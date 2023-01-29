This February is expected to be a pretty big month for Hulu. Two of the steaming service's biggest high-profile IPs will be going into their third and final season, two promising documentaries will add some education to the roster, and Fox will also be releasing some of their own content to the service with two returning hit reality competitions and an all-new sitcom starring one of the biggest names in the comedy industry.

To find out what these shows are and when you can watch them on the service, here are the seven best new shows coming to Hulu in February 2023.

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lance (Limited Series)

Available: February 9 | Director: Zach Heinzerling

True crime aficionados will certainly want to check out Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence, which tells the shocking and horrifying story of the sex cult of Larry Ray. Ray, who is currently living out a sixty-year sentence for sexual and emotional abuse, preyed on the young students of Sarah Lance College and indoctrinated them into a psychologically tormenting environment to satisfy his own desires. The three-part series will also feature interviews with the various victims and associates connected to the case and even includes exclusive audio tapes and video recordings to further show the horrors of Larry Ray's actions. Most likely all three episodes of Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lance will be available to stream on Hulu when it releases on Thursday, February 9.

Next Level Chef (Season 2)

Available: February 13 (Premieres February 12 on Fox) | Host: Gordon Ramsay

Cast: Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais

Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay is certainly no stranger to the world of reality television, having been the star of mega-hit cooking shows like Hell's Kitchen (2005-), Kitchen Nightmares (2007-2014), and Masterchef USA (2010-). Ramsay cooked up a winner again with Next Level Chef (2022-), which placed a batch of aspiring cooks in a unique competition setting with three floors of kitchens to compete on, the top floor being a state of culinary paradise, the middle floor being a standard workstation, and the bottom floor being a damp basement with the bare essentials. Ramsay returns to mentor his own team of aspiring cooks along with the two other returning mentors, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais. The season premiere of Next Level Chef Season 2 will be premiering on Super Bowl Sunday, February 12 on Fox, with a new episode premiering on Fox every following Sunday. Episodes will come to Hulu the following Monday, with the premiere episode arriving on the service on Monday, February 13.

Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne (Season 1)

Available: February 14 | Host: Cara Delevingne

Sexuality, sex appeal, and really just sex in general are often difficult subjects to discuss, but they're also essential facts of life that sometimes need to be discussed. That's the goal that actress Cara Delevingne (Only Murders in the Building) hopes to achieve through her new docuseries, Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne. Over the course of six informative episodes, Delevingne will travel the world and meet various people from all walks of life, learning about their own sexual preferences and perhaps even finding out a bit more about herself. All six episodes of Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne will be available to stream on Tuesday, February 14.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Season 3)

Available: February 15 | Created by: RZA and Alex Tse

Starring: Shameik Moore, Joey Bada$$, Ashton Sanders, Siddiq Saunderson, T.J. Atoms

The Emmy-nominated true story of the legendary Wu-Tang Clan will be concluding for a third and final season come this February. Co-created by former Wu-Tang Clan member RZA, Wu-Tang: An American Saga chronicles the origins of the iconic and acclaimed rap group, showing how the group started as a group of friends who just wanted to make music and ultimately grew into one of the most successful rap empires of all time. This third season may be the end of the Wu-Tang Clan's serialized television journey, but it's only the beginning of one music group's decades-spanning legacy. The first three episodes of the third and final season of Wu-Tang: An American Saga will release on Wednesday, February 15, with one of the remaining seven episodes arriving every following Wednesday.

The Masked Singer (Season 9)

Available: February 16 (Premieres February 15 on Fox) | Developed By: Craig Plestis

Starring: Nick Cannon, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Nicole Scherzinger

The fact that The Masked Singer (2019-) is just about to churn out its ninth season in the span of only four years is a pretty major testament to the unique singing competition's success. Every week a group of celebrities, dressed in over-the-top costumes, compete to become the top singer, while a panel consisting of Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, and Nicole Scherzinger make their best guesses about who is under the mask. Nick Cannon also once again returns as the show's host. The season premiere of The Masked Singer Season 9 will be premiering on February 15 on Fox, with a new episode premiering on Fox every following Wednesday. Episodes will come to Hulu the following Thursday, with the premiere episode arriving on the service on Thursday, February 16.

Animaniacs (Season 3)

Available: February 17 | Created by: Wellesley Wild

Starring: Rob Paulsen, Jess Harnell, Tress MacNeille, and Maurice LaMarche

Although this wacky family-friendly cartoon couldn't be more stylistically opposite from Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Animaniacs will also be concluding with its third season. The revival of the hit Steven Spielberg-produced animated series has proven to be a big success for the platform, bringing back the Warner Brothers and the Warner Sister in spectacular fashion (not to mention Pink and the Brain). Whatever's in store for the series finale, it's a ride that's bound to be filled with zany and hilarious fourth-wall-breaking meta humor. All ten episodes of the third and final season of Animaniacs premiere on Friday, February 17.

Animal Control

Available: February 17 (Premieres February 16 on Fox)

Starring: Joel McHale, Vella Lovell, Ravi Patel, Michael Rowland, Grace Palmer

Fox has no shortage of workplace comedies, but Animal Control may prove to be its most unique one yet. Starring frequent sitcom star Joel McHale (Community), Animal Control stars a skittish group of animal control officers as they spend their daily schedule tracking down and containing delinquent animals. The series premiere of Animal Control will arrive on February 16 on Fox, with a new episode premiering on Fox every following Thursday. Episodes will come to Hulu the following Friday, with the premiere episode arriving on the service on Friday, February 17.