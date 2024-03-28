Considering how Netflix has been on a roll since the beginning of 2024, it’s no surprise that the coming month will see the streamer’s library stacked with a host of new shows and series. This April, the streaming giant is once again launching two long-awaited, high-profile series, while also bringing back some fan favorites with the brand-new seasons. With nearly 25 new shows across various genres and languages being released, Netflix’s April roster looks quite exhaustive. That’s why, like every month, we take our best picks from the upcoming releases this April as well, including local and international shows. And as always, this list has something for everyone and every mood. So, without further ado, let’s jump into the seven best new shows coming to Netflix this April and when they arrive on the streaming platform.

'Ripley'

Available: April 4 Created by: Steven Zallian Cast: Andrew Scott, Johnny Flynn, Dakota Fanning, Eliot Sumner, Maurizio Lombardi, and John Malkovich Episodes: 8

In 1999, Anthony Minghella made a film adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s The Talented Mr. Ripley starring Matt Damon as the titular conman and Jude Law as his target. Now, 25 years later, Steven Zaillian, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of Schindler’s List, brings the bestselling novel back to life in the upcoming Ripley, with Andrew Scott (Sherlock) as the titular antagonist. Based on the first book from Highsmith’s Ripliad series, the Netflix original series is a poised, sophisticated take on the story. The official synopsis from Netflix reads:

“Ripley, a grifter scraping by in early ’60s New York. He’s hired by a wealthy industrialist to travel to Italy to try to convince the man’s dilettante son, Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn), to return home. Accepting the job is Tom’s first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud, and murder.”

The psychological thriller marks the first major release of April for Netflix and from its trailers, first-look images, and promos, Ripley promises a stylish, sleek, and captivating story of love, lust, and deceit. And if you are a fan of classics, then you are surely going to love the art and cinematography in this series, filmed completely in black and white. John Malkovich and Bokeem Woodbine also star in various supporting roles.

'Parasyte: The Grey' (Season 1)

Available: April 5 Created by: Yeon Sang-ho Cast: Jeon So-nee, Koo Kyo-hwan, Lee Jung-hyun, Kwon Hae-hyo Episodes: 6

South Korean filmmaker Yeon Sang-ho of Train to Busan fame returns to Netflix with this sci-fi horror series. Parasyte: The Grey is an adaptation of the best-selling manga, Parasyte, by Hitoshi Iwaaki, and follows “a group of mysterious parasitic creatures that fall from outer space and begin hosting humans, killing them, and creating a faction of their own.” A story of existential dread, philosophy, and sci-fi action, the original manga was a massive success with a record 25 million copies sold in over 30 regions and countries, thrilling fans with its imaginative concept and spine-chilling storytelling. With stunning visuals and nail-biting action pieces, Parastye: The Grey is all set to bring those terrifying monsters to life in immersive detail.

The horror series marks Sang-ho’s second Netflix project after 2021’s Hellbound, and also his second series as a director. Parasyte: The Grey comes hot off the heels of Netflix’s latest South Korean productions like 2023’s Gyeongseong Creature and 2024’s A Killer Paradox, thus expanding the streamer’s gamut of Korean-language originals in the horror and thriller space.

'Heartbreak High' (Season 2)

Available: April 11 Created by: Hannah Carroll Chapman Cast: Ayesha Madon, James Majoos, Chloé Hayden, Asher Yasbincek, Thomas Weatherall Episodes: 8

It’s time to return to Hartley High for a new term and an all-new season full of new mistakes, new friends, and lots of new drama. A soft reboot of the eponymous 1994 Australian series on Network Ten, Heartbreak High focuses on students and teachers of Hartley High as they navigate racial tensions in Australia, high school romances, and the complexities of adolescence in present-day Sydney. Created by Hannah Carroll Chapman (Home and Away), the series follows Amerie (Ayesha Madon), who becomes a social outcast after a map detailing the sexual exploits of some students is graffitied on the school wall, and consequently, forced to attend a new sex education course. The official synopsis for Heartbreak High Season 2 reads:

“All our heroes are back for Term Two at the “lowest ranking school in the district.” But fresh hotties, a new sports teacher, and a mystery assailant throw any hopes for a peaceful term into disarray, while the race for school captain is seeing dirty tactics run rife through Hartley High.”

Premiered in 2022, the Netflix original instantly became a hit and has been highly acclaimed for exploring pressing issues like substance abuse, mental health, discrimination, and youth crime. The first season of Heartbreak High won an International Emmy and six AACTA Awards.

'Black Sails' (Seasons 1-4)

Available: April 17 Created by: Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine Cast: Toby Stephens, Hannah New, Luke Arnold, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Tom Hopper Episodes: 38 (4 Seasons)

Seven years since its finale in 2017, Starz’s Black Sails is getting a new home on Netflix this April. The historical adventure series explores the history of pirates during the Golden Age of piracy and is a dramatic retelling of the legends of Long John Silver and Captain Flint. The series hails from Jonathan E. Steinberg of Jericho and The Old Man fame, and Robert Levine, with Michael Bay, Brad Fuller, and Andrew Form as executive producers. Set in the early 18th century on New Providence Island, Black Sails is pegged as a prequel to Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island, which begins two decades from the show’s plot. The series focuses on James McGraw/Captain Flint (Toby Stephens) who leads a young crew and sets off in search of treasures, plundering and wreaking havoc on the high seas while fending off the British government. On their journeys, the crew encounters a host of interesting characters, including prominent historical figures and legends, who challenge their patience, skills, and survival. If you are drawn by the dangerous allure of seafaring swashbucklers, or love stories of pirates, then Black Sails is just the show to binge. Debuted in 2014, the series has been lauded for its stunning visuals and impeccable period detailing, winning three Emmies for its visual effects and sound editing.

'The Upshaws' (Part 5)

Available: April 18 Created by: Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda Sykes Cast: Mike Epps, Kim Fields, Diamond Lyons, Khali Spraggins, Wanda Sykes Episodes: 6

Emmy-winning stand-up comedian, actress, and writer, Wanda Sykes co-created this sitcom with Regina Y. Hicks of The L Word: Generation Q fame. The Upshaws follows the dysfunctional titular family from Indianapolis, Indiana, where the working-class couple, Bernard “Bennie” and Regina navigate daily life, relationships, and children, as they struggle to make it work without the blueprints for it. Survivor’s Remorse alum Mike Epps leads the cast as Bennie Upshaw Sr., and also serves as an executive producer, along with Sykes and Hicks, while Kim Fields of Real Housewives of Atlanta fame stars as Regina Upshaw. The Netflix original comedy also stars Sykes in the main role as Regina’s older sister, Lucretia Turner, who perpetually has a problematic relationship with Bennie, which also serves as a major arc in the plot. Since its premiere in 2021 and four seasons under its belt, The Upshaws has been well-received by fans, and appreciated for being aptly funny and relatable, despite the standard tropes and clichés of family-based sitcoms.

'Dead Boy Detectives'

Available: April 25 Created by: Steve Yockey Cast: George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri, Kassius Nelson, Briana Cuoco, Ruth Connell Episodes: 8

One of the most long-awaited and highly-anticipated series of 2024, Dead Boy Detectives, is finally making its way to the screen this April. Based on the eponymous DC Comics characters created by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner, Dead Boy Detectives is a spin-off of The Sandman, and is said to be set in the same universe. The Netflix original series hails from Steve Yockey, a producer-writer-playwright known for creating hit shows like Supernatural, Doom Patrol, and The Flight Attendant. Yockey also serves as the showrunner, along with Beth Schwartz of Arrow fame, with Riverdale’s Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, and Supernatural’s Jeremy Carver executive producing.

The eight-episode series follows the ghosts of two dead boys – Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri) and Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew), who decide to stay on Earth after death instead of entering the afterlife, to investigate crimes that involve the supernatural. After the massive success and popularity of The Sandman, we can expect the spin-off show to be equally impactful. With Gaiman and Wagner’s ingenious story and characterizations, and Yockey’s gripping on-screen narrative, Dead Boy Detectives is set up to be a refreshing and super entertaining take on teenage sleuths and adventures where they hunt down pesky ghosts and terrifying demons using their invisibility as ghosts.

'The Circle' (Season 6)

Available: April 17 Created by: Tim Harcourt Hosted by: Michelle Buteau Episodes: 13

By now, we have probably seen reality and game shows of all lengths, breadths, and formats. But The Circle is one innovative reality competition series where participants compete to be a social media influencer, in a strategic but lighthearted game format. In The Circle, participants/players must choose whether they want to be themselves or live their social media personas while chasing a whopping cash prize of $100000. The Netflix series is based on the British reality series of the same name and produced by Studio Lambert and hosted by actor-comedian Michelle Buteau (Survival of the Thickest). The official synopsis for The Circle Season 6 from Netflix reads:

“Contestants will once again compete to become the top influencer. And this time around, the players will be making a home in a brand-new apartment building. While previous seasons were filmed in a small town in Northern England, Seasons 6 is moving stateside to Atlanta, Georgia. Aside from a few twists the game you love remains the same, as the online players flirt, bond, catfish, and hashtag their way to the top of the pack to win the ultimate cash prize.”

The first four episodes of The Circle Season 6 will be released on April 17, with four new episodes releasing every Wednesday, through May 8, 2024.

