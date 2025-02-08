February is amping up the new year's ante with its upcoming releases. For lovers of all things action, the rough and rugged survivalist Bear Grylls is on the jungle chase for Britain’s biggest celebrities in Celebrity Bear Hunt. Everyone’s favorite gangster Robert De Niro works for the government in the American cyberattack thriller Zero Day, serving as his first foray into television acting.

But let’s not forget: February is also the month of romance. Enjoy the magic of love in a new season of Love is Blind. For those looking forward to spending V-Day with their gal pals, Season 4 of Sweet Magnolias promises a lot of sugar to sweeten your friendships. Check out the 7 best new shows on Netflix in February 2025.

‘Celebrity Bear Hunt’

Presented by: Holly Willoughby

Cast: Bear Grylls

It’s a deadly cat-and-mouse game in no man’s land. Famed survivalist Bear Grylls is the ultimate predator in Celebrity Bear Hunt. Hosted by Holly Willoughby, the action competition show brings together a handful select of British celebrities and flies them all the way to the Costa Rican jungle. All 12 participants share one objective: avoid getting caught by Bear himself. Featuring big names such as Mel B from the Spice Girls, rugby union player Danny Cipriani, and Ted Lasso favorite Kola Bokinni, there’s no start treatment in the South American wilderness. With Bear constantly breathing down on their necks, these celebrities better watch their backs. But it is from these rugged terrains and physical obstacles that participants learn to become better and stronger versions of themselves.

‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 4

Developed by: Sheryl J. Anderson

Cast: JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley, Logan Allen

Life’s about to get extra peachy in Serenity, South Carolina. Season 4 of Sweet Magnolias sees the return of close-knit best friends Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley) as they embrace a new chapter in their families, careers, and relationships. Last time in Season 3, caught up in a whirlwind of unexpected changes, the three women hit one of the lowest points in their friendship. From reuniting with an estranged husband, facing growing teenagers, and sacrificing old dreams for new ones, the Southern town has seen a myriad of emotional changes among its people. But as the series has shown time and time again, change is necessary for people to bloom like flowers (or magnolias.)

‘Cobra Kai (Season 6 – Part 3)’

Creator: Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg

Cast: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña

Cobra Kai is officially closing the final chapter of Season 6 — the last season in the overall series. Since the release of Part 1 on July 18, 2024, viewers have witnessed the show’s beloved senseis and students as they pick themselves up from their unfortunate elimination and brace themselves for the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate. By Part 2, Miyagi-Do flies to Spain for the competition, only to encounter enemies of the past and an irresponsible sensei who threatens to sabotage everything the dojo has worked hard for. But everything boils down to Part 3 — a culmination of almost 40 years since that fateful 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament. Giving everything they’ve got, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), and the team put their heart and soul into every punch and kick on the mat.

‘Love is Blind (Season 8)’

Creator: Chris Coelen

The hottest dating experiment returns just in time for Valentine’s Day. Season 8 of Love is Blind makes its way to Minneapolis, Minnesota. The City of Lakes isn’t just abundant in its water — there’s a pool of wonderful singles eager to find their match, all without seeing them. Participants are put into isolated pods and paired up with their would-be soulmates. Facing each other while remaining unseen, each pair gets to know each other by voice only, fully unaware of who they are speaking to and what they look like. If they’re lucky enough, sparks might fly. A modern take on blind dating, Love is Blind tests the limits to see if the emotional connection is truly enough to suffice a long-lasting relationship — one that goes beyond the pods and could possibly bloom into a happily ever after.