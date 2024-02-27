2024 seems to be off to a good start so far for Netflix. Between doling out a slew of hot and fresh shows and live-streaming one of the most prestigious awards, the streaming platform is stacked with new and exciting content to look forward to in the coming days. In just March alone, Netflix is about to launch several new series and shows, some of which are long-awaited and highly anticipated. With 15 new series, it sure looks like a big month for the streamer. From brand-new series to shows returning from hiatus, and fan-favorite teenage dramas, the month of March will be well-stocked with content across genres, formats, and languages, so everyone has something to binge on. Check out our handpicked list of the best new shows coming to Netflix this March and when they land on the streamer.

The Gentlemen (Season 1)

Available: March 7 | Created By: Guy Ritchie

Cast: Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Giancarlo Esposito, Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson

Guy Ritchie, a filmmaker synonymous with darkly funny action comedies with brash and bold characters, is all set to return to television with a series adaptation of one of his best films. The Gentlemen is a spin-off series from the eponymous 2020 film by Ritchie, with Matthew Read (Peaky Blinders) co-writing the series. The series follows Eddie Horniman, Duke of Halstead, who inherits a large country estate and business after the death of his father. But Eddie isn’t aware that his father’s business serves as a front for a cannabis empire, and finds himself head-to-head with the dangerous proprietors of the business, particularly the career criminal Bobby Glass and his daughter, Susie. With no crime experience or criminal background, Eddie must take over the operation or lose it to the gangs. Technically, The Gentlemen marks the first television project that Ritchie is writing, directing, and producing. He had previously only written and produced a series version of Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Ritchie executive produces the series along with his regular collaborators, Marn Davies and Ivan Atkinson, who also produced the 2020 film. The eight-episode series lands this March and promises to deliver a posh and perilous narrative with Ritchie’s signature grungy undertones. Although the star-studded cast of the film is not returning for the show, the Netflix original series boasts quite a stacked cast with The White Lotus Season 2 star Theo James as Eddie, with Ray Winstone (The Departed) as Bobby and Kaya Scodelario (Maze Runner) as Susie. The series also reunites Ritchie with his long-time acting partner, Vinnie Jones who starred in Snatch and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.

Girls5eva (Season 3)

Available: March 14| Created By: Meredith Scardino

Cast: Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell, Renée Elise Goldsberry

Netflix has become a second home for many canceled shows, so it was no surprise when the streamer brought this popular comedy series back to life after Peacock canceled it back in 2022. After spending the first two seasons on Peacock, Girls5Eva got renewed for a brand-new, third season, exclusively dropping on Netflix this March, along with the first two seasons. Created by Meredith Scardino of (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and produced by Tina Fey, the musical comedy series is about four women who were a part of the titular girl band in the late 90s, who were briefly popular as a one-hit wonder. Years later, when a young rapper samples their song, the band gets a second shot at fame. As the girls reunite to realize their big, pop-star dream, the series finds them on their hilarious journey of balancing family, relationships, jobs, and navigating the pains and joys of getting older. In the upcoming season, the group has recorded their latest album, Returnity, and is ready for a comeback tour. But without any plan, tour manager, or even a venue, the girls set out for the big unknown, in their wild and spontaneous ways. Ashley Park plays the fifth member of the band, Ashley, who died in a pool accident in 2004 and had previously appeared in flashbacks, so there’s a chance she might be seen again in the third season. During its earlier seasons, Girls5Eva became extremely popular, earning several award nominations, including a Primetime Emmy nomination for Scardino.

3 Body Problem (Season 1)

Available: March 21 | Created By: David Benioff, D. B. Weiss, Alexander Woo

Cast: Benedict Wong, Jovan Adepo, Eiza González, John Bradley, Jonathan Pryce

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the famous creators of HBO’s behemoth, Game of Thrones, are returning with an all-new show, but this time around, it’s hard sci-fi fantasy with a lot of potential. Co-created with Alexander Woo (True Blood), 3 Body Problem is based on Liu Cixin’s 2008 novel of the same name. The eight-episode series follows “A young woman’s fateful decision in the 1960s China reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day. As the laws of nature unravel before their eyes, five former colleagues reunite to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history.”

After seeing her father getting brutally killed during the Chinese Cultural Revolution, Ye Wenjie, an astrophysicist, gets drafted by the military and sent to a secret, remote base. Her decisions and actions from that time take effect through time, space, and age, and reach the present day when a group of scientists finds themselves facing the greatest threat to human existence. Besides the renowned creators' team, 3 Body Problem also has names like Rian Johnson, Brad Pitt, Rosamund Pike, and Dede Gardner, attached to the project as executive producers. With mind-bending scientific theories and concepts and an immersive visual experience, this all-new sci-fi series is going to excite genre fans.

Young Royals (Season 3)

Available: March 11| Created By: Lisa Ambjörn, Lars Beckung, Camilla Holter

Cast: Edvin Ryding, Omar Rudberg, Malte Gårdinger, Frida Argento, Nikita Uggla

Joining the ranks of foreign coming-of-age series like Skam and Elite, Young Royals is Netflix’s Swedish offering to the genre. It is also the first Swedish original scripted series on the streamer. The teen romance drama is set in the fictional, prestigious boarding school, Hillerska, and follows the fictional Prince Wilhelm of Sweden (Edvin Ryding) who navigates his academic life, the challenges of adolescence, and a budding romance with fellow student, Simon Eriksson (Omar Rudberg). Young Royals Season 3, will explore the progress of Wilhelm and Simon’s relationship in the aftermath of the young prince’s public acknowledgment of his sexuality, the dispute with his cousin August, and the possible shutdown of the school. The upcoming third season marks the final chapter of the series, set to be released in two parts, with the first five-episode part dropping on March 11, followed by the season and series finale arriving on March 18, 2024. Premiered in July 2021, the Netflix original Swedish series was created by Lisa Ambjörn, Lars Beckung, and Camilla Holter. On its release, the first season of Young Royals became the 8th most-streamed non-English language series on Netflix worldwide, with the second season rising in the charts and ranking as the third most-streamed non-English language series on the streamer.

Furies (Season 1)

Available: March 1| Created By: Jean-Yves Arnaud and Yoann Legave

Cast: Lina El Arabi, Marina Foïs, Mathieu Kassovitz, Steve Tientcheu, Quentin Faure

Following the success of Lupin as Netflix’s first original French production, French action-thriller shows have now become somewhat of a specialty for the streamer. And now, the streamer is set to launch its fourth French-language scripted series, Furies. As officially described, the crime action drama is a “dive into the Parisian criminal world where Lyna meets the mysterious and ruthless Furie, who governs this dangerous environment.” Created by Jean-Yves Arnaud and Yoann Legave, who previously created the show Kepler(s), Furies follows a young woman’s tale of revenge and retribution in Paris’s criminal underworld. After her father is brutally murdered on her birthday, Lyna vows to avenge his death and gets involved with the Fury, a peacekeeping guardian of the criminal world. From a simple, young woman, wanting a normal life, Lyna finds it hard to resist the pull of the dark and dangerous path that she has chosen and sees herself becoming a part of that murky world. Soon she realizes that, despite her determination, she is destined to be one of them. Lyna’s encounter with Fury sets off a chain of explosive events that will take them down a roller-coaster ride of crime, violence, and betrayal and alter their destinies. Netflix’s Family Business alum Lina El Arabi stars as the protagonist, Lyna, with Marina Fois (The Beasts) as the titular Fury – the mysterious and ruthless sheriff responsible for restoring peace among the six leading crime families of Paris, who also joins forces with Lyna.

Bandidos (Season 1)

Available: March 13| Created By: Pablo Tébar

Cast: Ester Espósito, Alfonso Dosal, Juan Pablo Medina, Mabel Cadena, Nicolás Furtado

Fresh off the latest Spanish-language release, Baby Bandito, Netflix is bringing fans another original heist drama with Bandidos. The Mexican thriller series follows an underwater heist, which itself seems like a novel concept, but might be slightly reminiscent of similar storylines in films like After the Sunset or Black Sea. A story blending action, suspense, and high-stakes adventure in a heist plot, Bandidos tells the story of Miguel and his accomplice, Lili, against the sweeping backdrop of the Gulf of Mexico. Along with a group of bandits, they attempt to retrieve a long-lost treasure from the underwater tomb of a Spanish galleon that sunk deep in the ocean during the War of Independence. But they are not the only ones seeking the treasure and there’s more than money at stake. With dangers hiding in the depths of the sea, rival treasure hunters, and unforeseen challenges of the mission, the misfit group must make the most of their skills. Bandidos is directed by Adrian Grunberg, a filmmaker best known for previously directing Rambo: Last Blood and Get the Gringo, with Pablo Tebar (Mar de Plastico) serving as the writer and showrunner for the series. Narcos: Mexico star Alfonso Dosal and Elite's Ester Esposito lead the cast as Miguel and Lili, respectively, along with Black Panther: WakandaForever's Mabel Cadena as Ines and Who Killed Sara? alum Andres Baida as Ariel.

Is it Cake? (Season 3)

Available: March 29| Created By: Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz

Cast: Mikey Day

Ending this list on a fun note, here’s an exciting show for aspiring bakers, baking enthusiasts, or simply fans of game shows. Is it Cake? is a reality baking competition designed in a game show style. The Netflix original reality series is based on the viral internet meme of the same name that became popular across TikTok and YouTube. Following that trend, the show sees contestants bake cakes that are made to look like daily objects and disguised among the same real objects. The judges and guests present are then asked to distinguish between the real objects and the cake replica thereof. At the end of each episode, winners take home a whopping cash prize of $5000 and a chance to win more by identifying between a bag of real cash and a fake one put up on display. Is it Cake? comes from Emmy and IDA Award-winning filmmakers Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz, who had previously produced popular reality series Top Chef and Project Runway, as well as Netflix’s Nailed It!. Premiered in 2022, the reality baking competition is hosted by SNL veteran Mikey Day (Mad, Kath & Kim), with Alex Van Wagner (The Ellen DeGeneres Show) and Rich Kim (MasterChef) directing.

