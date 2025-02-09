February not only marks a new month in 2025 but also a new slate of shows being added to Hulu's catalog. January saw quite a few notable seasons and full series being added to the streaming platform, including the likes of Marvel's Echo series and season 28 of The Bachelor, expanding an already extensive catalog of shows for every type of TV fan out there, and this month is no different. While there aren't quite as many heavy hitters as there have been in the past few months, there are still plenty of series coming to Hulu that are worth your time. Here are the 7 best new shows coming to Hulu in February 2025.

'New York Undercover' Seasons 1-4

Image via Fox

Creator: Kevin Arkadie, Dick Wolf Cast: Malik Yoba, Michael DeLorenzo, Patti D'Arbanville

Crime procedural TV series are a dime a dozen in the modern age, but New York Undercover was one of the first to establish the blueprint which many series in the genre would copy going forward. Co-created by Dick Wolf, the series takes place in the same fictional universe as the popular show Law & Order, as well as Chicago, FBI, and Homicide: Life on the Street, also created by Wolf. The series took an episodic approach, following a new storyline in each episode while also containing subplots that explored the lives of the detectives solving the show's various cases. This is fairly standard by today's standards, but the formula is at its most effective here, making the series a thrilling watch all these years later.

Hulu is adding all four seasons of the hit crime procedural on February 3, 2025.

'Biography: WWE Legends' Season 4

Paul Heyman

WWE fans are eating good lately, between WWE's Royal Rumble 2025, the recent reveal of WWE 2K25, and now the fourth season of Paul Heyman's Biography: WWE Legends docuseries dropping on Hulu. This series features a slew of terrific documentaries centered on some of the biggest names in WWE history, including but not limited to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, and The Undertaker. Season 4 looks to be yet another great lineup, highlighting more recent legends in the industry, such as the Original Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, and The Miz, as well as plenty of past icons like Eddie Guerrero. With many episodes being feature-length, there is plenty for wrestling fans to chew on here, and every WWE superfan should check out this incredible docuseries if they have yet to do so.

Biography: WWE Legends Release Date April 18, 2021

'How Disney Built America'

Sharon Scott, Steve Ascher, Matthew Pearl, Kristy Sabat, Andy Seestedt

Walt Disney is easily one of the biggest names in the history of entertainment, and this excellent docuseries chronicles the face (and name) of the Disney brand from his days as a struggling animator to the head of one of the biggest entertainment conglomerates in the world. How Disney Built America takes an in-depth look at Walt Disney's life and creative process, from the troubled production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to the creation of the world's largest theme park, Walt Disney World. A wonderful look at how the magic was made, this docuseries is a compelling and necessary watch for any Disney fan.

How Disney Built America Release Date April 28, 2024 Network History

'My Strange Addiction' Seasons 2 & 3

Image via TLC

Jason Bolicki, Chris Sergi

After being absent from Hulu for quite some time, the second and third seasons of TLC's hit series My Strange Addiction are finally making their way to the streaming service. The popular reality series focuses on telling the stories of various individuals who have obsessive behaviors and tend to fixate on their rather odd addictions and how these addictions affect them and those around them. Some addictions are humorous, some are on the sadder side, and some are just flat-out wild. Even for those who may not be the biggest fans of TLC's reality series, it's hard not to be compelled by these unique individuals and their crazy stories.

My Strange Addiction Genre Reality Language English Number of Seasons 6 Debut Date December 29, 2010 Studio TLC

'The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer'

Image via Hulu

Yet another docuseries for true-crime enthusiasts, ABC New Studios' The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer follows Jeff Jellison, who uses new DNA technology to launch a new investigation into the Fox Hollow Murders, decades after several thousand bones were uncovered in the woods behind Fox Hollow Farms. The docuseries will be a compelling watch for those who want more information on this infamous, hopefully presenting new evidence in the case that will better help us understand what happened behind Fox Hollow Farms all those years ago. The series makes its debut on February 18.

'Pawn Stars Do America' Season 2

Rick Harrison, Corey Harrison, Austin 'Chumlee' Russell

The Pawn Stars crew hit the road in this companion series to the hugely popular series, Pawn Stars. Pawn Stars Do America follows the crew as they traverse the United States' most exciting locations in search of historical objects and interesting collectibles. For fans of the original Pawn Stars series, this is more of what you love, with plenty of fun new finds and exciting landmarks to discover with Rick, Corey, and Chumlee. It's good fun, and a welcome addition to the ever-expanding Pawn Stars franchise.