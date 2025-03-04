Big names are about to show up this March on Netflix. In the next few weeks, audiences can expect familiar, well-known faces to try out something new on the streaming platform. From the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and her lifestyle series to John Mulaney’s live talk show venture, these big names are set to show different sides of themselves to their very public personalities.

That’s not all that Netflix has in store this month. The platform’s favorite dating show Love is Blind heads off to Sweden for its sophomore season. For those in the mood for a whodunit-gone-wild, the new series The Residence braces itself for a larger-than-life murder case right in the heart of the White House. Without further ado, here are the seven best new shows on Netflix in March 2025.

‘With Love, Meghan’

Directed by: Michael Steed

Cast: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle has lived many lives. Some watch her as the headstrong Rachel Zane in Suits, others (and the rest of the world) know her as the Duchess of Sussex; married to English royalty Prince Harry. What the general public doesn’t realize is that the duchess used to run a lifestyle blog called “The TIG”, dedicated to her love of food, travel, fashion, and beauty. Although the beloved website is long gone, her passions see the light again in her new show With Love, Meghan. Shot in Montecito, California, Markle invites her close friends (and some well-known Hollywood faces) to her serene estate as they do everything from cooking to foraging. Whether it’s in the kitchen or the garden, each episode features the duchess showing practical lifestyle tips and learning something new along the way. Featuring Roy Choi, Mindy Kaling, Alice Waters, and more, Markle is opening the doors to her beautiful abode.

With Love, Meghan Release Date January 15, 2025

‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ Season 7

Created by: Formula One

Cast: Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz Jr., Charles Leclerc

Gentlemen, start your engines. Formula 1: Drive to Survive revs up for another season of high-speed thrills and drama — and off the track. Everyone you may think of in the F1 scene makes an appearance, including big names such as Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz Jr., Charles Leclerc, and more. Outside of their cars, these fellow racers look like they get along with each other. But the moment they step into their metal beasts, everyone’s a competition. Whether you’re an avid fan of the sport or a newcomer to the world of racing, the tensions and triumphs that come with the Formula 1 journey resonate with anyone who’s ever chased a dream. It’s a race against the timer and themselves — these guys aren’t hitting the brakes on their cars any time soon.