As we near the end of summer, Hulu is about to have a massive month for August. That's especially true when it comes to comedy. Only a month after the long-awaited return of Futurama, Hulu is set to feature the return of some other beloved comedy shows. Three of these come from the prestigious studios of FX, and they'll also be programs that will be entering their final seasons. To find out which of your favorite shows are returning, when they are ending, or learn about a select number of all-new stories, read below to find out about the seven best new shows on Hulu in August 2023.

Breeders (Fourth and Final Season Premiere)

Available: August 1 (Premieres July 31 on FX) | Creators: Chris Addison, Simon Blackwell, and Martin Freeman

Starring: Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard

The first FX comedy series that will be coming to an end this month is star and creator Martin Freeman's Breeders. The comedic drama that first premiered in 2020 showcased the sometimes hectic, sometimes heartwarming, and always chaotic lives of English parents Paul (Martin Freeman) and Ally (Daisy Haggard). In the upcoming fourth and final season, the events pick up five years after the events of Season 3, where Paul and Ally's relationship is in danger of collapsing forever while their children are growing up to see these problems firsthand.

The first two episodes of Breeders Season 4 will premiere on FX on Monday, July 31, with the episodes coming to Hulu one day later on Tuesday, August 1. After the premiere, the remaining episodes will premiere every following Monday on FX and every subsequent Tuesday on Hulu.

Reservation Dogs (Third and Final Season Premiere)

Available: August 2 | Creators: Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi

Starring: Devery Jacobs, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor, Paulina Alexis, and Dallas Goldtooth

Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi's Emmy-nominated coming-of-age story will also be coming to an end later this year, with Reservation Dogs entering its third and final season this August. For one more season, fans will be able to see Elora Danan Postoak (Devery Jacobs), Bear Smallhill (D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Cheese (Lane Factor), and Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) navigate young life on a Native American reservation. The resulting finale will hopefully be a satisfying end for the groundbreaking series.

Despite being a production of FX, Reservation Dogs will be skipping FX's network channel and will be coming straight to Hulu. The first two episodes of Reservation Dogs will premiere on Wednesday, August 2.

Only Murders in the Building (Season 3 Premiere)

Available: August 8 | Creators: John Hoffman and Steve Martin

Starring: Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Paul Rudd, and Meryl Streep

Described by Hulu Originals head Craig Erwich as one of the "crowned jewels" of the streaming service, Only Murders in the Building will be returning for another season. True crime podcast detectives Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mable Mora (Selena Gomez) are back for another head-scratching mystery, this time with Charles being accused of killing fellow actor, Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd). Needing to prove their innocence yet again, the trio ramp up their slowly growing podcast yet again (with a few celebrity guests along the way, such as Meryl Streep).

The first two episodes of Only Murders in the Building premiere on Tuesday, August 8.

Moving (Series Premiere)

Available: August 9

Starring: Han Hyo-joo, Anzu Lawson, Zo In-sung, and Seung-ryong Ryu

Switching gears into an all-new series from South Korea, Moving will be making its domestic home on Hulu while it airs on Disney+ in South Korea. A coming-of-age superhero story based on the webcomic by Kang Full, the series centers on a trio of teenagers who are forced to keep their powers a secret from the rest of the world. As per usual in stories like this, the teens are sought out by nefarious forces who seek to use their incredible gifts for evil.

The first seven episodes of Moving premiere on Wednesday, August 9.

Solar Opposites (Complete Season 4)

Available: August 14, 2023 | Creators: Mike McMahan

Starring: Thomas Middleditch, Dan Stevens, Sean Giambrone, and Mary Mack

Solar Opposites was in for a real creative upheaval following the firing of Justin Roiland due to the actor's legal troubles, but the cult-favorite animated alien sitcom will be returning for a fourth season. Replacing Roiland as the lead character as Korvo is Dan Stevens, and the meta-series even pokes fun at the character's new voice in the trailer. Once again, the aliens Korvo, Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), and Jesse (Mary Mack) will be getting into all sorts of trouble as they navigate Earth. Meanwhile, the excellent Wall C-Plot is also bound to pack in plenty of unexpected twists and turns.

The complete fourth season of Solar Opposites will be available on Hulu starting Monday, August 14.

A Murder at the End of the World (Complete Limited Series)

Available: August 29 | Creators: Zal Matmanglij and Brit Marling

Starring: Harris Dickinson, Alice Braga, Clive Owen, Emma Corrin, and Brit Marling

Another murder mystery series, though not nearly as comedic as Only Murders in the Building, A Murder at the End of the World will be bringing a seven-part mystery story to Hulu. Centering on a young detective named Darby Hart (Emma Corrin), the mystery series will see a new round of suspects become wrapped in a murder conspiracy. Also starring in the show are Triangle of Sadness' Harris Dickinson, Hypnotic's Alice Braga, Children of Men's Clive Owen, and The OA's Brit Marling for a thrilling whodunit.

The complete limited series of A Murder at the End of the World will be available on Hulu starting Tuesday, August 29.

Archer (Fourteenth and Final Season Premiere)

Available: August 31 (Premieres August 30 on FX) | Creator: Adam Reed

Starring: H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer, Amber Nash, and Chris Parnell

Last but certainly not least, one of FX's longest-running shows will be coming to an end, with Archer entering its fourteenth and final season. The animated spy satire will see the bumbling yet lovable Sterling Archer (H. Jon Benjamin) take his team on one last mission. It's bound to be his most chaotic yet, but hopefully, one that ends appropriately for the espionage "expert."

The first two episodes of Archer Season 14 will premiere on FX on Wednesday, August 30, with the episodes coming to Hulu one day later on Thursday, August 31. After the premiere, the remaining episodes will premiere every following Wednesday on FX and every subsequent Thursday on Hulu.

