October might be the season of horrors, thrillers, and all things spooky on the big and small screens, but it’s also a time of change. At least, as far as Netflix’s library is concerned. With so many anticipated, much-awaited shows and series about to arrive, we can’t help but look forward to the coming month and get ready to binge. This October, the streamer has a long list of new titles and some old favorites returning. That’s why we picked our favorites for you to choose from, so you can enjoy your Halloween binge while also indulging in some terror-free (or at least less terrifying) content. Check out the top seven new and returning shows that you can watch in October 2023.

Read more about what's streaming on Netflix:

'One Piece' (Anime Series, New Episodes)

Image via Toei Company

Available: October 1 | Created By: Toei Animation

Cast: Mayumi Tanaka, Kazuya Nakai, Akemi Okamura, Kappei Yamaguchi, Hiroaki Hirata

If you have just watched the newly-released live-action adaptation of this show, then you might also want to watch the long-running, original anime. Based on the highly popular manga series of the same name, created by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece anime has been on air since 1999 and has been the basis of the live-action version, released in August 2023. Since its premiere in Japan, One Piece has had 20 seasons and 1077 episodes, which have been exported later to various countries. The story follows the adventures of pirate Monkey D. Luffy, who gains magical powers after eating a Devil Fruit. Along with his crew of Straw Hat Pirates, Luffy sets out on an action-packed journey in search of the titular One Piece, the ultimate treasure. The upcoming episodes, slated to release on Netflix this October, are set to explore the Saboady Archipelago story (Episodes 382-405), which originally aired in Japan between December 2009 and June 2009.

Watch on Netflix

'Beckham' (4-Part Documentary)

Image via Netflix

Available: October 4 | Created By: Fisher Stevens

Cast: David Beckham, Victoria Bekham

In the world of soccer (or football), David Beckham is a name that always generates excitement, interest, intrigue, and sometimes scrutiny. And as a fan, if you thought you knew your favorite midfielder well enough, then this all-new Netflix documentary will only help you understand him better. A four-part docu-series created by actor and Academy-winning director, Fisher Stevens (The Cove) and produced by Academy-winning John Battsek (Searching For Sugar Man), Beckham explores the titular former footballer’s origin story from his modest beginnings and rise to stardom as a global sports celebrity. The series features a never-before-seen look at the sports legend’s life, including candid interviews with the man himself, his family, friends, team members, and sports personalities who have been integral to his journey, including his spouse Victoria Beckham, his parents, Sir Alex Ferguson, Rio Ferdinand, Gary Neville, Eric Cantona, and more.

Watch on Netflix

'Lupin' (Part 3)

Available: October 5 | Created By: George Kay and François Uzan

Cast: Omar Sy, Ludivine Sagnier, Clotilde Hesme, Antoine Gouy, Soufiane Guerrab

Premiered in January 2021, this Netflix original French series is a modern retelling of the French classic character, Arsène Lupin, created by Maurice Leblanc in the early 1900s. The mystery thriller follows Assane Diop, a gentleman thief who is inspired by the personality and stories of Lupin, who was known for his brilliant sleight of hand and impeccable disguises. The first two seasons of Lupin explore Assane’s efforts to avenge his father’s mysterious death and seek justice from the family his father worked for, while also dealing with his estranged relationships with his son and ex-wife. In the upcoming third season/Part 3, Lupin will see Assane returning to his family in Paris after his escape at the end of the second season. But an unexpected chapter from his past resurfaces to threaten everything he ever worked for. French actor and Intouchables star Omar Sy stars as the protagonist, Assane, in a critically acclaimed performance. On its release, Lupin became the most-watched non-English series on Netflix and earned both the show and Sy nominations at the 79th Golden Globe Awards.

Watch on Netflix

'Good Night World' (Season 1 Premiere)

Image via Netflix

Available: October 12 | Created By: Katsuya Kikuchi, NAZ

Cast: Daisuke Hirose, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Akio Otsuka, Aya Endo, Aoi Yuki

Sometimes, when the real world feels too overwhelming, a virtual world can become a haven for many, and this all-new anime explores that very aspect of our psyche. Good Night World is based on the eponymous sci-fi manga series by Uru Okabe. The story follows a detached, dysfunctional family consisting of a secluded older brother, a high-achieving younger brother, a disrespected father, and a negligent mother, all of whom are miserable with each other. But there is a world where they all connect – in an immersive online game called Planet, where none of them know about each other’s identities but finds themselves as a happy unit who are always in sync with each other. From what we know so far about the anime series, Good Night World seems to have similar elements to other popular anime like PSYCHO-PASS, Overlord, Sword Art Online, etc. where protagonists find escape in a virtual world. But what makes the series unique is its focus on a dysfunctional family in this type of setting.

Watch on Netflix

'The Fall of the House of Usher' (Limited Series Premiere)

Image via Netflix

Available: October 12 | Created By: Mike Flanagan

Cast: Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Kate Siegel

Here’s one show to definitely add to your horror list for the season. This Netflix original gothic horror series takes after the eponymous short story and other works by Edgar Allan Poe. Created by Mike Flanagan of Midnight Mass fame, The Fall of the House of Usher follows twin siblings, Roderick and Madeline Usher, where the brother oversees their family pharma empire as the CEO. When Roderick’s children face brutal and mysterious deaths, he is forced to face his questionable past while dealing with a determined lawyer who is hell-bent on exposing the company’s corruption. As evident from the promos and initial reviews, this limited series has all the elements of Poe’s classic narrative (there’s always the raven), fused into Flanagan’s direction style. With a solid, ensemble cast to tell a deep, dark story about a twisted family, The Fall of the House of Usher is just what you need this Halloween.

Watch on Netflix

'Bodies' (Limited Series Premiere)

Image via Netflix

Available: October 19 | Created By: Paul Tomalin

Cast: Shira Haas, Stephen Graham, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Kyle Soller, Amaka Okafor

Looking for a murder mystery that will blow your mind? Wait for this all-new British thriller series that explores classic mystery, sci-fi, period drama, and crime rolled into one, big, suspenseful story. Created by Paul Tomalin (No Offence), Bodiesis based on the eponymous Vertigo graphic novel written by Si Spencer and illustrated by Dean Ormstonm, Tula Lotay, Meghan Hectrick, and Phil Winslade. The eight-part Netflix original series follows a murder that spans different eras and puts four detectives on a mind-bending investigation and search for the truth across different timelines that could change history as we know it. As each of these detectives sets out to solve the crime, they also uncover an evil conspiracy that can threaten the future of the country... and the world, for that matter.

Watch on Netflix

'Pluto' (Season 1)

Image via Netflix

Available: October 26 | Created By: Genco, Tezuka Productions

Cast: Shinshū Fuji, Hiroki Yasumoto, Koichi Yamadera, Yoko Hikasa, Minori Suzuki

When you look at the history of modern-day anime and its evolution, at some point you're going to encounter Osamu Tezuka's Astro Boy. Based on the original manga series, the television show was an important influence in creating this specific, unique art style that we know as anime today. Unsurprisingly, it came to be regarded as one of the greatest anime of all time, and also gave rise to several adaptations and spin-offs, including the 2003 manga Pluto written and illustrated by Naoki Urasawa and Takashi Nagasaki. And now, an anime adaptation of the legacy spin-off is about to arrive on Netflix. The series Pluto is set in a neo-futuristic world, where humans and advanced robots cohabit peacefully. When some of the world’s greatest robots and their human friends begin to die mysteriously, robot Europol inspector Gesicht tries to solve the murders, but learns that his life is also in danger. The eight-part anime series is said to be based on the arc "The Greatest Robot on Earth" from 1964's Astro Boy.

Watch on Netflix