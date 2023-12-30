As 2023 draws to a close, 2024 is already getting off to a strong start with a wide selection of new shows. Even though Hulu is set to merge with Disney+ in as soon as a few months, Hulu is still releasing plenty of new content across FX, ABC, and its own in-house productions. For January, subscribers can expect to see the conclusion of two hit shows, the return of one of the longest-running reality competitions ever, a first-of-its-kind Marvel Cinematic Universe show, and much more.

To find out what you get to look forward to this January, here are just seven of the best shows coming to Hulu in January 2024.

'Fargo' Season 5 (Episodes 8-10)

Available: January 3 (Episode 8), January 10 (Episode 9), and January 17 (Episode 10) Creator: Noah Hawley Starring: Juno Temple, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris, Richa Moorjani, Sam Spruell, Dave Foley, Jon Hamm, and Lukas Gage

Noah Hawley beloved follow-up series to the Oscar-winning feature film, the darkly comedic world of Fargo returned last November with Fargo Season 5. Keeping with the show's anthology tradition of telling a new story with new characters every season, Fargo Season 5 began with the story of Dorothy 'Dot' Lyon (Juno Temple), who was living the life of a typical homemaker until those involved with her shadowy past life come seeking her out. This series of events has since put the quiet suburban lifestyle she once enjoyed at complete and total risk, especially when the local police forces get involved.

One of the remaining three episodes of Fargo Season 5 will be airing live on FX every Tuesday starting January 2nd. Each episode will then be available to stream on Hulu one day later, every Wednesday, beginning January 3rd.

'The Great North' (Season 4 Premiere)

Available: January 8th (Premieres January 7th on Fox) Creators: Minty Lewis, Wendy Molyneux, and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin Starring: Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Will Forte, Dulcé Sloan, Paul Rust, Aparna Nancherla, and Megan Mullally

From the folks that brought you Bob's Burgers, The Great North will be entering its fourth season, appropriately, right in the middle of winter. Similar to Bob's Burgers, The Great North is also a story of family, with single dad Beef Tobin (Nick Offerman) trying to raise his family in the wilds of Alaska. In addition to Offerman, The Great North features a star-studded cast, including Jenny Slate, Will Forte, and Nick Offerman's real-life wife and Parks and Recreation co-star, Megan Mullally.

The premiere episode of The Great North Season 4 will premiere on Fox on Sunday, January 7th, with new episodes premiering every following Sunday. The episodes will be available to stream on Hulu one day later every following Monday, starting Monday, January 8th.

'Echo' (Complete Season 1)

Available: January 10 Starring: Alaqua Cox, Zahn McClarnon, Vincent D'Onofrio, Charlie Cox, Devery Jacobs, Dannie McCallum, Alejandre Jaime, Tantoo Cardinal, and Graham Greene.

A spin-off of the MCU holiday series Hawkeye, Echo represents a series of many firsts for Disney, Hulu, and Marvel Studios. It's the first Marvel Studios series to be rated TV-MA, it's the first time an MCU show will be available to stream in its entirety on the day of release, and it's the first time that a Marvel show will be premiering simultaneously on Disney+ and Hulu. Echo will follow the vigilante journey of Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), who has now forsaken her roots in organized crime to become a street-level superhero. Echo will also see the return of Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin and Charlie Cox as Daredevil ahead of their return in Daredevil: Born Again.

All five episodes of Echo Season 1 will be available to stream on Hulu starting Wednesday, January 10th.

'Death and Other Details' (Two-Episode Series Premiere)

Available: January 16 Starring: Mandy Patinkin, Rahul Kohli, Linda Emond, Violett Beane, Lauren Patten, Angela Zhou, Christian Svensson, Pardis Saremi, Karoline, Hugo Diego Garcia, Annie Q. Riegel, and Sincere Wilbert

Hulu has your next murder-mystery obsession ready to go with Death and Other Details. Starring Mandy Patinkin as renowned detective Rufus Cotesworth, the sleuth hopes to uncover the mystery of a sailboat that's become suspicious in the Mediteranean sea. Even with the help of his young ward, Imogene (Violett Beane), this may prove a mystery that even the accomplished detective may have trouble solving.

The first two episodes of Death and Other Details Season 1 premieres on Hulu on Tuesday, January 16th.

'The Bachelor' (Season 28 Premiere)

Available: January 22 (Premieres January 21 on ABC) Creator: Mike Fleiss Starring: Jesse Palmer and Joey Graziadei

After The Golden Bachelor successfully breathed new life into one of the most prolific reality dating shows ever, The Bachelor is coming back for its 28th season. This time, things are going back to classical basics with the new bachelor looking for love being one Joey Graziadei. Jesse Palmer will be returning as host of the much-watched series.

The Bachelor Season 18 premieres live on ABC on Sunday, January 21st, with new episodes airing every following Sunday. The episodes will then come to Hulu one day later every Monday, starting on Monday, January 22nd.

'Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People' (Limited Series Premiere)

Available: January 22

Spicy food has become a major commodity all around the world, with the chili pepper being just one example. Still, it's somewhat curious that spicy food is so popular giving the many adverse effects of eating just a bit too much of it. Perhaps that will be explored in the new Hulu documentary series, Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People, which is set to examine the cultures behind spicy food and the people who enjoy it.

Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People premieres on Hulu starting Monday, January 22nd.

'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans' (Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere)

Available: January 31 (Premieres January 30 on FX) Creators: Jaffe Cohen, Ryan Murphy, Michael Zam, and Jon Robin Baitz Starring: Tom Hollander, Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Calista Flockhart, Demi Moore, Molly Ringwald, Treat Williams, Joe Mantello, and Russell Tovey

Ryan Murphy's Emmy-winning anthology series finally returns this January with Feud: Capote vs. The Swans. This time, the series will explore the rivalry between legendary writer Truman Capote (Tom Hollander) and the collection of wealthy women he dubbed "The Swans". While he was once close friends with these various women, he would ultimately publish a piece that would not only damage his own career, but alter the lives of his many subjects.

The first two episodes of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans premiere live on FX on Tuesday, January 30th, with new episodes airing every following Tuesday. The episodes will then come to Hulu one day later every Wednesday, starting on Wednesday, January 31st.

