Hulu just had one of its most significant months ever, with shows like The Full Monty Season 1, The Bear Season 2, and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 making the streaming platform a must-watch. That being said if you thought Hulu would be slowing down a bit after a big month, think again. As we hit the midpoint of summer, Hulu is delivering a wealth of incredible content for the month of July. With content from FX, Hulu itself, and more, audiences can expect to see the fifth season of a vampire documentary, a modern Western sequel series, and the long-awaited revival of one of the most beloved adult animated shows ever made (just to name a few).

To get just a taste of what you can expect to see on the platform this July, here are the 7 best new shows on Hulu in July 2023.

The Ashley Madison Affair (Complete Docuseries)

Available: July 7

You'll be hard-pressed to find a more controversial and maligned website than that of Ashley Madison. Launching in 2001, the Canadian-based website was intended as a haven for those already in a relationship looking to have an affair. The number of marriages and relationships that were destroyed due to the website making the concept of infidelity easier than ever is insurmountable, but the site's anonymity would eventually be put into question. In July 2015, the contentious website became the victim of a historic leak, releasing the data and personal information of both the company and its users to the masses. The upcoming Hulu docuseries, The Ashley Madison Affair, will shine a light on how this leak happened and how the impact has endured in the years that followed.

The complete first season of The Ashley Madison Affair premieres on Hulu on Friday, July 7.

Celebrity Family Feud (Season 9 Premiere)

Available: July 10 (Premieres July 9 on ABC) | Host: Steve Harvey

The long-running game show hosted by Steve Harvey returns for its ninth season, with various celebrities and their loved ones hoping to get on the board in Celebrity Family Feud. In case you haven't watched the massively popular game show before, the show sees two teams going head-to-head to guess the responses to a survey consisting of a hundred people. Fans can expect to see this season include Gayle King, Neil Patrick Harris, Nikki Glaser, and more.

The first episode of Celebrity Family Feud Season 9 will premiere on ABC on Sunday, July 9, with the episodes coming to Hulu one day later on Monday, July 10. After the premiere, the remaining episodes will premiere every following Sunday on ABC and every subsequent Monday on Hulu.

What We Do in the Shadows (Season 5 Premiere)

Available: July 14 (Premieres July 13 on FX) | Creator: Jemaine Clement

Starring: Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, and Mark Proksch

When Jemaine Clement decided to bring his cult-favorite feature film of the same name to the world of television, it's unlikely that even he would have been able to predict that What We Do in the Shadows would become one of TV's funniest shows. A mockumentary series that documents the afterlife of New York City's vampires, the show focuses on a group of bloodsuckers consisting of the naive Nandor (Kayvan Novak), the promiscuous Laszlo (Matt Berry), and the confident Nadja (Natasia Demetriou). Also present are the mundane energy vampire Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) and the servant familiar Guillermo de la Cruz (Harvey Guillén), the latter of whom may finally get his wish and become a vampire in the upcoming season.

The first two episodes of What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 will premiere on FX on Thursday, July 13, with the episodes coming to Hulu one day later on Friday, July 14. After the premiere, the remaining episodes will premiere every following Thursday on FX and every subsequent Friday on Hulu.

Justified: City Primeval (Limited Series Premiere)

Available: July 19 (Premieres July 18 on FX) | Creators: Dave Andron and Michael Dinner

Starring: Timothy Olyphant, Boyd Holbrook, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Alexander Pobutsky, and Vondie Curtis-Hall

Since Justified ended its Emmy-winning run in 2015, fans of the hit Western have been begging for the chance to see U.S. Marshall Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) on-screen for another ride. We're finally getting that with Justified: City Primeval, which will be taking Marshall Givens to the city of Detroit. Here, the modern Western hero will be having a showdown with The Oklahoma Wildman (Boyd Holbrook) - a deadly killer who may prove to be Givens' most significant challenge yet.

The first two episodes of Justified: City Primeval will premiere on FX on Tuesday, July 18, with the episodes coming to Hulu one day later on Wednesday, July 19. After the premiere, the remaining episodes will premiere every following Tuesday on FX and every subsequent Wednesday on Hulu.

Futurama (Season 11 Premiere)

Available: July 24 | Creators: David X. Cohen and Matt Groening

Starring: Billy West, John DiMaggio, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Lauren Tom, Phil Lamarr, Maurice LaMarche, and David Herman

Not many shows share the unique history of Futurama, which has been canceled and revived more than a few times. The most recent revival of David X. Cohen and Matt Groening's beloved sci-fi comedy is easily one of the year's most anticipated shows. Season 11 of the six-time Emmy-winning series reunites the entire ensemble cast, including John DiMaggio reprising his role as Bender despite a pay dispute with the higher-ups. That was thankfully resolved, and now Fry (Billy West), Bender, Leela (Katey Sagal), and the rest of the gang will get up to more futuristic high jinks.

Futurama Season 11 premieres on Hulu on Monday, July 24.

The Hardy Boys (Complete Third and Final Season)

Available: July 26 | Creators: Jason Stone and Steve Cochrane

Starring: Alexander Elliot, Rohan Campbell, and Keana Lyn Bastidas

The adaptation of the beloved mystery novel series will be concluding this July with the third and final season of The Hardy Boys. Once again, brothers Joe (Alexander Elliot) and Frank Hardy (Rohan Campbell) will be teaming up to solve all manner of mysteries in their humble hamlet of Bridgeport. With their third and last adventure, they may uncover a vast treasure trove of secrets that they never could possibly imagine.

The complete third season of The Hardy Boys premieres on Hulu on Wednesday, July 26.

This Fool (Complete Season 2)

Available: July 28 | Creators: Pat Bishop, Chris Estrada, and Matt Ingebretson

Starring: Chris Estrada, Frankie Quinones, Laura Patalano, Michelle Ortiz, and Michael Imperioli

Chris Estrada will return as his lovable punk-ass bitch in Season 2 of This Fool. A slice-of-life comedy set in Southern Los Angeles, Season 1 of the hit series introduced audiences to the members of "Hugs not Thugs" - a non-profit with the goal of rehabilitating former gang members and convicts back into society. Julia (Chris Estrada) is one of these members, and while he always tries to help others, he also finds himself being walked over by just about everyone he knows.

The complete second season of This Fool premieres on Hulu on Friday, July 28.

