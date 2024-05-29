After a long list of new releases in May, Netflix is going to continue the trend with another bunch of brand-new shows. Bridgerton Season 3 returns with its second part, along with the long-awaited third season of Sweet Tooth, and a new season of a fan-favorite comedy. This June, Netflix also has several new shows from around the world, comedy specials, documentaries, and more, including the first anime adaptation of Nakaba Suzuki’s hit sports manga Rising Impact. Read on to get our list of the top 7 new shows coming to Netflix this June and when they arrive on the streamer.

'Sweet Tooth'

Season 3

Image via Netflix

Available on: June 6, 2024 Created by: Jim Mickle Cast: Nonso Anozie, Christian Convery, Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen, Dania Ramirez, Will Forte Episodes: 8

Nearly a year and 60 million views later, the fan-favorite Sweet Tooth is returning for a third and final season. Season 3 takes us to Alaska where Gus (Christian Convery) and his friends set out to find his mother, Birdie (Amy Seimetz). Based on Jeff Lemire’s eponymous DC comic book, Sweet Tooth was created and executive produced by Jim Mickle, with Robert Downey Jr. attached as one of the executive producers. If you are yet to catch up on the first two seasons, here’s a short and quick outline – Set in a post-apocalyptic, dystopian society, the series follows a world where new babies are born as half-human, half-animal. The plot centers on Gus, a half-deer-half-human boy who lives in a remote location in Yellowstone, who lives with a father figure, Tommy (Nonso Anozie). About what the third season will cover, Mickle explains,

"Season 3 is an Arctic story with exciting new adventures and what we hope will be a satisfying conclusion to this epic tale. Gus is going to see a side of the world and humanity that he didn’t see in Season 1 or 2."

Sweet Tooth has been widely popular and praised for its themes of human connection and warmth of narrative, despite its post-apocalyptic setting.

'Bridgerton'

Season 3 Part 2

Image by Zanda Rice

Available on: June 13, 2024 Created by: Chris Van Dusen Cast: Adjoa Andoh, Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Luke Thompson, Ruth Gemmell Episodes: 4

And with that, another dramatic chapter of Bridgerton will end before summer arrives, so we can mull over it over the warm days. Season 3 Part 1 treated us with the tumultuous start to Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton’s (Luke Newton) romance. Based on Julia Quinn’s book series of the same name, the Netflix original period drama hails from Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland and was created by Chris Van Dusen. Bridgerton, set in Regency-era London, explores the titular affluent family and their lives, relationships, and social politics during the social season of the early 1800s. Since its premiere, the period drama has been a huge hit among fans and critics, for its art design, cast, and costumes. Each season of the period drama focuses on a family member, following their personal and social life. In Season 3, the centerpiece is the new couple, Penelope and Colin, who had a rough start to their romance, which ultimately ended with a marriage proposal. But whether they will tie the knot is what Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 will tell, in four very emotional and dramatic episodes.

'Supacell'

Image via Netflix

Available on: June 27, 2024 Created by: Rapman (Andrew Onwubolu) Cast: Nadine Mills, Tosin Cole, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Calvin Demba, Giacomo Mancini Episodes: 6

Following the success of sci-fi and superhero shows like Stranger Things, The Umbrella Academy, and the latest, 3 Body Problem, Netflix is launching another original with Supacell. The official synopsis for the series reads:

“A group of ordinary people from South London unexpectedly develop superpowers with no clear connection between them other than them all being Black. As they deal with the impact on their daily lives, one man has to bring them together to protect the one he loves — all while avoiding the powerful and nefarious agents that have noticed their special abilities.”

The series comes from British rapper, record producer, and filmmaker, Andrew Onwubolu aka Rapman, who made his writing and directorial debut with 2019’s Blue Story, in a film adaptation of his eponymous YouTube trilogy. Rapman also directs select episodes of the superhero series along with Sebastian Thiel. Supacell’s stacked cast includes Tosin Cole (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Eric Kofi-Abrefa (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Nadine Mills (The Strangers), Calvin Demba (Kingsman: The Golden Circle), and Giacomo Mancini (Top Boy).

'That 90s Show'

Part 2

Available on: June 27, 2024 Created by: Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, Lindsey Turner, and Gregg Mettler Cast: Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide Mace Coronel Episodes: 8

More than a year since its premiere, That '90s Show is returning this summer with an all-new, and much-awaited second season. The Netflix original is a spin-off of the classic sitcom, That 70s Show, which made actors like Topher Grace, Ashton Kutcher, and Mila Kunis household names. Set two decades later from the timeline of the parent show, That 90s Show follows Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), Eric (Grace), and Donna’s (Prepon) daughter, who visits her grandparents, Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith) for summer and navigates adolescent life, new friendships and romance. By the end of the first season, Leia’s love life gets complicated, and she goes back home to Chicago. When the series returns, Leia will have to deal with her emotions in another eventful summer, because “when the truth finally comes out, relationships are threatened, friendships are at stake, and the summer is on the verge of ending before it even gets started.” Created by Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, Lindsey Turner, and Gregg Mettler, That 90s Show was an instant hit and became the streamer’s Top 10 TV English title and earned a great reception from fans and critics alike, when it was released. Despite featuring a new generation of characters, the sitcom has managed to maintain the tone of the parent show, including some important characters from That 70s Show, who appear in recurring and guest roles. The second season will also see a bunch of new characters, alongside familiar faces, as well as some 90s icons.

'Rising Impact'

Image via Netflix

Available on: June 22, 2024 Created by: Hitoshi Nanba (director), Nakaba Suzuki (original manga) Cast: Misaki Kuno, Yumiri Hanamori, You Taichi, Atsumi Tanezaki, Katsuyuki Konishi

Joining the ranks of successful sports anime like Haikyuu! and Yuri on Ice, Rising Impact is Netflix’s latest offering in the genre and the fourth anime release of 2024. The all-new sports anime is the first anime adaptation of the eponymous manga by Nakaba Suzuki. The official synopsis reads:

“Gawain Nanaumi is a third-grader with an incredible love for baseball and making the ball really fly. In a chance encounter with a female professional golfer, Kiria Nishino, he learns that golf will allow him to hit a ball further than any other sport.”

The original Shōnen manga, released between 1998 and 2002, was celebrated among genre fans and became quite popular. So, we can only expect that the manga’s first anime adaptation would also garner similar reactions from fans. Rising Impact is directed by Hitoshi Nanba and written by Michihiro Tsuchiya, a screenwriter known for series like Bakuman. The character design is led by Kiyotaka Oshiyama, an animator known for working on Studio Ghibli films like The Boy and the Heron, The Wind Rises, and series like Chainsaw Man.

Doctor Climax (Thai)

Image via Netflix

Available on: June 13, 2024 Created by: Kongdej Jaturanrasmee Cast: Ter-Chantavit Dhanasevi, Goy-Arachaporn Pokinpakorn, Praew-Chermawee Suwanpanuchoke, Tonhon Tantivejakul, Tob-Chaiwat Thongsang

After sparking widespread conversations with the crime drama, The Believers, Netflix is bringing its second Thai production of the year with Doctor Climax. Set in 1970s Thailand, at a time when talking about sex and sexuality was a huge taboo, this latest series is also sure to be as exciting as The Believers. The Netflix original comedy-drama follows a dermatologist who moonlights as the titular sex columnist for a controversial publication and triggers a nationwide sexual awakening. The show’s theme is said to be inspired by letters from readers published in well-known columns of the era.

Using sexuality as a lens in a comedic narrative, the series aims to discuss the societal constraints of its time. As the show’s creator explains:

“During that time, the country had just undergone political turmoil, was still in the throes of the Cold War, and other significant events were continually in the air. People felt constrained by societal norms, yet simultaneously were striving to break free and assert their own freedoms.”

Doctor Climax is written and directed by Kongdej Jaturanrasmee, in his television directorial debut, a filmmaker best known for writing and producing Netflix’s hit Thai film, Hunger. Pairach Khumwan, best known for directing Girl From Nowhere, serves as the other director for Doctor Climax.

Worst Roommate Ever Season 2

Image via Archers Mark, Blumhouse Productions



Available on: June 26, 2024 Created by: Cynthia Childs Episodes: 4

As aptly titled, Worst Roommate Ever explores some of the most violent, dangerous, and malicious individuals who turn their roommate’s/tenant’s life into a nightmare, threatening their safety and even life. The original docuseries takes after a 2018 New York Magazine article of the same name by William Brennan who chronicled the horrors of a few people who found roommates on Craigslist. The series is based on true stories and uses interviews, enactments, call recordings of emergency services, and archival footage of victims to recount their traumatic experiences with seemingly harmless people until they turn out to be extremely harmful. Directed by Domini Hoffman, the first season featured notorious criminals like Jamison Bachman and Dorothea Puente and their victims, and we can expect to see more such characters in the upcoming second season as well. Worst Roommate Season 2 is directed and produced by Cynthia Childs, a television director/producer best known for BTK: Confessions of a Serial Killer and The Real L Word. The true crime docu-series is produced by Blumhouse Television.

