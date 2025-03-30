There's no denying just how strong March 2025 was for Apple TV+. From the arrival of Peter Craig's Dope Thief to the star-studded Seth Rogen-led series, The Studio making its acclaimed debut, there really was something for everyone last month. As the cold months turn warmer and summer begins to shine on the horizon, we again turn to our favorite platforms to keep us entertained as time passes. For the highest of quality this April, look no further than Apple TV+ yet again. So, with that in mind, here's a look at the best shows coming to Apple TV+ in April 2025.

Need a better look at the entire range of movies and shows Apple TV+ has to offer? Why not check out the handy Collider links below?

'Your Friends and Neighbors'

Available: Friday, April 11, 2025 Genre: Drama Created By: Jonathan Tropper Cast: Jon Hamm, Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn

The first new arrival to Apple TV+'s April slate is Your Friends and Neighbors, a new drama created by Warrior's Jonathan Tropper. Starring the ever-brilliant Jon Hamm, the series follows New York hedge fund manager Coop (Hamm), whose life takes a turn for the worse when he finds himself both divorced and unemployed. Looking to maintain his lifestyle, Coop resorts to stealing from his wealthy neighbors, although the truth he discovers during his criminal activity is perhaps more dangerous than the crime itself.

Featuring a selection of top talents, including the aforementioned Hamm, Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, and more, Your Friends or Neighbors is the sort of stylish new drama you'll be desperate not to miss. Production on the project began exactly one year ago, with the quick turnaround proving Apple TV's faith in the series. This, plus the news that the show has already been renewed for a second outing, proves you'll want to make sure you catch the new series when it debuts with not one but two episodes on Friday, April 11.