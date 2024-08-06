If July saw the end of many popular and successful titles, August will be about new beginnings with brand-new shows and fresh chapters of hit shows. From the long-awaited fourth season of Emily in Paris to Emma Myers-led murder mystery series A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, the month of August has a lot of fresh titles on the menu. At the same time, fans must say goodbye to their favorite Hargreeves family as The Umbrella Academy returns with its fourth and final season. With anime, rom-coms, and action in store, prepare for an entertaining beginning to the end of summer. Check out our top 7 new shows coming to Netflix this August and when you can watch them.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder

Available On August 1, 2024 Created By Poppy Kogan Cast Emma Myers, Zain Iqbal, Anna Maxwell Martin, Gary Beadle, Mathew Baynton Episodes 6

Get ready for a brand-new murder mystery series with A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder. The British series is based on the eponymous bestselling young adult mystery novel by Holly Jackson and is adapted for television by Poppy Cogan (Chloe) and directed by Dolly Wells. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder takes place five years after a murder-suicide of a local school girl shook the sleepy town of Little Kilton, and it follows the 17-year-old Pip Fitz-Amobi, who is not convinced that the case has been solved and begins to investigate on her own. Following her success and popularity as the teenage werewolf Enid Sinclair, in Wednesday, Emma Myers stars as the intelligent and resolute teenage sleuth, Pip, amid an ensemble cast. Set in a small town and featuring a group of high school students determined to seek the truth, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder has all the elements of classic murder mysteries featuring teenage detectives like Nancy Drew or Hardy Boys. Premiered in the UK in July 2024, the six-episode show is based on the first book in the novel series and, if renewed, might draw from the rest of the books as well.

Unstable Season 2

Available On August 1, 2024 Created By Victor Fresco, Rob Lowe, John Owen Lowe Cast Rob Lowe, John Owen Lowe, Sian Clifford, Emma Ferreira, Fred Armisen Episodes 8

Rob Lowe (9-1-1: Lone Star) is back again, in and as Unstable in the show’s all-new second season. The workplace comedy, which premiered in March 2023, was created and produced by Lowe and his son, John Owen Lowe (The Grinder), and Victor Fresco (Santa Clarita Diet). Rob and John Owen also lead the cast of Unstable as the story’s father-son protagonist duo. The series follows Ellis Dragon, the highly successful and popular entrepreneur and owner of a high-end biotech research facility, grappling with his wife’s death. When he starts spiraling, driving his company and life to ruins, his son, Jackson, comes to his rescue as his new employee and finds himself constantly being challenged by his eccentric and almost narcissistic father. A funny, entertaining, and sometimes darkly funny, Unstable takes an interesting take on the modern father-son relationship and family business dynamics. Unstable Season 2 will see more drama brewing in the Dragon family’s business and personal lives as fresh recruits at the company usher in a new vibe. Lamorne Morris (Fargo) and Iris Apatow (The Bubble) will star as the new faces of Unstable, along with Fred Armisen (Wednesday), Sian Clifford (Fleabag), Emma Ferreira (Neon), and Aaron Branch (Millenials) reprising their roles from season one.

Rising Impact Season 2

Available On August 6, 2024 Created By Hitoshi Nanba (director), Nakaba Suzuki (original manga) Cast Misaki Kuno, Yumiri Hanamori, You Taichi, Atsumi Tanezaki, Katsuyuki Konishi Episodes NA

The fourth Netflix original anime of 2024, Rising Impact, has been rising in popularity since its release in June 2024 and is now returning with an all-new second season. The exciting sports anime is based on the eponymous Shonen manga series by Nabaka Suzuki (Seven Deadly Sins) in its first anime adaptation. Rising Impact follows “Gawain Nanaumi is a third-grader with an incredible love for baseball and making the ball fly. In a chance encounter with a female professional golfer, Kiria Nishino, he learns that golf will allow him to hit a ball further than any other sport.” Rising Impact Season 2 will pick up from the season 1 finale, where Gawain and his fellow golfer, Lancelot, are headed to the UK for an ultimate test and might put the two young golfers against tough competition. Directed by Hitoshi Nanba of Golden Kamuy fame, written by Michihiro Tsuchiya (Bakuman), and character design by Kiyotaka Oshiyama (The Boy and the Heron), Rising Impact joins the ranks of successful titles in the genre like Haikyuu! and Yuri on Ice.

Umbrella Academy Season 4

Available On August 8, 2024 Created By Steve Blackman Cast Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan Episodes 6

An epic ending awaits as The Umbrella Academy returns with a fourth and final season this summer. Created by Steve Blackman and developed by Jeremy Slater, the superhero series is based on the Dark Horse Comics series of the same name written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá. The Umbrella Academy tells the story of the dysfunctional Hargreeves family, where the adopted superhero siblings reunite to solve their father’s death and save the world from an imminent apocalypse. In The Umbrella Academy Season 4, "The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal – with wildly varying degrees of success. After a major twist in the season 3 finale, the upcoming fourth and final season is said to be “packed with classic Umbrella Academy family nonsense and shenanigans that you look forward to,” as series star Emmy Raver-Lampman (Central Park) explains. All the main cast of the series will reprise their roles one last time, along with Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation), Megan Mullally (Will & Grace), and David Cross (Arrested Development) joining the fourth season.

Emily in Paris Season 4 (Part 1)

Available On August 15, 2024 Created By Darren Star Cast Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold Episodes 10

The fan-favorite American in Paris is returning to Netflix with Emily in Paris Season 4. Created by Darren Star of Sex and the City fame, Emily in Paris is a rom-com focusing on the titular 29-year-old marketing executive from Chicago who moves to Paris after a promotion and finds herself in a whole new world. In the last three seasons, Emily in Paris explores the titular protagonist’s career, friendships, and love life in the City of Light. Following a dramatic end to season 3, in Season 4, "Emily finds herself with a busy travel schedule in Season 4 of Emily in Paris. From the French Alps to the piazzas of Rome, viewers will vicariously experience amazing new locations through Emily’s eyes." With new destinations and new characters, fans can expect more drama, romance, and cultural exposure as our favorite protagonist experiences the Parisian winter and sets out on new adventures in season 4, which will be split into two parts, with the second part releasing in September 2024. Golden Globe-nominee Lily Collins (The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones) reprises her lead role of Emily Cooper, along with the rest of the main cast from the previous seasons, which includes Bruno Gouery (The White Lotus), Camille Razat, William Abadie (Homeland), and Lucien Laviscount (Scream Queens) in various supporting and recurring roles.

Kaos Season 1

Available On August 29, 2024 Created By Charlie Covell Cast Jeff Goldblum, Janet McTeer, Cliff Curtis, David Thewlis, Killian Scott Episodes 8

A celestial chaos is about to descend on us mortals as Kaos arrives this summer. Created by The End of the F***ing World creator Charlie Covell, the mythological dark comedy series is a reimagination of Greek mythology involving corruption and conspiracies of arrogant gods. Kaos follows the all-powerful Zeus, who suddenly realizes that he is aging, and “as discord reigns on Mount Olympus and almighty Zeus spirals into paranoia, three mortals are destined to reshape the future of mankind.” Jurassic Park star Jeff Goldblum helms the dysfunctional divine family as the ruthless yet charismatic Zeus, with Ozark’s Janet McTeer as his cunning wife, Hera, and Nabhaan Rizwan (Stations Eleven) as Dionysus, their rebellious son. Cliff Curtis (Fear the Walking Dead), David Thewlis (The Sandman), Debi Mazar (Power), Fady Elsayed (Class), and Killian Scott (Secret Invasion) round up the pantheon of gods, amid a diverse ensemble cast. Kaos adapts traditional Greek mythology into modern pop culture and explores themes of gender politics, power, and the life of the Greek gods in a contemporary setting. Described by Covell as “it’s kind of kinked, and it’s different,” Kaos is to be inspired by works of Chuck Forsman, the Percy Jackson series, and Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet.

Terminator Zero Season 1

Available On August 29, 2024 Created By Mattson Tomlin Cast Timothy Olyphant, Andre Holland, Sonoya Mizuno, Rosario Dawson, Ann Dowd Episodes 8

Three years since its announcement in 2021, Terminator Zero is finally landing on Netflix this August, earlier titled Terminator: The Anime Series. Set in The Terminator universe, the eight-episode sci-fi action anime series draws reference from the Arnold Schwarzenegger-led 1991 film, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, where August 29, 1997, is predicted as Judgment Day, where SkyNet becomes self-aware and seizes its human masters, leading to an decades-long war between humans and machines. Terminator Zero follows a new story and new characters in the year 1997, focusing on Malcolm Lee, a scientist in Japan developing Kokoro – an AI system that can compete with SkyNet. As Judgment Day approaches in 1997, Lee finds himself and his three children being chased by a cybernetic assassin from the year 2022 who is sent to eliminate Lee. Meanwhile, Eiko, a soldier from the year 2022 is also sent back to 1997 to protect Lee and prevent the launch of Kokoro. Created by Mattson Tomlin (Project Power) and directed by Japanese animator Masashi Kudo of Bleach fame, Terminator Zero features an impressive voice cast starring Andre Holland (Castle Rock) as Malcolm Lee, Timothy Olyphant (Justified) as The Terminator, Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka) as Kokoro, Sonoya Mizuno (Devs) as Eiko, and Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale) as the prophet.

