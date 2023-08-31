A new season means a whole new library of content is about to hit Netflix soon. This September, the streamer is set to bring back a bunch of favorite shows, some of which mark their final season this fall. Besides these returning titles, our list of shows for September also includes a hearty mix of comedies, dramas, animated series, and anime adaptations, so there is a lot to choose from. And that's why we've put together the handy guide below for the select few popular shows that you could watch (or begin watching) this fall. Now without further ado, here are our top seven new shows (and new seasons of returning shows) that you can watch in September 2023.

Virgin River (Season 5 – Part 1)

Available: September 7 | Created By: Sue Tenney

Cast: Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Jenny Cooper, Annette O'Toole

The popular feel-good drama is coming back again with an all-new fifth season this September with its first part of eight episodes, while the last part of two episodes is set to arrive in November. Based on the eponymous novels by Robyn Carr and created for Netflix by Sue Tenney, Virgin River follows Melinda “Mel” Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), a nurse practitioner who moves from LA to the remote Northern California town of Virgin River, where she plans to start her life afresh. But soon she realizes that the small town has a lot of surprises in store for her, both good and bad, and isn’t quite as she had expected. Per the official logline, the upcoming fifth season of Virgin River is set to explore “surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye, and a wildfire that threatens the town, bringing some people of Virgin River together while tearing others apart.” On its release in 2019, the drama series was very positively received among fans, with the fourth season garnering the most positive responses and ratings.

Disenchantment (The Final Season)

Available: September 1 | Created By: Matt Groening

Cast: Abbi Jacobson, Eric André, Nat Faxon, John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille

Matt Groening’s The Simpsons might continue throughout and beyond our lifetime but unlike his legacy show, his latest creation, Disenchantment is coming to an end. The animated fantasy sitcom returns one last time this September with its fifth and final season. The sitcom is set in a medieval fantasy world called Dreamland and follows the misadventures of Bean, an alcoholic, rebellious princess, and her feisty, half-elf companion, Elfo, and a destructive pet demon, Luci, who set out to explore Dreamland and its neighboring lands and uncover mythical creatures and conspiracies. As per the latest trailer, the new and final season is eyeing a “happily ever after” for Bean, like most stories of princesses. The series marks Groening’s first-ever production to be exclusively made for streaming but uses his signature animation style that we see in The Simpsons or Futurama. Interestingly, this is the first time he moves away from contemporary characters and plots and explores the past. On its release, Disenchantment was well-received, with the fourth season ranking the highest among all.

Top Boy (Season 5/Season 3)

Available: September 7 | Created By: Ronan Bennett

Cast: Ashley Walters, Kane Robinson, Malcolm Kamulete, Barry Keoghan, Brian Gleeson

This British crime drama series is created and written by Ronan Bennett, a screenwriter-novelist best known for previously penning the films Public Enemies and Fields of Gold, among others. Top Boy first premiered on Channel 4 in 2011 and ran for two seasons until 2013, after which it was canceled. In 2019, Netflix picked up and revived the series for three more seasons. The upcoming season is the fifth in the entire series but the third in Netflix’s production. The story is set in the fictional estate of Summerhouse in the London Borough of Hackney, and follows the drug trade and gang violence of London’s inner districts, focusing on two characters, Dushane (Ashley Walters) and Sully (Kane Robinson). During its first run, Top Boy was critically acclaimed for the cast performance, realistic themes, and plot narratives, and was compared to HBO’s The Wire and other popular shows set on the same themes. But the revival series earned more acclaim, owing to its higher production values with better performances, music, and narrative, which also earned the new seasons several awards. Among several returning cast members, Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson have been cast for the final season in undisclosed roles.

Burning Body (Miniseries)

Available: September 8 | Directors: Jorge Torregrossa and Laura Mañá

Cast: Úrsula Corberó, Quim Gutiérrez, José Manuel Poga, Isak Férriz, José Manuel Poga

Money Heist star Ursula Corbero returns to Netflix with this latest crime drama thriller, titled in Spanish as El Cuerpo en IIamas. Directed by Jorge Torregrossa of Elite and Farina fame, Burning Body follows the mysterious death of police officer, Pedro, whose burned body is found in the reservoir. As the investigation continues, it exposes a complex web of toxic relationships, violence, betrayal, and sex scandals involving Pedro, his partner Rosa and her ex, Albert, who become the prime suspects in the case The series is inspired by the real-life events surrounding the crime of Guardia Urbana. Corbero stars as an officer and Pedro’s partner, Rosa while Quim Gutierrez (Chasing Wonders) stars as Albert. Burning Body also brings back another Money Heist cast member, José Manuel Poga. From the initial promos and trailer, this upcoming Netflix original looks like a gripping and intense crime thriller that is sure to draw the attention of genre fans and join the other popular Spanish-language shows on the platform.

Kengan Ashura (Season 2)

Available: September 21 | Created By: Seiji Kishi

Cast: Tatsuhisa Suzuki, Chō, Jouji Nakata, Yumi

After a long hiatus of four years, Kengan Ashura returns for a brand-new second season, arriving this fall. Although one of the lesser-known series in the ever-expanding ocean of anime adaptations, Kengan Ashura can easily be called a refreshing show with a unique art style and high-octane action pieces, making it a complete entertainment package that you expect from martial arts anime. Based on the eponymous manga series written by Yabako Sandrovich and illustrated by Daromeon, the anime series is set in a world where gladiator fights or Kengan is the only way to settle disputes among individuals and organizations. These fighters are not your average wrestlers; they are savage and brutal with inhuman powers and strength. One such mysterious gladiator called Ohma “Ashura” Tokita is hired by the Nogi Group to protect their corporate rights and compete in the Kengan Zetsumei Tournament for the winning spot. As he begins his fights, Ohma turns out to be invincible with superhuman fighting skills and aims to become the greatest living fighter of all time. Kengan Ashura Season 2 will continue to see Ohma’s fights through the end of the tournament.

Sex Education (Season 4)

Available: September 21 | Created By: Laurie Nunn

Cast: Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells

Another excellent British series on this list, Sex Education is a teen sex comedy created by screenwriter-playwright Laurie Nunn in her television debut. The Netflix original series is set in the fictional village of Moordale where a teenage boy and his mother set up an underground sex therapy clinic at the Moordale Secondary School and the events that follow in the lives of its students, parents, and the staff. Although the show’s setting seems to be in the modern day, the stories therein are not restricted to any particular era or location, which makes the narrative more universally relatable. However, a blend of 80s and 90s art and aesthetics remains a constant element throughout the show. Released in 2019, Sex Education spans three seasons with the upcoming fourth season confirmed to be its last. The series has been praised for its thoughtful characterizations and for addressing significant problems of young adults, thus shunning the stigma on sexual subjects. The show’s third season won the Best Comedy Series at the 50th International Emmy Awards, along with several nominations at BAFTA and other awards, with Aimee Lou Wood winning a BAFTA in 2021 for her performance as Aimee Gibbs.

Castlevania: Nocturne (Season 1)

Available: September 28| Created By: Clive Bradley

Cast: Edward Bluemel, Pixie Davies, Thuso Mbedu, Nastassja Kinski, Sydney James Harcourt, Zahn McClarnon, Richard Dormer, Franka Potente

For those who have been missing Castlevania since its finale in 2021, the upcoming spin-off is likely to bring some familiar comfort. Castlevania: Nocturne is a brand-new, eight-episode series created and written by Clive Bradley (Trapped) which is based on the eponymous video game series by Konami. Set centuries after the events of Castlevania, during the French Revolution of 1792, the story follows Richter Belmont, a descendant of the Belmonts from the original series, who joins forces with a group of vampire hunters and magicians to stop an apocalypse. During its run, the parent show, Castlevania had garnered a huge fan following as much as its original video games, if not more. With its immersive and rich visuals, powerful plotlines, and music, Netflix’s Castlevania became one of the best screen adaptations of video games fans had seen. With Powerhouse Animation, the animator for Castlevania, returning for the spin-off as well, we can expect Castlevania: Nocturne to also be as stimulating as its original inspiration.

