Summer is nearly upon us, and Hulu has several new shows to help keep you cool from the impending hot weather. Now available to stream and watch through Disney+, Hulu is still pumping out plenty of exciting content every month. For May, Hulu subscribers can expect to see a promising new murder mystery period piece, the return of a beloved sports documentary series, a hit show from some of reality television's biggest names, and so much more.

Whether you choose to stream this content straight from Hulu or from the platform's new home on Disney+, there's a little something for everyone to enjoy this month. To find out about just some of the exciting new programs you can expect to see from the subscription service for this month, here are seven of the best new shows coming to Hulu for May 2024.

'Shardlake' (2024-)

Complete Season 1

Image via Hulu

Available: May 1 Starring: Sean Bean, Arthur Hughes, Jack Barack, Paul Kaye, David Pearse, Babou Ceesay, and Joe Barber

First up is a new historical drama based on a beloved book series with a murder mystery twist with Shardlake. Starring Game of Thrones' Ned Stark himself, Sean Bean, the series takes place shortly during the reign of the Tudors in 16th century England. In the town of Scarnsea, a mysterious murder has taken place that has baffled the local community. Thus, the King's right hand, Thomas Cromwell (Sean Bean), enlists the services of Matthew Shardlake (Arthur Hughes) and Jack Barack (Anthony Boyle) to find the culprit behind this grizzly murder and bring them to justice.

The complete first season of Shardlake will be available to stream on Hulu on Wednesday, May 1.

Watch on Hulu

'Welcome to Wrexham' (2022-)

Season 3 Premiere

Close

Available: May 3 (Premieres May 2 on FX) Starring: Wrexham A.F.C., Ryan Reynolds, and Rob McElhenney

The soccer world openly mocked It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney and Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds purchased the football club known as A.F.C. Wrexham. The team had been struggling for quite some time before the two Hollywood stars got involved, and the journey to becoming a recognized soccer team again would prove to be a long one. Still, Welcome to Wrexham showcases how everyone involved with this soccer club defied all the odds to become one of the most wholesome and engaging underdog stories in sports history.

Welcome to Wrexham Season 3 premieres on Thursday, May 2, on FX, before becoming available to stream on Hulu one day later, on Friday, May 3. New episodes will premiere every following Thursday on FX and every following Friday on Hulu.

Welcome to Wrexham Welcome to Wrexham is a documentary sports series created for FX/Hulu, led by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny. Reynolds and McElhenny partner together to purchase Wrexham's football club, one of the oldest ones in the league, and hope to turn them into champions. However, these two actors have little experience in football or working with one another, so they'll have to learn to work together and navigate the world's most popular sport to have a chance at turning the team around. Release Date August 24, 2022 Cast Ryan Reynolds , Rob McElhenney Main Genre Documentary Seasons 3

Watch on Hulu

'Black Twitter: A People's History' (2024-)

Complete Docuseries

Image via Hulu

Available: May 9 Director: Prentice Penny Starring: Prentice Penny, Rembert Browne, Jason Parham, Amanda Seals, W. Kamau Bell, Van Lathan, Sam Jay, and Kid Fury

Most on social media have probably heard of the term "Black Twitter", and it's a phenomenon that's set to be explored in Black Twitter: A People's History. Directed by Insecure showrunner Prentice Penny, the new docuseries is about more than memes sent over Twitter. It's a story of how a community on the internet united and grew to become a genuinely influential part of culture in America.

The complete docuseries of Black Twitter: A People's History will be available to stream on Hulu on Thursday, May 9.

Watch on Hulu

'The Killing Kind' (2023-)

Complete Season 1

Image via Sony

Available: May 14 Starring: Ingrid Lewis, John Webster, Elliot Barnes-Worrell, Olivia D'Lima, Nicholas Rowe, Sophie Stanton, Kerr Logan, Sara Powell, and Rob Jarvis

The Killing Kind initially debuted in 2023 in the UK and Ireland via Paramount+. Now, for its domestic release, the thriller-mystery series will be making its home on Hulu. A deep look into the legal system of the UK, the series centers upon a barrister representing an individual accused of heinous stalking charges. She defends him for quite some time, only to discover that her client may not be as innocent as he seems.

The complete first season of The Killing Kind will be available to stream on Hulu on Tuesday, May 14.

'Uncle Samsik' (2024-)

Complete Season 1

Image via Hulu

Available: May 15 Starring: Song Kang-ho, Tyu Tae-ho, Byun Yo-han, Jin Ki-Joo, Sea Hyun-woo, Kim Min-jae, Oh Gwang-Rok, and Oh Seung-hoon

Song Kang-ho became a world-renowned star after starring in the Academy Award-winning and record-shattering Parasite. Now, the acclaimed actor is back for an all-new Korean drama, Uncle Samsik. Set in the backdrop of the 1960s, Uncle Samsik tells the tale of two men, who consistently and carefully walk the line between friendship and rivalry.

The complete first season of Uncle Samsik will be available to stream on Hulu on Wednesday, May 15.

'The Kardashians' (2022-)

Season 5 Premiere

Image via E!

Available: May 23rd Starring: Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner

Even after the conclusion of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the contentious family returns for the fifth season of The Kardashians. Once again, reality television fans can take a look into the lives of Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian, as well as Kris and Kendall Jenner. Their affluent lifestyles may appear picture-perfect, but that still doesn't stop the family's various members from getting consistently involved with plenty of drama and strife.

The Kardashians Season 5 premieres on Thursday, May 23, with new episodes set to premiere every following Thursday.

The Kardashians Follow the Kardashian family as they celebrate new ventures and navigate through their new normal: motherhood, relationships, and career goals. Release Date October 14, 2007 Cast Khloe Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Kris Jenner Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 5

Watch on Hulu

'Masterchef USA' (2010-)

Season 14 Premiere

Image via 20th Century Fox

Available: May 30 (Premieres May 29 on Fox) Creators: Adeline Ramage Rooney, Ben Adler, and Robin Ashbrook Starring: Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich, and Aarón Sánchez

One of the world's longest-running and most beloved cooking competitions returns with a new season of Masterchef USA. Here, another batch of hand-selected amateur cooks across the country compete for the coveted title of "Masterchef". In order to accomplish this goal, the cooks will need to impress an experienced and intimidating panel of judges, including restaurateur Joe Bastianich, legendary chef Aarón Sánchez, and massively popular television personality Gordon Ramsay.

Masterchef USA Season 14 premieres on Wednesday, May 29, on Fox before becoming available to stream on Hulu one day later, on Thursday, May 30. New episodes will premiere every following Wednesday on Fox and every following Thursday on Hulu.

MasterChef Release Date 2010-00-00 Creator Franc Roddam Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 22

Watch on Hulu