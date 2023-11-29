Get ready for a very holly, jolly Hulu season because the legendary streaming platform has plenty in store for its subscribers this holiday season. Hulu fans can expect plenty of exciting shows this December, including the bittersweet end to a fan-favorite Canadian sitcom. In addition to that show's conclusion, there is a wealth of brand-new shows from a diverse array of genres soon coming to Hulu.

To learn more about what you can expect from the streaming platform this upcoming month, here are seven of the best shows coming to Hulu for December 2023.

'The Eric André Show' (Complete Season 6)

Available: December 1 Creator: Eric André Starring: Eric André, Robert Smith, Lil Nas X, Jaleel White, Jon Hamm, Chuck Liddell, Donald Glover, Natasha Lyonne, Raven-Symoné, Jaden Smith, Lil Yachty, Meagan Goode

The cult-classic absurdist comedy series The Eric André Show returned earlier this year for its sixth season, all episodes of which will become available to stream on Hulu starting December 1st. A simultaneously brilliant and stupid satire of Late Night television, Eric André stars as an unpredictable and deranged host who gets into all sorts of ridiculous antics and hysterical pranks. He's joined by a litany of celebrity guests, most of whom have no idea what's in store for them when they get on stage. This season's guests include Lil Nas X, Jaleel White, Jon Hamm, Donald Glover, Natasha Lyonne, Raven-Symoné, Jaden Smith, Lil Yachty, and Meagan Goode.

The complete sixth season of The Eric André Show will be available to stream on Hulu starting Friday, December 1.

'Moving' (Complete Season 1 DUBBED)

Available: December 13 Starring: Tae-Hyun Cha, Lee Jeong-Ha, Go Yoon-Jung, Do-Hoon Kim, Seung-ryong Ryu, Kim Seong-gyoon, Anzu Lawson, and Seth Fuentes

Continuing South Korea's current cultural renaissance in the entertainment industry, partly thanks to the Academy Award-winning success of Parasite and the internationally beloved Squid Game, Moving became the most-watched Korean original on Hulu when it premiered earlier this August. Yet another fresh, new take on superheroes, Moving centers on a trio of high school students whose lives are changed forever when they develop superpowers. Their miraculous abilities make them the targets of a shadowy organization that seeks to put them down permanently. Though previously only available to watch in Korean with subtitles, a dubbed version of Moving Season 1 will be available this December, giving the series the potential to reach even more audiences.

The dubbed version of Moving Season 1 will be available to stream on Hulu starting Wednesday, December 13.

'Dragons: The Nine Realms' (Complete Season 8)

Available: December 14 Creator: Henry Gilroy Starring: Jeremy Shada, Aimee Garcia, Ashley Liao, Marcus Scribner, Vincent Tong, and Julia Stiles

The How to Train Your Dragon trilogy may have concluded (though a live-action remake is reportedly on the way), but Dreamworks' blockbuster franchise continues with Dragons: The Nine Realms, which is entering its eighth season despite being only two years old. Set several centuries after the events of How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Dragons: The Nine Realms takes place in the modern day, where a group of children discovers that dragons are alive and well following the age of the Vikings. While there are still forces that wish to abuse the power of the dragons for evil, these children have vowed to defend their scaly friends from anyone who wishes them harm.

The complete eighth season of Dragons: The Nine Realms will be available to stream on Hulu starting Thursday, December 14.

'Such Brave Girls' (Complete Season 1)

Available: December 15 Creator: Kat Sadler Starring: Kat Sadler, Louise Brealey, Lizzie Davidson, Paul Bazely, Sam Buchanan, and Freddie Meredith

A brand new comedic sitcom, Such Brave Girls aims to tell a humorous story about a relatable subject matter. Sisters Josie (Kat Sadler) and Billie (Lizzie Davidson), as well as their mother Deb (Louise Brealey), are all struggling to move on after their paternal father figure leaves them. Produced by A24, Such Brave Girls was also created by its star Kat Sadler.

Such Brave Girls will be available to stream on Hulu starting Friday, December 15.

'Dragons of Wonderhatch' (Complete Season 1)

Available: December 20 Starring: Sena Nakajima, Daiken Okudaira, and Mackenyu

Yet another dragon-themed show coming to Hulu in December, the Japanese fantasy series Dragons of Wonderhatch aims to tell its fantastical story in a rather unique way. Nagi (Sena Nakajima) is a normal high school student until she meets a warrior from another dimension named Tyme (Daiken Okudaira) and his dragon companion. Where Dragons of Wonderhatch gets really interesting is how the show combines live-action and animation, with the "real world" being filmed in live-action and Tyme's home dimension being presented through animation. The series also stars live-action One Piece breakout, Mackenyu.

The complete first season of Dragons of Wonderhatch will be available to stream on Hulu starting Wednesday, December 20.

Letterkenny (Complete Season 12)

Available: December 26 Creators: Jared Keeso and Jacob Tierney Starring: Jared Keeso, Nathan Dales, Michelle Mylett, K. Trevor Wilson, Dylan Playfair, Andrew Herr, Tyler Johnson, and Evan Stern

Fan favorite Canadian sitcom Letterkenny will be reaching its triumphant conclusion this month ending an impressive twelve-season run. Jared Keeso's hit comedic series has become widely acclaimed during its time on Hulu, with critics and fans alike praising it for its consistent, dry-witted humor. Wayne (Jared Keeso), Daryl (Nathan Dales), Katy (Michelle Mylett), Dan (K. Trevor Wilson), and the rest of the Letterkenny gang will be returning for one final season. If you want more Letterkenny stories, be sure to check out Hulu's hockey spin-off of the series, Shoresy.

The complete twelfth and final season of Letterkenny will be available to stream on Hulu starting Tuesday, December 26.

'Rewind the '90s' (Complete Mini-Series)

Available: December 27 Starring: Kimberli Colbourne, Kurt Andersen, Julia Stiles, Cedric The Entertainer, Jessica Shaw, Melissa Joan Hart, Luis Guzmán, Ice-T, Christopher Reid, A.J. McLean, Kevin Powell, Brian Raftery, and Tony Hawk

Rewind the '90s, a miniseries from National Geographic, will be making its streaming home on Hulu this December. As the title implies, Rewind the '90s takes a look back at the cultural impact the 1990s had on both the United States and the rest of the world. The ten-episode series features more than a few celebrity interviewees, such as Julia Stiles, Cedric The Entertainer, and Melissa Joan Hart.

The complete miniseries of Rewind the '90s will be available to stream on Hulu starting Wednesday, December 27.

