New titles from ABC, Fox, and more are contributing to Hulu's lineup this March. They are continuing the streaming platform's trend of a quality list of diverse content every single month. For March, Hulu subscribers can expect to see the return of a critically acclaimed superhero show, a smash hit reality singing competition, a long-running medical drama, and more.

To see what Hulu has to offer for March 2024, read below for just seven rock-solid recommendations.

'Extraordinary'

(Complete Season 2)

Image via Hulu

Available: March 6 Creator: Emma Moran Starring: Máiréad Tyers, Sofia Oxenham, Bilal Hasna, Luke Rollason, Shaun Mason, Darcey Porter-Cassidy, and Siobhán McSweeney

One of the sleeper hit shows of 2023, Extraordinary offers a grounded and fun look at superheroes. Set in Ireland, the series follows a young woman named Jen (Máiréad Tyers), who is an outcast in the unique world of Extraordinary as she is one of the few people in her community to not have superpowers. Jen didn't get her powers yet in Season 1, but she's going to continue her journey of superpowered self-discovery in Season 2 with the help of her dedicated friends and family.

The complete second season of Extraordinary will be available to stream on Hulu starting Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

Extraordinary 6 10 Welcome to a world where everyone over the age of 18 develops a superpower. Everyone except for 25-year-old Jen, who feels like she’s being left behind. Luckily, Jen’s flatmates – Carrie, Kash, and a mysterious stray – keep her from falling into a well of self-pity. Adrift in a big, confusing world, and armed with nothing but a bit of hope and a lot of desperation, Jen begins her journey to find her maybe-superpower. But in doing so, she might discover the joy of being just kind of ok. Release Date January 25, 2023 Cast Máiréad Tyers , Sofia Oxenham , Bilal Hasna , Luke Rollason Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2

Watch on Hulu

'The Masked Singer'

(Season 11 Premiere)

Image via Fox

Available: March 7 (Premieres March 6 on Fox) Host Nick Cannon Starring: Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger

Fox's smash hit spin on singing competitions returns with The Masked Singer Season 11. First released in 2019 and already having 10 seasons under its belt, the upcoming season will once again be hosted by Nick Cannon and will again include Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger as the show's panelists. The panelists will also again be trying to guess which masked celebrity is singing on stage, eliminating one of the contestants every week.

The Masked Singer Season 11 premieres on Wednesday, March 6, with new episodes premiering every following Wednesday. The episodes will be available to stream on Hulu one day later every following Thursday, starting Thursday, March 7.

The Masked Singer Release Date 2019-00-00 Cast Nick Cannon , Jenny McCarthy , Nicole Scherzinger , Ken Jeong Main Genre Game Show Seasons 10 Network FOX

Watch on Hulu

'Grey's Anatomy'

(Season 20 Premiere)

Image via ABC

Available: March 15 (Available March 14 on ABC) Creator: Shonda Rhimes Starring: Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Jake Borelli, Alexis Floyd, Midori Francis, Daniel Steven Gonzalez, Dustin Ingram, Adelaide Kane, Kim Raver, and Niko Terho

One of ABC's longest-running dramas, the chaotic medical world of Grey's Anatomy returns to Hulu this month. Every week for almost twenty years now, Shonda Rhimes' smash hit series has explored the lives and careers of several experienced doctors. Not only are they constantly solving medical enigmas, but they also have to manage their life-saving medical work with their chaotic personal lives.

Grey's Anatomy Season 20 premieres on Thursday, March 14, with new episodes premiering every following Thursday. The episodes will be available to stream on Hulu one day later every following Friday, starting Friday, March 15.

Grey's Anatomy A drama centered on the personal and professional lives of five surgical interns and their supervisors. Release Date March 27, 2005 Cast Ellen Pompeo , James Pickens Jr. , Chandra Wilson , Justin Chambers , Kevin McKidd , Jesse Williams , Patrick Dempsey Main Genre Drama Seasons 20

Watch on Hulu

'9-1-1'

(Season 7 Premiere)

Close

Available: March 15 (Available March 14 on ABC) Creators: Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear, and Ryan Murphy Starring: Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Ryan Guzman, and Gavin McHugh

Another beloved ABC drama, 9-1-1, will return to television the same day Grey's Anatomy returns. Where Grey's Anatomy explores the sensitive and delicate world of the medical profession, 9-1-1 dives deep into the life-or-death world of first responders, including paramedics, firefighters, and the police. The show covers a wide range of topics but typically covers the daily duties of Officer Athena Grant (Angela Bassett).

9-1-1 Season 7 premieres on Thursday, March 14, with new episodes premiering every following Thursday. The episodes will be available to stream on Hulu one day later every following Friday, starting Friday, March 15.

Watch on Hulu

'Davey & Jonesie's Locker'

(Complete Season 1)

Image via Hulu

Available: March 22 Starring: Veronika Slowikowska, Jaelynn Thora Brooks, Dan Berne, Evany Rosen, Emily Biggford, Parker Lauzon, Erika Swayze, Kevin Osea, Sydney Topliffe, and Nikko Angelo Hinayo

An all-new original series joining the Hulu line-up this month isDavey & Jonesie's Locker, which offers a new spin on the prevalent multiverse storyline. Here, two high school friends, Davey (Veronika Slowikowska and Jonesie (Jaelynn Thora Brooks), discover something remarkable - their locker appears to be a portal into the multiverse. This discovery has endless possibilities for true friends while also giving each of them a multiverse's worth of problems.

The complete first season of Davey & Jonesie's Locker will be available to stream on Hulu starting Friday, March 22.

'We Were the Lucky Ones'

(Complete Season 1)

Image via Hulu

Available: March 28 Starring: Joey King, Logan Lerman, Sam Woolf, Marina Bye, Ido Samuel, Gabriela Calun, and Robert Dölle

Joey King and Logan Lerman co-star in We Were the Lucky Ones, which explores one of the most unspeakable tragedies the world has ever seen. Based on the best-selling novel, We Were the Lucky Ones tells the true story of how a persecuted Jewish family comes up with a plan to escape Nazi persecution during World War II. Escaping a horrific regime like that is already difficult enough, but reuniting after such a tragedy may be just as challenging for this innocent family.

The complete first season of We Were the Lucky Ones will be available to stream on Hulu starting Thursday, March 28.

We Were the Lucky Ones A Jewish family is determined to survive and reunite after being separated in World War II. Release Date March 28, 2024 Cast Ido Samuel , Marina Bye , Gabriela Calun , Robert Dölle Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

Watch on Hulu

'Fright Krewe'

(Complete Season 2)

Image via DreamWorks Animation

Available: February 29 Creators: Eli Roth and James Frey Starring: Tim Johnson Jr., Sydney Mikayla, Terrence Little Gardenhigh, Grace Lu, Chester Rushing, and Chris Jai Alex

Lastly, Hulu's animated family series Fright Krewe will be returning for Season 2. Co-created byEli Roth, the filmmaker behind Thanksgiving and the upcoming Borderlands movie, Fright Krewe is geared toward a much younger audience while still injecting subtle forms of family-friendly scares. Here, a group of teens joins forces to protect their hometown of New Orleans from supernatural forces that wish it harm.

The complete second season of Fright Krewe is available to stream on Hulu starting Friday, February 29.

Fright Krewe Release Date October 2, 2023 Cast Tim Johnson Jr. , Sydney Mikayla , Terrence Little Gardenhigh , Grace Lu , Chester Rushing Main Genre Animation Seasons 2 Writers Eli Roth , James Frey Streaming Service(s) Peacock , Hulu

Watch on Hulu