius math postgraduate, Edward Brooks, who stands on the precipice of a life-changing breakthrough. With the possibility of controlling the world's computers just out of reach, Edward's attempt to make the final step soon comes under threat by an unknown entity, which puts Edward under the watchful protection of NSA agent, Taylah (Quintessa Swindell).

There's no doubting just how exciting young star Woodall is right now, especially coming off the back of his star-making turn in Netflix's adaptation of One Day. Put by his side a talented cast, including the likes of Swindess and Aso Sherabayani, and it looks as if Apple TV+ has found a recipe for success. Prime Target is created by Steve Thompson and executive produced by the likes of Laura Hastings-Smith, Ed Rubin, David W. Zucker, and, fresh from his return to the Roman Colosseum, Ridley Scott.

Watch on Apple TV+

'Eva the Owlet' (Season 2)

Image via Apple TV+

Available: Friday, January 24, 2025 Genre: Animated, Kids, Family Created By: Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman, Jef Kaminsky, Cathal Gaffney, Darragh O’Connell Cast: Vivienne Rutherford, Jessica DiCicco, Jef Kaminsky

Based on the New York Times bestselling Scholastic book series Owl Diaries, Eva the Owlet has made a huge impression on its young audience. Following this animated series' eye-catching return for Christmas 2024, the show is back for a second season on Friday, January 24, 2025. Kids can take a trip back to the woodland world of Treetopington as Eva is joined by her many friends on a range of exciting adventures, including "planning a backyard campout with her friends" and "saving the town’s Spring Acorn Roll from hungry squirrels," all captured in her trusty diary.

This series was an instant hit for its young audience when it premiered in 2023, with parents across the world rejoicing at the news that their children's favorite cheeky owl would be back in 2025. Packed full of imaginative adventures guaranteed to keep kids happy, Eva the Owlet is carefully crafted by a dedicated team, led by executive producers including Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman, and Jef Kaminsky.

Watch on Apple TV+

'Mythic Quest' (Season 4)

Image via Apple TV+

Available: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Genre: Comedy Created By: Charlie Day, Megan Ganz, Rob McElhenney Cast: Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby

Charlie Day, Megan Ganz, and Rob McElhenney's video game-inspired comedy series is back for a fourth outing in January 2025. After a third season that earned an incredible 95% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the Mythic Quest team are back in the office with plenty more sidesplitting challenges ahead. With the landscape of the video game industry ever-evolving and relationships within the office becoming ever more complicated, just how will they all cope?

Featuring an impressive cast including the likes of McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis, and Naomi Ekperigin, Mythic Quest Season 4 will attempt to maintain the impeccable standards of this already beloved show with even more video game inspired antics and laugh-a-minute gags. The January 29 premiere will begin with not one but two episodes, with weekly installments arriving every Wednesday through March 26.

Watch on Apple TV+