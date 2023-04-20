If you find yourself stuck indoors as the April showers begin flooding your neighborhood, you may want to get yourself a Hulu subscription to escape the rain if you haven't already. April is set to be a busy month for the streaming service, packed with all sorts of different genres for its subscribers to enjoy. Everything from beloved anime, comedies both new and old, and so much more. In case you're looking for something specific to watch to ring in the Spring season, here are the seven best shows coming to Hulu in April 2023.

Read more about what's streaming on Hulu:

Chainsaw Man (Complete Season 1)

Image via MAPPA

Available: April 2 | Creator: Hiroshi Seko

Starring (English Dub): Ryan Colt Levy, Suzie Yeung, Reagan Murdock, and Sarah Wiedenheft

Japan and the art of anime as a whole are easily the pioneers of modern-day storytelling, introducing ideas that are so surreal and so original that they become instant classics. That's very much the case for the adaptation of the beloved manga of the same name, Chainsaw Man (2022-), which is a very different kind of superhero story. As the name implies, this is a series that follows an individual that is part man, part chainsaw, and if you can actually believe it, that's not the weirdest aspect of the show. Once upon a time, Denji (Ryan Colt Levy) was a completely average young man, until he was betrayed and left for dead before being reincarnated as the vengeful and bloodthirsty Chainsaw Man. Oh, and we should also mention that this is a world where devils and humans coexist as if it were normal and Denji used to be a devil hunter for the local Yakuza. Overall, pretty straightforward and normal stuff. Joking aside, Chainsaw Man has earned its reputation as an over-the-top, bloody, action-packed spectacle that is a visual treat.

The complete first season of Chainsaw Man is available to stream on Hulu starting Sunday, April 2.

Watch on Hulu

The Good Mothers (Complete Limited Series)

Image via Hulu

Available: April 5 | Creator: Stephen Butchard

Starring: Gaia Girace, Valentina Bellè, Barbara Chichiarelli, Simona Distefano, and Micaela Ramazzotti

Chainsaw Man isn't the only international series to be distributed to the U.S. via Hulu. Europe has a few shows set to make their domestic debut as well, starting with Italy's The Good Mothers (2023). Based on the thrilling crime novel from Alex Perry, The Good Mothers made its debut in Europe via Disney+, and it's already been warmly received by critics and audiences alike. The series follows three women who are family members of several notorious crime families in Italy, and feeling they have a moral duty to bring down the deadly and dangerous organizations, they become whistleblowers and team up with a federal prosecutor to bring the crime families to justice. Hopefully, even more people will be able to see this story unfold when The Good Mothers makes its U.S. debut on Hulu.

The complete season of The Good Mothers is available to stream on Hulu starting Wednesday, April 5.

Watch on Hulu

Dave (Season 3 Premiere)

Image via FXX

Available: April 6 (Premieres April 5 on FXX) | Creators: Dave Burd and Jeff Schaffer

Starring: Dave Burd, Andrew Santino, Gata, Taylor Misiak, Christine Ko

Dave Burd is back as Lil' Dicky in the third season of the appropriately titled, Dave (2020-). FXX's hit comedy series captured the hearts and laughter of viewers everywhere with the first two seasons of the show, where a nerdy poorly-endowed twenty-year-old goes from being an absolute nobody to one of the biggest names in modern rapping. In the highly-anticipated third season, Dave and his friends are hitting the road for the so-called "Looking for Love Tour", where perhaps Dave will finally find love once and for all. If not, at least he has the exclusive Met Gala to look forward to.

New episodes of Dave premiere on FXX every Wednesday starting April 5, coming to Hulu the following Thursdays, starting April 6.

Watch on Hulu

Tiny Beautiful Things (Complete Limited Series)

Image via Hulu

Available: April 7 | Creator: Liz Tigelaar

Starring: Kathryn Hahn, Quentin Plair, and Tanzyn Crawford

Kathryn Hahn has had a massive career resurgence in recent years, particularly in the world of comedy. She's easily the standout of projects like Bad Moms (2016), WandaVision (2021), Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022), and more, but almost always in a supporting capacity. With Tiny Beautiful Things (2023), Hahn gets an amazing opportunity as a series lead, playing a struggling mother who's on the brink of divorce and is scarily close to losing her teenage daughter as well. To cope with these issues and maybe even help other people who may be in a similar situation, Hahn's character, Clare, becomes an anonymous columnist who hopes to give readers some helpful life advice.

The complete season of Tiny Beautiful Things is available to stream on Hulu starting Friday, April 7.

Watch on Hulu

Am I Being Unreasonable? (Season 1)

Image via Hulu

Available: April 11 | Creators: Daisy May Cooper and Selin Hizli

Starring: Daisy May Cooper, Selin Hizli, Lenny Rush, and Dustin Demri-Burns

Another show that's made a great first impression in Europe, this time from Great Britain, is Am I Being Unreasonable? (2022-), a dark comedy that pokes fun at the occasionally mundane life of a suburban mother. Created by and starring Daisy May Cooper and Selin Hizli, the show centers around Nic (Daisy May Cooper), a childish mother and wife who feels lonely despite having a husband and son. That changes when she meets a fun-loving girl her age named Jen (Selin Hizli), and the two instantly hit it off and become best friends. However, the more Nic hangs out with Jen, the more she discovers that her new friend may not be who she says she is.

The complete first season of Am I Being Unreasonable? is available to stream on Hulu starting Tuesday, April 11.

Watch on Hulu

New Girl (Complete Series)

Image via Fox

Available: April 17 | Creator: Elizabeth Meriwether

Starring: Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Hannah Simone, and Lamorne Morris

New Girl (2011-2018) may have concluded some time ago, but the Fox sitcom is still one of the funniest shows released on television in the last decade or so, and now the entire series is coming to Hulu. In case you missed the show during its initial run on Fox and know virtually nothing about it, the series follows the titular "new girl", Jess (Zooey Deschanel), who finds herself in a strange living situation, moving in with three single men. In doing so, she finds an unlikely support system and perhaps even more unlikely friendships.

All seven seasons of New Girl are available to stream on Hulu starting Monday, April 17.

Watch on Hulu

Saint X (Season 1)

Image via Hulu

Available: April 26 | Creator: Leila Gerstein

Starring: Alycia Debnam-Carey, Josh Bonzie, and West Duchovny

Finally, another show to look forward to in April is Saint X (2023-), a classic murder mystery storyline. After a community is absolutely wrecked by the mysterious death of a young woman, her sister aims to discover what really happened to her. What follows is a tumultuous tale of multiple timelines and big reveals that inch the protagonist closer and closer to learning the truth.

The first three episodes of Saint X premiere on Hulu on Wednesday, April 26, with one of the remaining five episodes arriving on the service every following Wednesday.

Watch on Hulu