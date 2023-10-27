Now that the season of horror has ended, we can put all the scary stuff behind us and look forward to the bright and cheery times ahead. Although Netflix has started rolling out holiday-centric content, there’s a lot more joining the streamer's library this November. For starters, this month we have a bunch of new, highly anticipated releases, including new seasons of some long-running hit series and some brand-new shows that fans have been eagerly waiting for. There are also a bunch of new anime series and fun documentaries arriving this month. So, we've curated the best of these new releases for a short and sweet watchlist that you can indulge in. Check out our handpicked new shows coming to Netflix this November.

'All the Light We Cannot See' (Limited Series)

Available: November 2 | Created By: Steven Knight

Cast: Aria Mia Loberti, Mark Ruffalo, Hugh Laurie, Louis Hofmann, Lars Eidinger

One of the most awaited series of the last quarter of 2023, All the Light We Cannot See is a Netflix original developed by Steven Knight (Spencer) and directed by Shawn Levy (Stranger Things). Based on Anthony Doerr's eponymous Pulitzer-winning novel, the series is set during WWII and tells the story of a blind French teenager and a young German boy, Werner Pfennig, whose paths cross in the most unlikely manner. During the Nazi occupation in France, Marie-Laure and her father take refuge in her uncle’s home, where she broadcasts a heartfelt message on the radio. Werner Pfennig, a German teenager, is forced to join and fight for the Nazi army, owing to his skills in radio technology. Despite being on the opposite side of the line, the two form an unexpected connection as they both try to survive the devastation of the war. Besides exploring a touching theme amid one of history’s darkest times, the four-part drama is special in many ways, from including Ukrainian refugees as extras to starring Aria Mia Loberti as a completely fresh face for the lead actor’s part. In other words, All the Light We Cannot See is a must-watch.

'Virgin River' (Season 5, Part 2)

Available: November 30 | Created By: Sue Tenney

Cast: Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Jenny Cooper, Lauren Hammersley

After a 10-episode first part, Virgin River Season 5 is returning with two final episodes, which is sure to feel like a little holiday treat for fans. That’s also because these two episodes are set to feature Mel and Jack in a festive spirit. Released in September 2023, the first part of season 5 explored “surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye, and a wildfire that threatens the town, bringing some people of Virgin River together while tearing others apart.” The first set of episodes still left some loose ends that will be likely tied up in the upcoming second/final part. For those new to this series, Virgin River is a feel-good, romance drama created by Sue Tenney (The Good Witch) for Netflix and is based on Robyn Carr’s eponymous novels. It follows Melinda “Mel” Monroe who moves from LA to the small Northern Californian town of Virgin River to start her life afresh, which turns out to be different from what she expected. The Netflix original has been immensely popular among genre fans, thanks to the picturesque locales, romantic escapism, interesting characters, and soap opera vibes, without the soap opera structure/narrative. Ahead of Season 5 premiere, Virgin River has been renewed for an all-new sixth season.

'Blue Eye Samurai' (Season 1)

Available: November 3| Created By: Amber Noizumi and Michael Green

Cast: Maya Erskine, Masi Oka, Brenda Song, Randall Park, Stephanie Hsu

Amid the rising trend of adult animated action series comes the freshly-minted Blue Eye Samurai. Created by Amber Noizumi and Michael Green, the Netflix original animation tells the story of Mizu (Maya Erskine), a mixed-race swordmaster. Daughter of a Japanese mother and a cruel white father Abijah Fowler (Kenneth Branagh), Mizu lives in the shadows, as an outcast and seeks revenge from her father. Set in Japan’s Edo period, Blue Eye Samurai has the classic jidaigeki elements (characterized as period settings) but delivers an edgy, state-of-the-art animation that blends Westerns and manga styles. Our Collider review describes the series as “a winning animated series that lives up to its promise, giving viewers an exciting new world to explore and characters to become attached to.” The eight-episode animated series also boasts an ensemble voice cast featuring Masi Oka (Heroes), Brenda Song (Dollface), George Takei (Star Trek), Randall Park (Always Be My Maybe), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Ming-Na Wen (The Mandalorian), and Harry Shum Jr. (Crazy Rich Asians) among others.

'Obliterated' (Season 1)

Available: November 30 | Created By: Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald

Cast: Nick Zano, Shelley Hennig, Alyson Gorske, Paula Lazaro, Kimi Rutledge

As Netflix describes it, “If 24 and The Hangover hooked up and had a baby, it’d be Obliterated.” So, it’s not hard to guess what you can expect from this all-new action-comedy series. Set in the dazzling town of Las Vegas, Obliterated follows an elite special forces team who are assigned to deactivate a bomb. But after a wild night of sex, drugs, and alcohol, what the team ends up deactivating is just a fake bomb. Now, heavily intoxicated, they not only have to sober up quickly but also find the real bomb and save the city as the clock keeps ticking. Obliterated comes from the same creator trio of Cobra Kai - Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald. The creators are also known for being attached to popular comedy films like Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantánamo Bay, which Hurwitz and Schlossberg co-wrote and co-directed while Heald wrote Hot Tub Time Machine and its sequel. Legends of Tomorrow star Nick Zano and Teen Wolf star Shelley Hennig lead the series’ ensemble cast.

'How to Become a Mob Boss' (Season 1)

Available: November 14 | Created By: Rebecca Halpern

Cast: Peter Dinklage

Looking for a starkly different career? This all-new docuseries might come in handy as an inspiration. The Netflix original documentary marks the third entry in the How to Become series from Citizen Jones and Estuary Films, which includes How to Become a Tyrant and How to Become a Cult Leader, released in 2021 and 2023, respectively. Peter Dinklage, who has previously narrated the other documentaries returns as the narrator for How to Become a Mob Boss. The all-new series is a dark satire on the rise and fall of infamous mobsters and mafia bosses from generations earlier, narrated as a how-to guide through interviews, scripted segments, animated vignettes, and dramatized versions of real-life events/people. A six-part series, How to Become a Mob Boss will profile some of the most notorious criminal minds like John Gotti, Pablo Escobar, Al Capone, Frank Lucas, Salvatore Rina, and more.

'The Crown' (Season 6, Part 1)

Available: November 16 | Created By: Peter Morgan

Cast: Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Dominic West, Jonny Lee Miller

Netflix’s flagship biopic is about to close its curtains with the sixth and final season, arriving this November. An epic series, The Crown traces the legacy and reign of Queen Elizabeth II beginning at her wedding in 1947 to the early 21st century. The upcoming Season 6 is expected to cover the events between 1997 and 2005 and explore the Queen’s reign into the 21st century, Diana’s death and its aftermath, the premiership of Tony Blair, the early relationship of Prince William and Kate Middleton, and the wedding of Prince Charles and Camille Parker Bowles. The 10-episode season is divided into two volumes/parts with the first part of four episodes releasing on November 16, 2023, followed by the six-episode second part releasing a month later, on December 14, 2023. The four-episode first part will focus on Diana's death and its impact on the crown. Since its premiere in 2016, TheCrown has become a legacy show, created by BAFTA, Emmy, Golden Globe-winner, and Academy-nominated Peter Morgan (The Queen). During its five-season run, the historical drama series received everything from critical acclaim and global fan following to criticisms and backlashes and earned 129 awards, including several BAFTA, Emmy, and Golden Globe Awards.

'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off' (Season 1)

Available: November 17 | Created By: Bryan Lee O'Malley and BenDavid Grabinski

Cast: Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Satya Bhabha, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans

For everyone who has seen the 2010 film adaptation, this is going to be an ultimate delight! And for those who haven’t, this upcoming animated series should definitely be on your watchlist, especially if you are a genre fan. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is a long-awaited animated adaptation of the original, eponymous graphic novels written and illustrated by Bryan Lee O'Malley, who also creates the Netflix series with BenDavid Grabinski. The series tells the misadventures of the titular protagonist, Scott Pilgrim, a slacker musician who falls in love with the woman of his dreams, Ramona Flowers. But to get his girl, he has to fight an army of Ramona’s seven ex-boyfriends. Edgar Wright and Michael Bacall, who directed and wrote the live-action film, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, serve as executive producers. Most of the original cast of the 2010 film returns to voice their respective characters in the Netflix animated series. From its promos and trailers, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off looks like a brand-new take on the popular comics, featuring game-like action and classic anime-inspired art style.

