Hulu is cooking up some exciting things for June 2024, and we mean that somewhat literally. June 2024 marks the return of a hugely beloved and critically acclaimed drama series from FX, but that's only scratching the surface of what subscribers can expect to see this month. Also in the mix, this season is a risqué basketball biopic series, the third season of a hit Canadian comedy, a long-running dating competition show, and much more.

To find out what you can expect to see from Hulu as the summer television season begins to ramp up, here are seven of the best shows coming to Hulu in June 2024.

'Clipped' (2024)

Two Episode Limited Series Premiere

Image via FX

Available: June 4 Creator: Gina Welch Starring: Laurence Fishburne, Ed O'Neil, Jacki Weaver, Cleopatra Coleman, Kelly AuCoin, Jock McKissic, Sheldon Bailey, Austin Scott, Charlie McElveen, Petri Hawkins Byrd, Mike Miller, Logan Carter, Jourdan Sweeney, Clifton Davis, Jack Topalian, and Corbin Bernsen

The scandal involving the disgraced former owner of the Los Angeles Clippers is being told in an all-new dramatization titled clip. The Clippers were on the verge of a new dynasty in the mid-2010s, with notable all-star players like Blake Griffin (Austin Scott) and a legendary head coach in Doc Rivers (Laurence Fishburne). However, this new potential for a golden era all began to crumble due to the controversial behavior of the team's owner, Donald Sterling (Ed O'Neill). Not only was Sterling engaging in an affair with his ambitious assistant V. Stiviano (Cleopatra Coleman), but he also had the whole team and staff of the Clippers turn on him when some racist remarks the owner made were released online.

The first two episodes of Clipped will premiere on Hulu on Tuesday, June 4, with new episodes set to air every following Tuesday.

Watch on Hulu

'Erased: WWII Heroes of Color' (2024-)

Complete Docuseries

Image via Apple TV+

Available: June 4 Narrated by: Idris Elba

Idris Elba invites you to explore the overlooked heroes of World War II with the new series, Erased: WWII Heroes of Color. Even while the world was on the verge of tearing itself to shreds with the Second World War, racism and discrimination were still rampant throughout various parts of the world. Despite this, remarkable individuals from all around the globe didn't let that stop them from serving their country and putting their lives on the line to oppose tyranny and oppression.

The complete docuseries of Erased: WWII Heroes of Color will be available to stream on Hulu starting Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

Watch on Hulu

'Queenie' (2024-)

Complete Season 1

Image via Hulu

Available: June 7 Starring: Dionne Brown, Samuel Adewunmi, Bellah, Harrison Daniels, Tilly Keeper, Jon Pointing, Elisha Applebaum, Joseph Ollman, Laura Whitmore, Yennis Cheung, Tom Forbes, Mim Shaikh, Ryan Spong, and Edward Harrison

An all-new original series coming to Hulu, Queenie centers around Queenie Jenkins (Dionne Brown) - a Jamaican British woman who is trying to make a life for herself in South London. Based on the novel by Candice Carty-Williams, the new drama series plainly showcases Queenie's struggles in her country of residence. It's an unusual journey fraught with heartache and unfortunate events, but they're ones that Queenie is more than willing to persevere over.

The complete first season of Queenie will be available to stream on Hulu starting Friday, June 7, 2024.

Watch on Hulu

'Becoming Karl Lagerfeld' (2024)

Complete Limited Series

Image via Disney+

Available: June 7 Creators: Raphaëlle Bacqué, Jennifer Have, and Isaure Pisani-Ferry Starring: Daniel Brühl, Daniel Agnès Jaoui, Théodore Pellerin, Alex Lutz, Julia Faure, Jeanne Damas, Arnaud Valois, Théodora Breux, and Geoffrey Carlassare

Another biopic from Hulu that hails from France, Becoming Karl Lagerfeld, does exactly what the title implies - telling the story of fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld (Daniel Brühl). Lagerfeld quickly rose through the ranks of 1970s fashion, rapidly becoming one of the most recognizable and beloved designers in Paris. During that time, Lagerfeld would also take on new rivals and have various love affairs that would continue to change his life and career dramatically.

The complete limited series of Becoming Karl Lagerfeld will be available to stream on Hulu starting Friday, June 7.

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld (2024) A captivating series that chronicles the rise of Karl Lagerfeld, from his formative years as an aspiring designer to becoming one of the most influential figures in fashion. The narrative captures his initial struggles and breakthroughs, leading to his pivotal roles at prestigious fashion houses like Chanel and Fendi. As Lagerfeld's unique vision and style reshape the industry, the series also explores his personal life, including his relationships, challenges, and the iconic persona he crafted. Release Date June 7, 2024 Cast Daniel Brühl , Agnès Jaoui , Théodore Pellerin , Alex Lutz , Julia Faure , Jeanne Damas , Arnaud Valois , Théodora Breux Main Genre Biography Creator(s) Raphaëlle Bacqué , Isaure Pisani-Ferry , Jennifer Have

Watch on Hulu

'Love Island U.K.' (2015-)

Season 11 Premiere

Image via ITV

Available: June 8

Britain's long-running, popular, and notorious dating competition returns with Season 11 of Love Island U.K. Once again, a large group of young individuals are thrown onto a beautiful and luxurious island, where they'll hopefully find the love of their life on a unique adventure. It's also bound to be an adventure filled with heartbreak and drama, as it's inevitable that not everyone on Love Island will achieve their happy ending.

Season 11 of Love Island U.K. premieres on Saturday, June 8, on Hulu.

Love Island Single hopefuls looking for love complete tasks, couple off and get voted out week by week. Packed full of drama. Release Date July 19, 2019 Cast Matthew Hoffman , Iain Stirling Main Genre Reality Seasons 2

Watch on Hulu

'Shoresy' (2022-)

Complete Season 3

Image via Hulu

Available: June 21, 2024 Creator: Jared Keeso Starring: Jared Keeso, Ryan McDonell, Tasya Teles, Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat, Lair Lamora, and Keilani Elizabeth Rose

Letterkenny may no longer be on the air, but the series lives on with the hysterical hockey spin-off, Shoresy, which will now be entering its third season. Once again created by and starring Jared Keeso, the series follows the often obscured character of Shoresy - an extremely cocky hockey player who is determined to become the best there is in the sport. He's certainly the competitive type, but Shoresy is still determined to prove himself as the best of the best with a hockey stick.

The complete third season of Shoresy will be available to stream on Hulu on Friday, June 21.

Shoresy

Shoresy sees the foul-mouthed, chirp-serving, mother-loving, fan-favorite character, Shoresy, join a senior AAA hockey team in Sudbury on a quest to never lose again. Creator Jared Keeso Cast Tasya Teles , Jared Keeso , Ryan McDonell , Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3

Watch on Hulu

'The Bear' (2022-)

Complete Season 3

Close

Available: June 27 Creator: Christopher Storer Starring: Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Liza Colón-Zayas, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, Matty Matheson, Edwin Lee Gibson, Corey Hendrix, Richard Esteras, Jose M. Cervantes, and Oliver Platt

Last but certainly not least, the ten-time Emmy Award-winning series The Bear is returning for its highly anticipated third season. In what could almost be described as a more stressful Ted Lasso, in the sense that it's a TV-MA series with a lot of heart and wholesome moments, The Bear follows a grieving professional chef named Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) as he tries to turn his late brother's deli into a five-star restaurant. Season 2 ended with a lot of highs and a lot of lows, and Carmy is going to have to do a lot of work to regain the trust of his friends and families following the season's events.

The third season of The Bear will be available to stream on Hulu starting Thursday, June 27.

The Bear A young chef from the fine dining world returns to Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop. Release Date June 23, 2023 Creator Christopher Storer Cast Jeremy Allen White , Ayo Edebiri , Ebon Moss-Bachrach , Liza Colón-Zayas , Abby Elliott Main Genre Drama Seasons 3

Watch on Hulu