Another month, another line-up of solid new shows for Hulu. Last March, Hulu had plenty of television titles worth praising, such as Season 2 of the superhero satire Extraordinary and the World War II-era docudrama We Were the Lucky Ones. For the upcoming month, Hulu subscribers can expect April to be dominated by FX, featuring the return of an anthology classic, and an all-new ambitious thriller.

To find just a few examples of what you can expect to see from Hulu this month, here are seven of the best shows coming to Hulu for April 2024.

'Vanderpump Villa' (Series Premiere)

Image via Hulu

Available: April 1, 2024 Starring: Lisa Vanderpump, Hannah Fouch, Priscilla Ferrari, Anthony Bar, Emily Kovacs, Caroline Byl, Grace Cottrell, Eric Funderwhite, Telly Hall, Marciano Brunette, Andre Dante Mitchell, Gabriella Sanon, and Stephen Alsvig

For all you reality TV fans out there, there's an all-new series airing on April 1 that hopes to become your next unscripted obsession. Vanderpump Villa explores the day-to-day operations of the titular upper-class resort, operated by one Lisa Vanderpump. It's an expensive and extravagant getaway location, but it's also not one without controversy. Some of the Millenial staff members that Vanderpump has hired to serve and entertain guests of the Villa have treated it less like a place of work and more like a party house, which is bound to stir up quite a bit of drama.

Vanderpump Villa premieres exclusively on Hulu on Monday, April 1, 2024.

Image via FX

Available: April 4 (Premieres April 3 on FX) Creators: Brad Falchuk, Ryan Murphy, and Halley Feiffer Starring: Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevigne, Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jaé (MJ) Rodriguez, Denis O'Hare, and Julie White

Ryan Murphy's long-running horror anthology series returns to FX with the second half of American Horror Story: Delicate. Part 1 of the latest chapter in the franchise introduced us to Anna Victoria Alcott (Emma Roberts) - a widely successful actress who has been trying to have a baby, but has had numerous complications with fertility. With the added pressure of her next big feature film and her desire to start a family of her own, Anna begins to suspect that there may be darker, supernatural forces at play that may be affecting her life.

American Horror Story: Delicate: Part 2 premieres on the FX network on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, with new episodes airing every following Wednesday. The premiere will then be available to stream on Hulu the next day, on Thursdays, starting April 4, 2024.

Image courtesy of Hulu

Available: April 17 Starring: Riely Keough, Lily Gladstone, Archie Panjabi, Matt Craven, Anoop Desai, Michael Buie, Ella Dixon, Evan Rein, Brian Markinson, Javon 'Wanna' Walton, Maya Da Costa, Dhirendra, River Codack, and Arta Negahban

Under the Bridge is a gripping murder mystery tale that should certainly garner attention given that it features Oscar-nominee Lily Gladstone in one of the lead roles. A once-quiet rural town is thrown into chaos when a young girl disappears after going to a party. The top suspects in this mysterious set of circumstances are some of her peers, one of whom may very well know what happened to that young girl on that tragic night.

Under the Bridge premieres on Hulu on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

'See You in Another Life' (Complete Season 1)

Image via Hulu

Available: April 17 Creators: Alberto Sánchez-Cabezudo and Jorge Sánchez-Cabezudo Starring: Pol López, Roberto Gutiérrez, Tamara Casellas, Quim Àvila, Mourad Ouani, Juanma Cifuentes, and Javier Eirda

Coming straight from Spain is See You in Another Life, which tells the true story of one of the nation's most notorious tragedies. The 2004 Madrid Bombings shook the entire country to its core, and the hunt to find those responsible for the grizzly terrorist attacks was of paramount importance for the Spanish government. The arrest of two specific suspects in the case proves to be a vital component in finding out the perpetrators behind a deadly terrorist attack that took the lives of nearly 200 people.

The complete season of See You in Another Life will be available to stream on Hulu on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

'High Hopes' (Complete Season 1)

Image via Hulu

Available: April 20

If you think the title of High Hopes is an attempt at weed-based wordplay, you'd be correct. Executive produced by late-night and Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel, High Hopes explores the life and times of the employees behind one of the oldest marijuana dispensaries in the world, located in sunny Hollywood, LA. Primarily following the dispensaries' two leader brothers, High Hopes aspires to show the rest of the world the ins and outs of their industry and likely addresses the current and historic stigmas associated with it.

The complete first season of High Hopes will be available to stream on Hulu starting Wednesday, April 20.

'Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story' (Complete Limited Series)

Image via Courtesy Subjects

Available: April 25 Starring: Jon Bon Jovi, Tico Torres, David Bryan, Phil X, and Hugh McDonald

After years of "Living on a Prayer", Jon Bon Jovi is mulling over the idea of hanging up the mic stand in Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story. The Bon Jovi band is one of the rock industry's most recognizable names, with too many accolades and hit songs to count. The legacy Bon Jovi created has lasted for forty years, and now its band members are fondly looking back on the many events that made them what they are today.

The complete limited series of Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story will be available to stream on Hulu starting Thursday, April 25, 2024.

'The Veil' (Limited Series Premiere)

Image via FX

Available: April 30 Starring: Elisabeth Moss, Yumna Marwan, Alec Secareanu, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, James Purefoy, Josh Charles, Joana Riberio, and Phill Langhorne

One of the more mysterious projects on Hulu's April 2024 slate is The Veil, but its lead star is bound to get the attention of Hulu subscribers. Two-time Emmy Award-winner Elisabeth Moss leads the cast of The Veil, continuing her relationship with Hulu after she starred in one of the streamer's first big hits, The Handmaid's Tale. The tense thriller centers on two different women, each at odds as they try to unravel the mystery behind a life-or-death mission.

The Veil premieres on Hulu on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.