Netflix is set to drop another long list of new shows this May, and we can confidently say it’s going to be an exciting month. From the long-awaited new season of Bridgerton to brand-new shows like Bodkin and A Man in Full, the month of May has a diverse range of titles in store, so there’s something for every audience from every genre. That’s not all. This May, the fan-favorite adult animated sitcom, Archer, is making its way back to the streamer’s library after leaving the service in 2018, with 13 seasons available to stream. So, without further ado, check out our handpicked list of 7 best new shows coming to Netflix this May and when they arrive on the streamer.

'A Man in Full'

Available: May 2 Episodes: 6 Genre: Legal Drama Creator: David E. Kelley Cast: Jeff Daniels, Diane Lane, William Jackson Harper, Aml Ameen, Tom Pelphrey, and Lucy Liu

Fresh off the latest season of American Rust, Jeff Daniels is back with another gripping drama in and as A Man in Full. The Emmy-winning star Godless and The Newsroom, plays the titular protagonist, Charlie Croker, a crude and unstoppable real estate mogul who suddenly finds himself in the middle of bankruptcy. With everyone trying to capitalize on his loss and fall from grace, Charlie will do everything to save his empire and position, whatever the cost. Based on Tom Wolfe’s novel of the same name, A Man in Full hails from David E. Kelley, the creator of Big Little Lies, The Lincoln Lawyer, and Anatomy of a Scandal. Kelley serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer, with Academy Award winner Regina King (Watchmen) directing select episodes along with Thomas Shclamme (The West Wing). King also serves as an executive producer as part of a first-look deal with Netflix via her Royal Ties Productions. The six-episode drama series also stars Lucy Liu, Bill Camp, Chante Adams, Evan Roe, Sarah Jones, and John Michael Hill.

'Bodkin'

Available: May 9 Episodes: 7 Genre: Comedy, Drama, Mystery, Thriller Creator: Jez Scharf Cast: Will Forte, Siobhán Cullen, Robyn Cara, David Wilmot, Chris Walley

Small towns, mysterious events, and true-crime enthusiasts produce the perfect trifecta for an intriguing series. The team of Bodkin is serving you all that on a platter topped with the dreamy landscape of Ireland. The dark comedy thriller, features Will Forte (MacGruber), Siobhán Cullen (The Long Call), and Robyn Cara (Trying) as three podcasters investigating mysterious disappearances in the idyllic coastal town of Bodkin, Ireland, that occurred 25 years ago. Bodkin was created and co-produced by English writer Jez Scharf, who also serves as showrunner along with Alex Metcalf. The seven-episode series hails from Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground production, where they serve as executive producers. As explained by the show’s creators, the place, the events, and the people in Bodkin are neither real nor connected to anything in real life. Said to be “a commentary on stories of violence,” Bodkin explores the true crime genre and its consumption, and how it impacts people, rather than focusing on real crime.

'Blood of Zeus' (Season 2)

Available: May 9 Episodes: 8 Genre: Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy Creators: Charley and Vlas Parlapanides Voice Cast: Derek Phillips, Jason O'Mara, Claudia Christian, Elias Toufexis, Mamie Gummer

After a three-year hiatus, and a cliffhanger finale of Season 1, Blood of Zeus finally has a second season, arriving this May. The adult animated historical fantasy series is created by Charley and Vlas Parlapanides (Immortals) and produced by Powerhouse Animation Studios, the highly acclaimed name behind Castlevania and its sequel, Castlevania: Nocturne. Blood of Zeus loosely takes after ancient Greek mythology and features the gods as human-like, flawed beings. Set in mythical Ancient Greece, the series revolves around Heron, the demigod son of Zeus, trying to save Olympus and Earth. The central character of Heron, though an original character created for the series, is said to be inspired by the legends of Zeus, where he sired several children with humans, leading to the wrath of Hera, his wife. Showcased in stunning visuals, Blood of Zeus features gods, giants, demons, automata, titans, and mythical creatures from original Greek tales. Premiered in 2020, the eight-episode first season earned great reception for its masterful imagery and stellar voice acting and ranked second on Collider's Top Ten Mythology Shows.

'Archer' (Seasons 1-13)

Available: May 13 Episodes: 135 Genre: Action, Animation, Comedy Creator: Adam Reed Voice Cast: H. Jon Benjamin, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter

After running for 14 seasons since 2009, Archer made its grand exit with an epic finale in December 2023. And now, the fan-favorite adult animated sitcom has a new streaming home on Netflix, starting this May. Created by Adam Reed (Sealab 2021), Archer follows the exploits of the narcissistic and philandering secret agent, Sterling Archer, and his seven dysfunctional fellow agents at the International Secret Intelligence Service (ISIS), a fictional New York-based intelligence agency. Archer’s mother, Mallory Archer, the head of the organization, forms an integral character in the story and Sterling’s character arc. Set in a Cold War-like era, Archer became popular among genre fans for its caricature of espionage and spies, Western culture, and society, combined with a workplace sitcom-like narrative. H. Jon Benjamin, a voice actor known for his work in Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers, voices Archer, with the late Jessica Walters of Arrested Development fame as Mallory. During its run, the series received positive reception from critics and fans for its animation, script, and voice acting, earning 15 Annie Award nominations, and winning four Primetime Emmies and four Critics' Choice Awards.

'Bridgerton' (Season 3 - Part 1)

Available: May 19 Episodes: 4 Genre: Costume Drama, Romance Creator: Chris Van Dusen Cast: Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Adjoa Andoh, Luke Thompson, Ruth Gemmell

It’s time for Penelope and Colin, or #Polin, as fans are calling it, to shine as the new lovebirds, when Bridgerton returns for an all-new third season. Based on the eponymous book series by Julia Quinn, the historical romance drama was created by Chris Van Dusen of ABC’s Scandal and Grey’s Anatomy fame, and produced by Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland, in their first scripted show for Netflix. Set in Regency-era London, the plot follows the titular elite family and revolves around their life and relationships during the social season of the early 1800s. The first two seasons of Bridgerton earned great reception, with fans and critics praising the cast performance, art design, and emotional complexity of its characters. As has been the show’s tradition, each season focuses on a Bridgerton family member, highlighting their social and love life, and Bridgerton Season 3 will explore Luke Newton's Colin Bridgertonand Nicola Coughlan's Penelope Featherington's newfangled romance. The third season will be split into two parts of four episodes, with Part 1 premiering in May and Part 2 arriving a month later, on June 13, 2024.

'Tires'

Available: May 23 Episodes: 6 Genre: Workplace Comedy Creators: Steven Gerben, Shane Gillis, John McKeever Cast: Shane Gillis, Chris O’Connor, Kilah Fox, Stavros Halkias, Andrew Schulz

Stand-up comedian Shane Gillis is getting his own show on Netflix with the upcoming series, Tires. Viewers might know Gillis from his Netflix comedy special, Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs, from his recurring role in Pete Davidson’s Bupkis, or his recent stint as the host of Saturday Night Live earlier this season. And now, Gillis is all set to launch his new series, which he co-created and produced. The six-episode scripted series follows Will, “the anxious and seemingly unqualified heir of an auto repair chain,” who aims to turn his father’s business around while dealing with the constant chaos, misery, and interference from his cousin Shane, who is also his new employee. Gillis stars as Shane, with Steven Gerben (Delco Proper) as Will. The comedy series also stars Chris O’Connor (Burn Notice), Kilah Fox (Gilly and Keeves), and Stavros Halkias, with guest appearances by Andrew Schulz (Sneaky Pete). John McKeever, a frequent collaborator of Gillis, directs the series, with Gillis, Gerben, and McKeever serving as writers, co-creators, and executive producers.

'Eric'

Available: May 30 Episodes: 6 Genre: Drama, Mystery Creator: Abi Morgan Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Gaby Hoffmann, McKinley Belcher III, Roberta Colindrez, Jeff Hephner

Following the success of the Academy Award-winning short film The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Three More, Benedict Cumberbatch returns to Netflix with a new original series – Eric. The BAFTA and Emmy-winning star of Sherlock is set to lead the upcoming psychological thriller series, created by BAFTA-winner Abi Morgan. Set in 1980s' New York, Eric follows Vincent, a famous puppeteer and creator of a popular children’s TV show. When his nine-year-old son, Edgar, goes missing on his way to school, it upends Vincent’s life. Spiraling into self-loathing and guilt, he begins to believe that his son’s drawing of a blue monster puppet, Eric, can bring Edgar back if Vincent can bring Eric on the television. Struggling to cope with his loss and focusing on bringing his son back, Vincent’s delusional and destructive behavior begins to alienate him from his family, friends, and those trying to help him. A six-episode miniseries, Eric is essentially a story of a desperate father and a man fighting his demons and is described by Morgan as “a dark and crazy journey into the heart of 1980s New York — and the good, bad, and ugly world of Vincent.”

