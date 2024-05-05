The summer sun and all the blockbusters that come with it are within touching distance, and some of the world's biggest streamers are limbering up for what promises to be a big summer of exciting new content. From the promise of big-budget movies to the exciting return of major franchises, the summer of 2024 is going to be unforgettable. However, there is still one more month to go before then, with the tantalizing upcoming releases this May not to be overlooked.

For Apple TV, April marked a successful month, with the releases of the likes of the Colin Farrell-led thriller Sugar, and the return of Maya Rudolph's addictive series Loot, both gaining fair praise from both fans and critics alike. May, although short on quantity for the streamer, looks to have plenty of quality instead, with some of the most exciting new and returning shows about to launch on Apple TV+. So, with that in mind, here's a look at everything Apple TV is offering this May.

'Acapulco' Season 3

Close

Available: May 1, 2024 | Created By: Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros, and Jason Shuman

Cast: Enrique Arrizon, Camila Perez, Eugenio Derbez

Bolstered by its intelligently curated ensemble, Acapulco has captured the hearts of viewers thanks to a relatable story about the realities of achieving your dreams. Starring Eugenio Derbez as Maximo Gallardo Ramos, Acapulco tells the rags-to-riches tale of its central character as he finally achieves his dream job. However, in a subversion of normal narrative tropes, his dream job turns out to be much more difficult than once expected, with Maximo facing many a tricky challenge.

Season 3 weaves between both the present day and 1985, as the past of our protagonist is uncovered in more insightful detail than ever before. By showing the wide-eyed hope of a young Maximo and juxtaposing that with the modern Maximo burdened by the weight of experience creates a painfully relatable reminder for viewers of who they once were and who they have now become. Thought-provoking and terrifically entertaining, Acapulco's third season looks to be another gripping addition to one of modern TV's best bilingual series.

'Dark Matter'

Image via Apple TV+

Available: May 8, 2024 | Created By: Blake Crouch

Cast: Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson

Debuting with its first two episodes, with seven new episodes then released weekly, Dark Matter is an enticing new sci-fi series based on bestselling novelist Blake Crouch's book of the same name. The series stars Joel Edgerton as Jason Dessen, a normal Chicago man whose life takes a drastic turn after he is abducted and awakes in an alternate version of his own life. Attempting to return to his real life, Jason is faced with all the lives he never lived. A terrifying reminder of how quickly our lives can change, Dark Matter promises to be a mind-bending whirlwind of a series - certainly if the source material is anything to go by.

Also starring the likes of Jimmi Simpson, Alice Braga, and Jennifer Connelly, many have already praised Dark Matter's decision to hire author Crouch as showrunner and executive producer on the show, almost entirely eradicating any nerves fans of the novel may have had as to how faithful to the source material this series will be. Also executive-produced by the likes of Matt Tolmach and David Manpearl, Dark Matter is certainly in safe hands and promises to be an unmissable addition to Apple TV this May.

'The Big Cigar'

Image via Apple TV+

Available: May 17, 2024 | Created By: Joshuah Bearman

Cast: André Holland, Alessandro Nivola, Tiffany Boone

Some stories are made to entertain, and some are made to educate. However, some are made for both, with the upcoming series The Big Cigar doing just that. Starring the incredible André Holland as Black Panther founder Huey Newton, The Big Cigar follows the true story of his escape to Cuba out of the clutches of the FBI, assisted by beloved producer Bert Schneider (Alessandro Nivola). Attempting to fashion an eye-catching escape plan that involves a fake movie production, everything that could go wrong seemingly does, with their hopes for freedom potentially doomed from the beginning.

A wonderful ode to a fascinating man, The Big Cigar promises to be a rollercoaster of a series that will leave no stone in the true story unturned - or, at least, none of the most mind-blowing stones. Executive produced by the likes of Janine Sherman Barrois and Jim Hecht, the series is also headed up by Joshuah Bearman, the man behind the Playboy magazine article that first brought this captivating story to the world. Debuting globally with its first two episodes, each directed and executive produced by Don Cheadle, The Big Cigar will then air new episodes every Friday until June 14.

'Trying' Season 4

Close

Available: May 22, 2024 | Created By: Andy Wolton

Cast: Rafe Spall, Esther Smith, Scarlett Rayner

Across three seasons to date, Trying has brought its endearing and heartwarming brand of humor to millions of fans, with a fourth season promising much of the same life-affirming slice-of-life comedy. Trying's third season sees our central couple, Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall), continue to go through the arduous and emotionally stressful journey of adopting a child, with Season 3 giving the couple their first chance to look after one. Viewers were left wiping tears from their eyes after a heartfelt season finale, with Season 4 ready to answer the many burning questions fans have.

Beginning some six years after the end of Season 3, Season 4 sees Nikki and Jason now as the heads of a typical family household, with the pieces in their jigsaw finally seeming to be put together. However, when Princess (Scarlett Rayner) begins to wonder who her birth mother is, the realities of adoption come to fruition as the parents face a new set of challenges perhaps even tougher than ever before.