Summer is in full swing, and it has never been more tempting to leave the television behind and head out into the sunshine. However, if there is anything worth staying in for, it's the buffet of treats streamers have laid on for us these summer months. At the very top of its game, Apple TV+ continues to deliver on its promise of high-quality, star-studded shows, with June a particularly exciting and successful month. From Jake Gyllenhaal's Presumed Innocent to a Cannes Film Festival documentary, the bar was set for the summer to come. July looks to follow suit in terms of quality, with Apple TV+ lining up some impressive titles to keep us fixed to our screens no matter the weather outside. With that in mind, here's a look at all the shows coming to Apple TV+ this July.

'Sunny'

Available: July 10, 2024 Genre: Comedy, Drama Created By: Katie Robbins Cast: Rashida Jones, Hidetoshi Nishijima, Joanna Sotomura

Based on Colin O'Sullivan's novel The Dark Manual, Sunny follows Suzie Sakamoto (Rashida Jones), an American in Kyoto, whose life is turned upside down after her husband, Masa (Hidetoshi Nishijima), and her son disappear following a plane crash. Accompanied by her futuristic robot, the titular Sunny, the two set out to find out what happened, with the dark truths uncovered spiraling deeper than Suzie could have ever expected.

If the source material is anything to go by, then this is one series you won't want to miss. Dark, melodic, and oozing tension, the original looks to be replicated neatly in this Katie Robbins-helmed adaptation, with the recent release of a trailer going some way to emphasize this. A terrific story fronted by a brilliant comic actress who will bring light to a gripping narrative, Sunny is a futuristic tale grounded in reality, with episodes released weekly.

'Me'

Available: July 12, 2024 Genre: Adventure Created By: Barry L. Levy Cast: Lucian-River Chauhan, Dilshad Vadsaria, Abigail Pniowsky

Apple TV has a long line of family-friendly series, with Me the next exciting addition. The series follows 12-year-old Ben Vasani (Lucian-River Chauhan), a boy thrust into a world of change when he is placed in a new school and with a new, blended family. Confronted by this change, Ben quickly realizes he has the extraordinary power to shapeshift and starts to turn into the people around him. With the trials and tribulations of early adolescence in academia ahead, Ben must use his newfound powers to discover his identity.

Me is a superhero tale with its roots firmly planted in the coming-of-age genre. Featuring a talented young lead actor with little experience, although he did play Teo in two episodes of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, Me is a delicate and entertaining exploration of what it means to find one's identity. A struggle many people of Ben's age go through, the use of a superhero metaphor is nothing new, but is by no means a broken trope, with this the sort of show that might just change a child's life.

'Lady in the Lake'

Available: July 19, 2024 Genre: Drama Created By: Alma Har'el Cast: Natalie Portman, David Corenswet, Mikey Madison

Apple TV's biggest addition this July comes in the form of Lady in the Lake, an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Laura Lippman. The show, set in 1966 Baltimore, follows the intricate lives of two women, Maddie Schwartz (Natalie Portman) and Cleo Sherwood (Moses Ingram). This story is led by wannabe journalist Maddie, whose instincts for a big story are perked after a young girl is pronounced missing in the area.

The source material is widely considered a fair masterpiece, with even Stephen King hailing it as "extraordinary". With that in mind, the acquisition of Portman to play the lead role feels astute, especially considering her penchant for tackling deft period drama. With a setting primed for eye-catching visuals and a story sure to keep viewers hooked, Lady in the Lake promises to be a must-watch for Apple TV+ subscribers this July, with episodes released weekly after a debut double bill.

'Time Bandits'

Available: July 24, 2024 Genre: Fantasy, Adventure, Comedy Created By: Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris, Taika Waititi Cast: Lisa Kudrow, Kal-El Tuck, Tadhg Murphy

Reboots are no anomaly in modern media, but a reboot of Terry Gilliam's Time Bandits has been called for, ever since the movie debuted in 1981. A production that has been ongoing for quite some time, the upcoming Time Bandits will take the original and adapt it for a modern small-screen audience. The show will follow an eclectic group of thieves, bolstered by their newest addition, eleven-year-old Kevin (Kal-El Tuck), as they travel time and space on a multitude of historical adventures.

A cult classic, the original Time Bandits has an enormous fanbase thanks to its dedication to pure joy and fantasy fun. This series will attempt to recapture that buoyant response, topped off with a modern comedic edge helmed by the ever-brilliant Taika Waititi. That slice of comedy is made even more alluring with the addition of Lisa Kudrow to the cast, with the Friends icon joining the likes of Tadhg Murphy, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Rune Temte, Kiera Thompson, and many more.

'Women in Blue'

Available: July 31, 2024 Genre: Crime, Drama Created By: Fernando Rovzar, Pablo Aramendi Cast: Bárbara Mori, Ximena Sariñana, Natalia Téllez

Inspired by a true story, Women in Blue, also known as Las Azules, follows a group of four women who join Mexico’s first female police force in 1971. Looking to inspire young women everywhere and set to shake up the patriarchal norm, the women slowly begin to realize that their employment is merely a publicity stunt to try and distract the public from a heinous criminal spree.

Spanish language dramas are a major hit across the world on streamers at the moment, with Women in Blue looking to be yet another high-profile addition. Helped by a set of lead female performances charged with power and intent, this series is set to not just provide bags of entertainment but also inform viewers about the events it is based on, as well as the common and frustrating use of faux representation to hide true intentions.