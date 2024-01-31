If you're a fan of sitcom comedies, gripping dramas, and historical epics, then you may want to tune in to Hulu this February. After a solid January selection featuring Fargo, Echo, and more, February is ramping things up even more, especially with a wealth of content of hit shows from ABC. Apart from that, Hulu subscribers can also expect a new season of an acclaimed docudrama from National Geographic and the debut of a stunning historical epic from FX.

To find out what you can expect to see on Hulu this month, here are just seven of the best shows coming to Hulu in February 2024.

'Genius: MLK/X'

(Two-Episode Premiere)

Available: February 2 (Premieres February 1 on National Geographic) Creators: Kenneth Biller, Noah Pink, and Suzan-Lori Parks Starring: Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jayme Lawson, Weruche Opia, Wilbur Fitzgerald, Keller Fornes, Rachel Walters, and LaTricia Akhagbeme

National Geographic's critically acclaimed anthology docudrama Genius has already taken an extensive look at some of history's greatest minds, such as Albert Einstein (Geoffrey Rush), Pablo Picasso (Antonio Banderas), and Aretha Franklin (Cynthia Erivo). For its fourth season, Genius will be focusing on not one, but two hugely impactful historical figures in Genius: MLK/X. As the title implies, Genius Season 4 will tell the stories of Martin Luther King Jr. (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) and Malcolm X (Aaron Pierre) - two of the most recognizable civil rights leaders to ever live. They're also two people who agreed that systemic racism against black Americans needed to change, but had fundamentally different philosophies on how to achieve this.

The first two episodes of Genius: MLK/X will premiere on National Geographic on Thursday, February 1, with new episodes premiering every following Thursday. The episodes will be available to stream on Hulu one day later every following Friday, starting Friday, February 2.

'The Conners'

(Season 6 Premiere)

Available: February 8 (Premieres February 7 on ABC) Creators: Dave Caplan, Bruce Helford, and Bruce Rasmussen Starring: John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Alicia Goranson, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, and Jayden Rey

The Conners leads a packed line-up of ABC sitcoms with its sixth (potentially final) season. While the Roseanne sequel series' inception may have been tied to controversy, with the show being created in the wake of the show's controversial star being fired by ABC, The Conners have persevered as its own thing by prominently featuring the many other characters that make this series so unique. If this is the last time we'll see the Conners, hopefully, they'll go out on a much happier note than Roseanne did.

The Conners Season 6 premieres on Wednesday, February 7, with new episodes premiering every following Wednesday. The episodes will be available to stream on Hulu one day later every following Thursday, starting Thursday, February 8.

'Not Dead Yet'

(Season 2 Premiere)

Available: February 8 (Premieres February 7 on ABC) Starring: Gina Rodriguez, Hannah Simone, Lauren Ash, Rick Glassman, Josh Banday, and Angela Elayne Gibbs

Right after The Conners Season 6 premieres, we'll also see the return of a more recent ABC sitcom, Not Dead Yet. When savvy and confident journalist Nell Serrano (Gina Rodriguez) moves to a new outlet, she's dismayed to learn that she's been placed in the obituaries department, which is literally and figuratively a dead end for her profession. Her job suddenly gets a lot more exciting when the subjects of her obituaries begin speaking to her, seemingly confirming that Nell has the ability to communicate with the dead.

Not Dead Yet Season 2 premieres on Wednesday, February 7, with new episodes premiering every following Wednesday. The episodes will be available to stream on Hulu one day later every following Thursday, starting Thursday, February 8.

'Abbott Elementary'

(Season 3 Premiere)

Available: February 8 (Premieres February 7 on ABC) Creator: Quinta Brunson Starring: Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti, and William Stanford Davis

The proud winner of four Primetime Emmy Awards, Abbott Elementary is one of the best and brightest comedies on television right now. Taking the mockumentary sitcom style popularized by The Office and applying it to a financially struggling public school, Abbott Elementary isn't just hilarious; it's also genuinely heartfelt and wholesome. The series sees energetic and enthusiastic teachers from the titular elementary school go through trials and tribulations in order to give their students the best education they can possibly get.

Abbott Elementary Season 3 premieres on Wednesday, February 7, with new episodes premiering every following Wednesday. The episodes will be available to stream on Hulu one day later every following Thursday, starting Thursday, February 8.

'Life & Beth'

(Complete Season 2)

Available: February 16 Creator: Amy Schumer Starring: Amy Schumer, Michael Rapaport, Yamaneika Saunders, Violet Young, and Michael Cera

Keeping the momentum going with returning comedy shows, Amy Schumer's Life & Beth will be returning for a second season. Easily one of Schumer's most personal projects to date, and one that balances both comedy and drama quite well, Life & Beth sees its titular character go through the motions of adulthood. While doing this, Beth can't help but reminisce on her earlier days, and doing so may just give her a completely different outlook on life.

The complete second season of Life & Beth will be available to stream on Hulu starting Friday, February 16.

'The Good Doctor'

(Final Season Premiere)

Available: February 21 (Premieres February 20 on ABC) Creator: David Shore Starring: Freddie Highmore, Richard Schiff, Hill Harper, Christina Chang, Paige Spara, Fiona Gubelmann, and Will Yun Lee

Though the show has been has become somewhat notorious thanks to the infamous "I am a Surgeon" scene, The Good Doctor is still an immensely popular series. It's also one that will be officially concluding with its seventh and final season. For several years now, audiences have seen Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) overcome adversity both in and outside the workplace due to his autism, proving once and for all that he is one of the top surgeons in his field.

The Good Doctor Season 7 premieres on ABC on Tuesday, February 20, with new episodes premiering every following Tuesday. The episodes will be available to stream on Hulu one day later every following Wednesday, starting Wednesday, February 21.

'Shogun'

(Limited Series Premiere)

Available: February 28 (Premieres February 27 on FX) Starring: Anna Sawai, Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis, Tadanobu Asano, Yûki Kedôin, Eusin Lee, and Tommy Bastow

Last but not least, the prestigious FX will be releasing its all-new series, Shogun - a historical epic set in Feudal Japan. Based on the acclaimed novel by James Clavell and a remake of the 1980 miniseries, Shogun aims to breathe new life into this classic story with an incredible sense of spectacle and scale. The ensemble cast of Shogun is led by the legendary Hiroyuki Sanada, who recently appeared in Bullet Train and John Wick: Chapter 4.

Shogun premieres on FX on Tuesday, February 27, with new episodes premiering every following Tuesday. The episodes will be available to stream on Hulu one day later every following Wednesday, starting Wednesday, February 28.