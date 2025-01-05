It’s official: Netflix is starting off strong in the new year with its fresh lineup of shows to keep anyone’s watchlist buzzing. Whether it's new seasons of recent favorites to guilty pleasure reality TV, this month’s arrival promises plenty of binge-worthy moments to kick off the year on a high note. If watching more television is part of your New Year’s resolutions, then these new shows are bound to tick that off your checklist. Get your streaming queue prepped - here are the 7 best new shows dropping on Netflix in January 2025 you don’t want to miss.

If you're looking for more information on what's on Netflix, here's some handy Collider guides:

‘Selling The City’

Creator: Adam DiVello Cast: Abigail Godfrey, Eleonora Srugo, Giselle Meneses Nunez

The New York City real estate scene is not for the faint-hearted. From the creators of Selling Sunset comes Selling the City, where the agents of Douglas Elliman do more than just close deals - they battle for supremacy in a market that’s constantly trying to match each other’s competition for breakfast. The Big Apple is no child’s play: one wrong move can cost millions. High-flying brokers of all experiences, from rookies hustling to prove themselves to seasoned pros wrangling intense rivalries, not only have to drop listings in Manhattan’s glitziest neighborhoods but also deal with the personal drama that entails. With deals worth fortunes, growing reputations, and work relationships on the line, this occu-soap is a look into the ambition, luxury, and bustle that matches the spirit of upper-class NYC.

Your changes have been saved Selling the City Release Date January 3, 2025

WATCH ON NETFLIX

‘Love Is Blind: Germany’

Creator: Chris Coelen

Get ready to fall in love - sight unseen! Love is Blind: Germany brings the global smash-hit series to a new frontier, where singles connect in futuristic pods, baring their hearts before they ever see each other’s faces. Now flying all the way to the land of Frankfurt sausages and Oktoberfest, this season promises plenty of emotional highs, devastating lows, and dramatic reveals. As couples transition their way from the pods to the altar, the soon-to-be-wedded husband and wife must come to terms with their actual chemistry. They have two choices: survive the leap from emotional to physical, or crumble under the weight of wedding planning and real-world challenges. Bringing vulnerability, risky romance, and cultural flair into one box, it is Deutchsland’s wildest social experiment yet.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’

Image via AMC

Creators: Scott M. Gimple, Danai Gurira, Andrew Lincoln Cast: Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, Pollyanna McIntosh

The apocalypse just got personal. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live reunites Rick and Michonne in a six-episode saga of love, survival, and reckoning. Thought to be dead, Rick’s return sends Michonne on a relentless quest to find him, but their reunion isn’t all sunsets and smiles. With the shadowy CRM looming and life-or-death choices at every turn, this spin-off delivers the action, emotion, and edge-of-you-seat storytelling fans crave. Will Rick and Michonne find peace in a crumbling, desolate world, or will they discover they’ve become the very thing they’ve fought apart? For fans of the original, this is the heart-wrenching closure fans have been waiting for.

‘Krapopolis’

Image via Fox

Creator: Dan Harmon Cast: Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy

Ancient Greece subverts everything we’ve learned in history books in Dan Harmon’s Krapopolis, where gods, monsters, and mortals try (and fail) to coexist in humanity’s first city. Led by Tyrannis, a human king with a knack for disaster, the city faces mythical mayhem - from Medusa’s petrifying antics to sibling fights among his divine and monstrous family. Equal parts absurd comedy and biting satire, this show is an unhinged reimagining of mythology with its dysfunctional family flair. As Tyrannis fumbles and wings through his questionable leadership, alliances are ruined, chaos reigns, and order is completely gone - setting the stage for some otherworldly petty squabbles.

‘XO, Kitty’ Season 2

Creator: Jenny Han Cast: Anna Cathcart, Choi Min-young, Gia Kim

Kitty Song Covery is back at KISS, sweet, sassy, and newly single in XO, Kitty Season 2. Returning to campus determined to get a fresh start, Kitty lives her new life following one new rule: no more casual dating. But a letter from her late mother’s past ignites a mystery that’s impossible to ignore. Pulled back into love triangles, discovering long-lost family secrets, and forming new friendships, Kitty transforms into a busy social butterfly this semester. Meanwhile, familiar faces like Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) pop up out of nowhere, helping her rethink what love, family, and independence truly mean. A light-hearted chronicle of everything that is teenage drama, fans of the To All the Boys universe can’t help but blush and root for the quintessentially quirky Kitty.

Your changes have been saved 1 10 XO, Kitty Release Date May 18, 2023 Cast Anna Cathcart , Sang Heon Lee , Choi Min-young , Anthony Keyvan , Gia Kim , Peter Thurnwald , Regan Aliya Seasons 2

‘The Night Agent’ Season 2

Creator: Shawn Ryan Cast: Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola

It’s another round of political intervention and explosive action in The Night Agent Season 2. Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) is assigned to this most dangerous mission yet. Officially out of the basement and his dream job now a reality, Peter’s off-the-books investigations lead to shadowy threats both abroad and within the White House walls. But his work with the espionage isn’t the only thing that’s testing him. His relationship with Rose is on the verge of destruction as distance and danger threaten their bond. New alliances, old enemies, and shocking revelations keep Peter on edge as he races against time to uncover conspiracies that could shatter national security.

Your changes have been saved 6 10 The Night Agent Release Date March 23, 2023 Creator Cast Gabriel Basso , Luciane Buchanan , Hong Chau , Sarah Desjardins , Fola Evans-Akingbola , Eve Harlow , Enrique Murciano , Phoenix Raei , DB Woodside Rating Seasons 2

‘The Recruit’ Season 2

Creator: Alexi Hawley Cast: Noah Centineo, Laura Haddock, Aarti Mann

Former lawyer and now CIA agent Owen Hendricks (Centineo) once again must prove himself on the field in The Recruit Season 2. Picking up after the Season 1 cliffhanger, the espionage thriller follows the unassuming spy as he’s knee-deep into South Korea’s spy trade. Owen’s going international, fending off international threats, and dealing with Nichka, a wild card with a personal vendetta. Pushed to the limits, things get a lot more complicated as a new ally (or enemy), played by Teo Yoo, catches his attention. Whether he’s dodging bullets or making up for past mistakes, Owen’s path to redemption is far from done.