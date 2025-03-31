Every month, subscribers of Hulu are treated to a brand-new batch of series to enjoy, and April is looking to be a solid month for the streamer. Hulu is adding tons of shows and movies to its broad catalog this month for every type of TV fan. From anime, to reality TV, to star-studded miniseries, Hulu is offering up a diverse selection of entertainment to scratch any itch you may have. Here are 7 of the best series making their way to Hulu in April 2025.

'Beyblade X' Season 1B

Image via Netflix

Creator: Hikaru Muno Cast: Shûichirô Umeda, Sôma Saitô, Ruriko Noguchi

Longtime fans of the Beyblade anime have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the second half of Beyblade X's first season, but the wait is finally over, as the second batch of episodes will make their way to the streaming platform on Wednesday, April 2. The fourth generation of the Beyblade series, Beyblade X follows Bird Kazami (Shûichirô Umeda), a low-rank beyblade player with the dream of becoming one of the best Beyblade players in the world. Reminiscent of fellow anime such as Bakugan or the beloved Pokémon, Beyblade finds its own unique spin, focusing on battling with spinning tops rather than catching/collecting transformative items or creatures. If you've yet to catch any iteration of Beyblade, now is your time to do so, especially with a potential live-action Beyblade movie on the horizon.

'Dying for Sex'

Image via FX

Creator: Elizabeth Meriwether, Kim Rosenstock Cast: Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Rob Delaney

Michelle Williams stars in Dying for Sex, FX's latest limited series. Williams stars as Molly, a woman facing both terminal cancer and sexual dissatisfaction, leaving her husband of 15 years to fully explore her sexuality as her life draws to a close, with the support and assistance of her best friend, Nikki, played by Jenny Slate. The miniseries looks to be a charming watch, and one can never have enough of Michelle Williams. Those interested won't have to wait long, as Dying for Sex will be accessible very early in the month, as the show premieres on Friday, April 4.

'Fire Force' Season 3