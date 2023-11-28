The last month of the year often marks the end of a lot of things. But what if you could begin new things before you say goodbye to 2023? Say, watching a bunch of new and refreshing shows, for instance. With the holiday season around and the festive mood taking over in most places, there is no shortage of titles to explore on Netflix. However, for a change of mood and pace, there are several new series coming to the streamer this December that are sure to keep you in the groove while you send 2023 packing. From some long-awaited shows to exciting thrillers, Netflix’s December roster seems well-stacked. But to help you choose, we have a select few; some of which will mark the end of an era, while others will usher in a new one, just like the season. Without further ado, check out our last list of this kind for 2023, which highlights the best new shows coming to Netflix this December.

'Sweet Home' (Season 2)

Release Date: December 1 | Created By: Kim Seol-jin / Studio Dragon

Cast: Song Kang, Lee Jin-wook, Lee Si-young

After a three-year hiatus, the popular South Korean series is returning with an all-new second season. Sweet Home is based on the Naver webtoon of the same name, written by Kim Carnby and illustrated by Hwang Young-chan. The webtoon ran for 140 chapters (plus a prologue) between 2017 and 2020 and was a huge hit among fans, recording over 2.1 billion views. The success of the webcomics led to the Netflix series adaptation. The series follows Cha Hyun-soo (Song Kang), a loner high school student who loses his entire family in a sudden, tragic accident. He is then forced to leave home and move into an apartment alone, where he is forced to face a new reality with grotesque and deadly monsters suddenly appearing and attacking people. With the monsters lurking outside and wiping out humanity, the people in the building get trapped inside the building, hoping to survive as long as they can. Hyun and other residents band together to fight against all odds and time to save the human race.

The second season sees the team continuing their fight while Hyun-soo seeks a vaccine. Released in December 2020, Sweet Home was a major hit in its first season. It became the “first South Korean series to enter Netflix's Top 10 in the United States” and garnered 22 million views in the first four weeks. The monster series also marks the Netflix debut for director Lee Eung-bok who has previously directed several South Korean hit series including Descendants of the Sun, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, and Mr. Sunshine. The eight-episode second season is set to arrive this December with a third season also in development.

'My Life with the Walter Boys' (Season 1)

Release Date: December 7 | Created By: Melanie Halsall

Cast: Nikki Rodriguez, Sarah Rafferty, Marc Blucas, Alisha Newton, Ashby Gentry

The Kissing Booth film series (2018-2021) was one of the first adaptations of a Wattpad novel and set a new trend for Netflix original films. And now, from the same producers comes this brand new, coming-of-age drama series. Based on Ali Novak’s novel of the same name first published on Wattpad, My Life with the Walter Boys follows the story of an orphaned teenager, Jackie Howard. After she loses her family in a freak accident, Jackie is forced to relocate to Colorado from Manhattan and move in with her guardian and their family of ten boys. The series explores Jackie’s joys and challenges as she adapts to her new life on the ranch and her new family.

My Life with the Walter Boys was created by Melanie Halsall, who had previously produced the series Shaun the Sheep and Itch. Novak and Halsall co-write the script, with Halsall also executive producing with Ed Glauser, the producer of The Kissing Booth films. Nikki Rodriguez of On My Block leads the cast as Jackie. The upcoming drama series also stars Sarah Rafferty of Suits fame, Marc Blucas (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), and Alisha Newton (Devil in Ohio).

'The Crown' (Season 6 – Part 2)

Release Date: December 14 | Created By: Peter Morgan

Cast: Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Dominic West, Olivia Williams

The time has come for Netflix’s long-running, flagship show to end its eight-year-long run with the upcoming chapter. The Crown Season 6 Part 2 will mark the end of the final season of the Netflix original series with the end of an era of the royal family. A historical epic drama The Crown follows the reign, legacy, and journey of Queen Elizabeth II beginning at her wedding in 1947 and portraying events in and around her life and rule through 2005. The first, four-episode part of the sixth season explores events between 1997 and 2005, covering Diana, Princess of Wales’s final summer, her death, and its aftermath. The six-episode, second part will see a new chapter in the life of the royals as they move into the new millennium, and cover the wedding of Prince Charles (now King Charles) and Camilla Parker Bowles.

The upcoming chapter will also see the early stages of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s romance when they meet in college, leading up to their relationship before the saga ends. The Crown Season 6 Part 1 was released on November 16, 2023, so if you are yet to catch up with the current and final season, then you can stream all four episodes right away, while you wait for the last six episodes to arrive this December. Created by BAFTA and Golden Globe winner Peter Morgan, The Crown remains a legacy of a show, earning numerous awards and accolades and a global following, including several BAFTAs, Emmies, and Golden Globes, despite also receiving criticisms.

'Gyeongseong Creature' (Season 1 – Part 1)

Release Date: December 22 | Created By: Kakao Entertainment/Studio Dragon

Cast: Park Seo-joon, Han So-hee, Soo Hyun, Kim Hae-sook, Jo Han-chul

Another upcoming Korean series on this list, Gyeongseong Creature is an all-new Netflix original horror series starring Park Seo-joon of The Marvels fame. Written by Kang Eun-kyung, and directed by Jeong Dong-yun, the 10-episode series is set in the mid-1940s in Seoul. The series is titled after the old name for the city, Gyeongseong, and tells the story of people who fight life and death at the border. Gyeongseong Creature follows a young woman and a young man in the city during the Japanese colonization of Korea, where they confront a monstrous creature born of greed, and battle against it for survival.

Releasing on Netflix this December, the horror thriller will be divided into two parts, with the first part releasing in December, followed by the second part releasing in January 2023. During its announcement in November 2022, a second season for the series was also confirmed, expanding the ever-growing Korean content library on the streaming service.

'Star Trek: Prodigy' (Season 1)

Release Date: December 25 | Created By: Kevin and Dan Hageman

Cast: Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Jason Mantzoukas, Angus Imrie, Dee Bradley Baker

In 2021, Paramount+ released this animated Star Trek series, the first solely 3D animated series of the franchise, as a part of Alex Kurtzman’s expanded Star Trek Universe. Star Trek: Prodigy comes from Kevin and Dan Hageman, a screenwriter-producer duo best known for The Lego Movie, Hotel Transylvania, and Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia. They created the series originally for Paramount+ (and also aired it on Nickelodeon) but it was canceled after the first season, with Netflix picking up its streaming rights. The animated series also marks the first Star Trek series to target a younger audience, and the tenth series in the franchise. Star Trek: Prodigy follows a group of young aliens in the 24th century who find the abandoned starship Protostar.

Per the official synopsis, “In 2383, five years after the USS Voyager returned to Earth at the end of Star Trek: Voyager, a motley crew of young aliens find an abandoned Starfleet ship, the USS Protostar, in the Tars Lamora prison colony. Taking control of the ship, they must learn to work together as they make their way from the Delta Quadrant to the Alpha Quadrant.” On its release in 2021, the animated series was a huge hit among fans and holds a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes, earning a Children's and Family Emmy Award for its production design. A brand-new second season is set to debut exclusively on Netflix in 2024. The series unfortunately doesn't have a landing page on Netflix yet, but you can use the following link to buy the first season on Amazon.

'Pokémon Concierge' (Season 1)

Release Date: December 28 | Created By: Dwarf Animation Studios

Cast: (English) Karen Fukuhara, Imani Hakim, Josh Keaton, Lori Alan

While Pokémon are known for their excitable and mischievous nature, these little magical monsters also need downtime. The upcoming Netflix original animated series is based on the classic, globally hit card and video games and forms a part of the Pokémon media franchise by The Pokémon Company. Pokémon Concierge is set on a tropical island, where the little monsters travel to the Pokémon Resort to relax and unwind. A young woman named Haru working as a concierge at the hotel tends to these guests and their specific needs. But they can be a handful, as Haru learns.

Along with her partner, Psyduck, Haru caters to her adorable guests and their Trainers while also navigating how to get along with her co-workers Alisa and Tyler. The stop-motion animated series features the voices of Karen Fukuhara (The Boys) as Haru, Imani Hakim (Mythic Quest), Josh Keaton (Arcane), and Lori Alan (SpongeBob SquarePants). The series is written by Doki Harumi, and directed by Ogawa Iku with the production handled by The Pokémon Company, Dwarf Studios, and Netflix Animation. Although a part of the franchise, Pokémon Concierge is not connected to the Pokémon movies or the Pokémon series running since 1997, which is currently in Season 26.

'Berlin' (Season 1)

Release Date: December 29 | Created By: Alex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato

Cast: Pedro Alonso, Tristán Ulloa, Michelle Jenner, Joel Sanchez, Begoña Vargas

Want to end the year on an exciting note? Berlin is finally returning to your screen to let you say goodbye to 2023 with a dash of panache. Andres “Berlin” de Fonollosa might have sacrificed his life for his friends and teammates in Money Heist Part 2, but his legacy goes far back before the events of the great heists of Spain. Berlin is an all-new Netflix original series focusing on the titular character, the Professor’s (Alvaro Morte) brother who became his second-in-command in Money Heist. A grand larcenist, jewel thief, and con artist, Berlin is the ultimate personification of love, poetry, and style, which made him popular and loved enough to have his own story told. He can also be an extremely dislikable figure when he feels like it, which just adds to the character's complexity.

The eight-episode series serves as a spin-off prequel to Money Heist and follows the events taking place years before that of the parent show, where Berlin and his gang gather in Paris to plan the most ambitious heist of his life so far. The official synopsis reads, “During Berlin’s golden age, love and money are what drives him in life. His next big heist? A jackpot of jewels worth 44 million.” Money Heist star Pedro Alonso returns to his fan-favorite role of the gentleman thief, along with Tristán Ulloa (Warrior Nun), Michelle Jenner (The Cook of Castamar), and Begoña Vargas (High Seas). Berlin comes from Alex Pina, the same creator of the parent show, and Esther Martínez Lobato, with Albert Pintó, David Barrocal, and Geoffrey Cowper serving as the series' directors.

